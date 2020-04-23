WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.44 and $0.43, respectively.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $3.1 million, compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2019.  Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 2019 were impacted by an decrease in after-tax securities gains of $30,000 (from a gain of $52,000 to a gain of $22,000) for the three month period.

  • The provision for loan losses increased $390,000 to $750,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $360,000 for the 2019 period.  The increase is the result of the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $0.44 and $0.43, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.56 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

  • Return on average assets was 0.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 0.95% for the corresponding period of 2019.

  • Return on average equity was 7.83% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 10.93% for the corresponding period of 2019.

COVID-19 Activity

  • Approximately one third of employees working remotely.

  • Loan modification/deferral program in place to defer payments up to 90 days for principal and/or interest with approximately 500 loans affected by this program.

  • All COVID-19 related loan deferrals meet the requirements to not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

  • Participated in the Paycheck Protection Program by primarily utilizing third parties to service and place the loans.

  • Significantly reduced deposit rates during the latter half of March 2020.

  • Increased the provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Net interest margin compression expected to continue as the rate environment remains below historical levels.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2019. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $0.44 basic and $0.43 diluted, compared to $0.55 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2019. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.73% and 7.77% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to 0.94% and 10.79% for the corresponding period of 2019.  A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 3.19%, compared to 3.37% for the corresponding period of 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 12 basis points ("bps") for the three month periods. The increase was driven by an increase in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits were utilized as an attraction tool and to manage the duration of the interest-bearing liabilities portfolio. Net interest margin was further compressed due to a decrease in yield of 12 bps on interest earning assets. The average balance of the investment portfolio increased by $13.8 million for the three month periods, while the yield on the portfolio decreased by 55 bps.

Assets

Total assets decreased $16.2 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019.  Net loans decreased $33.8 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019, as an increase in the indirect auto lending portfolio was offset by decreases in the municipal and commercial loan portfolios.  The investment portfolio increased $13.2 million from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 due to increases in the corporate and taxable municipal portfolios.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.84% at March 31, 2020 from 1.14% at March 31, 2019 as non-performing loans have decreased to $11.3 million at March 31, 2020 from $15.8 million at March 31, 2019 primarily due to a commercial loan relationship that was partially charged-off during the fourth quarter of 2019. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $144,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.93% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2019.

Deposits

Deposits increased $17.7 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019.  Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $11.1 million to $332.8 million at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019.  Driving deposit growth is our commitment to easy-to-use products, community involvement, and emphasis on customer service.  Deposit gathering efforts have centered on core deposits as building customer relationships remains the focus.  The time deposit portfolio has increased as time deposits have been used as a customer attraction tool.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $9.5 million to $156.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared to March 31, 2019. The change in accumulated other comprehensive loss from $5.0 million at March 31, 2019 to $2.2 million at March 31, 2020 is a result of an increase in unrealized gains on available for sale securities (from an unrealized gain of $197,000 at March 31, 2019 to an unrealized gain of $3.0 million at March 31, 2020). The amount of accumulated other comprehensive loss at March 31, 2020 was also impacted by the change in net excess of the projected benefit obligation over the fair value of the plan assets of the defined benefit pension plan, resulting in a decrease in the net loss of $40,000. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $22.23 at March 31, 2020 compared to $20.89 at March 31, 2019, and an equity to asset ratio of 9.27% at March 31, 2020 compared to 8.62% at March 31, 2019. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were $0.32 per share and $0.31 per share, respectively.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, and Union Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates nine branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.  Insurance products are offered through United Insurance Solutions, LLC, a joint venture that is a subsidiary of the holding company.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses.  Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

  March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share Data) 2020 2019 % Change
ASSETS:      
Noninterest-bearing balances $29,572  $31,211  (5.25)%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 48,189  42,385  13.69%
Total cash and cash equivalents 77,761  73,596  5.66%
       
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 155,522  141,762  9.71%
Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,281  1,819  (29.58)%
Investment securities, trading 37  42  (11.90)%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 14,611  15,725  (7.08)%
Loans held for sale 4,294  1,787  140.29%
Loans 1,349,400  1,384,470  (2.53)%
Allowance for loan losses (12,500) (13,792) (9.37)%
Loans, net 1,336,900  1,370,678  (2.46)%
Premises and equipment, net 33,170  33,270  (0.30)%
Accrued interest receivable 5,307  5,542  (4.24)%
Bank-owned life insurance 29,228  28,812  1.44%
Goodwill 17,104  17,104  %
Intangibles 836  1,091  (23.37)%
Operating lease right of use asset 3,278  4,239  (22.67)%
Deferred tax asset 3,281  4,241  (22.64)%
Other assets 5,898  5,000  17.96%
TOTAL ASSETS $1,688,508  $1,704,708  (0.95)%
       
LIABILITIES:      
Interest-bearing deposits $993,975  $987,404  0.67%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 332,759  321,657  3.45%
Total deposits 1,326,734  1,309,061  1.35%
       
Short-term borrowings 17,741  84,499  (79.00)%
Long-term borrowings 171,903  144,631  18.86%
Accrued interest payable 1,635  1,278  27.93%
Operating lease liability 3,299  4,241  (22.21)%
Other liabilities 10,608  13,962  (24.02)%
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,531,920  1,557,672  (1.65)%
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued     n/a 
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,521,491 and 7,518,410 shares issued; 7,041,266 and 7,038,185 shares outstanding 41,786  41,767  0.05%
Additional paid-in capital 51,701  50,890  1.59%
Retained earnings 77,403  71,526  8.22%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:      
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities 2,986  197  1,415.74%
Defined benefit plan (5,199) (5,239) 0.76%
Treasury stock at cost, 480,225 (12,115) (12,115) %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 156,562  147,026  6.49%
Non-controlling interest 26  10  160.00%
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 156,588  147,036  6.50%
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,688,508  $1,704,708  (0.95)%
 


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2020 2019 % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:      
Loans including fees $14,657  $14,869  (1.43)%
Investment securities:      
Taxable 1,010  934  8.14%
Tax-exempt 145  174  (16.67)%
Dividend and other interest income 349  457  (23.63)%
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 16,161  16,434  (1.66)%
       
INTEREST EXPENSE:      
Deposits 3,035  2,300  31.96%
Short-term borrowings 22  605  (96.36)%
Long-term borrowings 943  851  10.81%
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 4,000  3,756  6.50%
       
NET INTEREST INCOME 12,161  12,678  (4.08)%
       
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 750  360  108.33%
       
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,411  12,318  (7.36)%
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME:      
Service charges 549  562  (2.31)%
Debt securities gains, available for sale 21  13  61.54%
Equity securities gains 20  43  (53.49)%
Securities (losses) gains, trading (13) 10  (230.00)%
Bank-owned life insurance 192  168  14.29%
Gain on sale of loans 444  316  40.51%
Insurance commissions 127  134  (5.22)%
Brokerage commissions 369  323  14.24%
Debit card income 274  310  (11.61)%
Other 454  375  21.07%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,437  2,254  8.12%
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:      
Salaries and employee benefits 5,667  5,501  3.02%
Occupancy 702  779  (9.88)%
Furniture and equipment 860  752  14.36%
Software amortization 250  207  20.77%
Pennsylvania shares tax 285  293  (2.73)%
Professional fees 622  522  19.16%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 194  268  (27.61)%
Marketing 53  102  (48.04)%
Intangible amortization 62  71  (12.68)%
Other 1,415  1,319  7.28%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,110  9,814  3.02%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 3,738  4,758  (21.44)%
INCOME TAX PROVISION 661  812  (18.60)%
NET INCOME $3,077  $3,946  (22.02)%
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 4  2  100.00%
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $3,073  $3,944  (22.08)%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.44  $0.56  (21.43)%
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.43  $0.56  (23.21)%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,040,740  7,037,628  0.04%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,102,990  7,037,628  0.93%
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $0.32  $0.31  3.23%
 


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans $52,979  $404  3.07% $72,714  $539  3.01%
All other loans 1,303,838  14,338  4.42% 1,311,315  14,443  4.47%
Total loans 1,356,817  14,742  4.37% 1,384,029  14,982  4.39%
             
Taxable securities 142,788  1,273  3.63% 126,033  1,350  4.28%
Tax-exempt securities 23,773  184  3.15% 26,711  220  3.29%
Total securities 166,561  1,457  3.56% 152,744  1,570  4.11%
             
Interest-bearing deposits 26,716  86  1.29% 6,534  41  2.54%
             
Total interest-earning assets 1,550,094  16,285  4.23% 1,543,307  16,593  4.35%
             
Other assets 112,219      111,600     
             
TOTAL ASSETS $1,662,313      $1,654,907     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $177,840  91  0.21% $166,927  30  0.07%
Super Now deposits 219,826  424  0.78% 231,508  379  0.66%
Money market deposits 210,708  477  0.91% 241,402  472  0.79%
Time deposits 379,259  2,043  2.17% 299,644  1,419  1.92%
Total interest-bearing deposits 987,633  3,035  1.24% 939,481  2,300  0.99%
             
Short-term borrowings 10,847  22  0.85% 96,029  605  2.56%
Long-term borrowings 159,920  943  2.37% 144,191  851  2.23%
Total borrowings 170,767  965  2.28% 240,220  1,456  2.36%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,158,400  4,000  1.39% 1,179,701  3,756  1.27%
             
Demand deposits 326,817      313,112     
Other liabilities 19,991      17,776     
Shareholders’ equity 157,105      144,318     
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,662,313      $1,654,907     
Interest rate spread     2.84%     3.08%
Net interest income/margin   $12,285  3.19%   $12,837  3.37%


  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
Total interest income $16,161  $16,434 
Total interest expense 4,000  3,756 
Net interest income 12,161  12,678 
Tax equivalent adjustment 124  159 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) $12,285  $12,837 
 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Operating Data          
Net income $3,073  $2,833  $4,650  $4,245  $3,944 
Net interest income 12,161  12,321  12,903  12,913  12,678 
Provision for loan losses 750  1,700  360  315  360 
Net security gains 28  489  170  23  66 
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains 2,409  2,418  2,652  2,446  2,188 
Non-interest expense 10,110  10,294  9,541  10,059  9,814 
           
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin 3.19% 3.22% 3.32% 3.39% 3.37%
Annualized return on average assets 0.74% 0.68% 1.10% 1.02% 0.95%
Annualized return on average equity 7.83% 7.22% 12.18% 11.42% 10.93%
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.04% 1.19% 0.03% 0.03% 0.12%
Net charge-offs 144  4,055  112  106  405 
Efficiency ratio 68.96% 69.42% 60.98% 65.04% 65.50%
           
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share $0.44  $0.40  $0.66  $0.61  $0.56 
Diluted earnings per share 0.43  0.39  0.66  0.61  0.56 
Dividend declared per share 0.32  0.32  0.31  0.31  0.31 
Book value 22.23  22.01  22.03  21.53  20.89 
Common stock price:          
High 35.36  35.58  30.93  30.17  29.67 
Low 19.05  29.68  26.87  26.03  23.23 
Close 24.30  35.58  30.83  30.17  27.40 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic 7,041  7,040  7,037  7,038  7,038 
Fully Diluted 7,103  7,338  7,037  7,038  7,038 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued 7,521  7,521  7,518  7,518  7,518 
Treasury 480  480  480  480  480 
                


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Quarter Ended
  3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets $1,688,508  $1,665,323  $1,673,095  $1,711,500  $1,704,708 
Loans, net 1,336,900  1,343,650  1,350,735  1,365,284  1,370,678 
Goodwill 17,104  17,104  17,104  17,104  17,104 
Intangibles 836  898  960  1,022  1,091 
Total deposits 1,326,734  1,324,005  1,332,407  1,327,086  1,309,061 
Noninterest-bearing 332,759  334,746  327,329  322,755  321,657 
Savings 183,929  176,732  171,370  171,992  170,005 
NOW 229,919  218,605  219,466  238,410  253,475 
Money Market 204,832  216,038  239,926  238,352  244,753 
Time Deposits 375,295  377,884  374,316  355,577  319,171 
Total interest-bearing deposits 993,975  989,259  1,005,078  1,004,331  987,404 
           
Core deposits* 951,439  946,121  958,091  971,509  989,890 
Shareholders’ equity 156,562  154,960  155,061  151,527  147,026 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $11,300  $12,758  $17,208  $15,383  $15,794 
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.67% 0.77% 1.03% 0.90% 0.93%
Allowance for loan losses 12,500  11,894  14,249  14,001  13,792 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.93% 0.88% 1.04% 1.02% 1.00%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 110.62% 93.23% 82.80% 91.02% 87.32%
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.84% 0.94% 1.26% 1.12% 1.14%
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 9.27% 9.31% 9.27% 8.85% 8.62%

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2020 2019
GAAP net income $3,073  $3,944 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 22  52 
Non-GAAP core earnings $3,051  $3,892 
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
Return on average assets (ROA) 0.74% 0.95%
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.01% 0.01%
Non-GAAP core ROA 0.73% 0.94%
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
Return on average equity (ROE) 7.83% 10.93%
Less: net securities gains, net of tax 0.06% 0.14%
Non-GAAP core ROE 7.77% 10.79%
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
Basic earnings per share (EPS) $0.44  $0.56 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.01 
Non-GAAP basic core EPS $0.44  $0.55 
   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2020 2019
Diluted EPS $0.43  $0.56 
Less: net securities gains, net of tax   0.01 
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $0.43  $0.55 

 