Transparency notification of 22 April 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 22 April 2020 that on 21 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.00% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Date of notification: 22 April 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 21 April 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 30,794 30,794 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 3,774 3,774 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 902,040 940,864 0.38% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 278,277 278,277 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 140,339 140,339 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 297,246 301,836 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 17,610 17,610 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,668,631 2,663,155 1.08% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,830,597 2,831,758 1.15% BlackRock International Limited 86,199 86,199 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 86,040 86,040 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 2,010,112 1,882,307 0.76% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 313,308 313,890 0.13% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 91,975 32,697 0.01% Subtotal 9,758,561 9,611,159 3.90%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 835,790 0.34% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,721,234 0.70% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 8,106 0.00% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Contract for Difference 935 0.00% cash BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Contract for Difference 23,964 0.01% cash BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Contract for Difference 1,441 0.00% cash Subtotal 2,702,055 1.10%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,313,214 5.00%





Transparency notification of 21 April 2020

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 21 April 2020 that on 20 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.00% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Date of notification: 21 April 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 20 April 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 30,794 30,794 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 3,774 3,774 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 713,294 902,040 0.37% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 278,277 278,277 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 140,339 140,339 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 297,246 297,246 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 17,610 17,610 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,676,743 2,668,631 1.08% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,823,211 2,830,597 1.15% BlackRock International Limited 86,199 86,199 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 86,040 86,040 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 2,106,866 2,010,112 0.82% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 312,548 313,308 0.13% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 32,697 91,975 0.04% Subtotal 9,607,257 9,758,561 3.96%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 828,611 0.34% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,593,429 0.65% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 8,106 0.00% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Contract for Difference 375 0.00% cash BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Contract for Difference 24,438 0.01% cash BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Contract for Difference 1,393 0.00% cash Subtotal 2,566,937 1.04%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,325,498 5.00%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.





Transparency notification of 20 April 2020:

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 20 April 2020 that on 17 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.

In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 4.96 % of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Date of notification: 20 April 2020

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 17 April 2020

Threshold of direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 30,794 30,794 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 3,774 3,774 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 1,100,032 713,294 0.29% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 269,732 278,277 0.11% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 139,227 140,339 0.06% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 300,476 297,246 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,619 1,619 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,714 17,610 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,657,052 2,676,743 1.09% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 2,759,910 2,823,211 1.15% BlackRock International Limited 86,199 86,199 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 85,774 86,040 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,770,316 2,106,866 0.86% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 439,069 312,548 0.13% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 32,697 32,697 0.01% Subtotal 9,691,385 9,607,257 3.90%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 870,405 0.35% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 1,593,429 0.65% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 8,106 0.00% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 110,585 0.04% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Contract for Difference 375 0.00% cash BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Contract for Difference 25,236 0.01% cash BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Contract for Difference 1,393 0.00% cash Subtotal 2,609,529 1.06%

C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 12,216,786 4.96%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .





