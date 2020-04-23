SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the continued need for social distancing, on-demand video wellbeing solution Grokker today launched Group Classes to help people stay connected virtually. Grokker’s latest feature reinforces its commitment to community, giving users the ability to select and schedule a wide variety of expert-led fitness, yoga, cooking and mindfulness classes and chat with other attendees before, during and after class.



Grokker founder and CEO Lorna Borenstein shared, “Staying active is critical to maintaining one’s physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic. But more than that, people need to feel connected to support their emotional wellbeing, too. Grokker Group Classes make it possible to get together, interact with friends and colleagues and engage with the larger Grokker community in a meaningful way.”

With Group Classes, Grokker members can choose from a daily schedule of classes, including workouts, nutrition and mindfulness, and reserve their space beforehand. Ten minutes before the session start time, users can access the class, and chat with others as they get ready, just as they could in real life. During the session, they can follow along with the instructor-led video, still able to keep chatting and offering encouragement to one another throughout. Participants also have the option to pause the class and follow along at their own pace. Once finished, users can claim “I Did This” to celebrate their accomplishments, and all progress is tracked toward their weekly Wellness Minutes totals. Ten minutes after each class ends, the chat will disappear to ensure privacy and security.

Borenstein concluded, “Many of us are still struggling with the loss of our everyday routines. Grokker Group Classes combine access to expert classes with the sense of community that comes from building shared experiences. This will serve people not only under our current circumstances but also moving forward, as the way we create and maintain connections continues to evolve.”

Group Classes are just one of many Grokker features available for free to individuals, organizations, non-profits and businesses through May 31, 2020.

Businesses, organizations and non-profits can register to Grokker free by visiting https://www.grokker.com/covid-19 .

Individuals can sign up for a complimentary Grokker account at https://grokker.com/individuals .

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that empowers employees to take control of their wellbeing with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities and goals, and a caring community of experts to encourage them all along the way. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing, Grokker connects your global employees in feeling healthy and happy. No matter where they are, Grokker supports your entire workforce so they can maintain physical fitness, eat better, sleep more soundly, address their emotional health, and calm financial stress.