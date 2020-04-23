In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 22 April 2020 that on 21 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.
In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.00% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.
Notification details:
A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Holders of voting rights
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|30,794
|30,794
|0.01%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|3,774
|3,774
|0.00%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|902,040
|940,864
|0.38%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|278,277
|278,277
|0.11%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|140,339
|140,339
|0.06%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|297,246
|301,836
|0.12%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|1,619
|1,619
|0.00%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|17,610
|17,610
|0.01%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|2,668,631
|2,663,155
|1.08%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|2,830,597
|2,831,758
|1.15%
|BlackRock International Limited
|86,199
|86,199
|0.03%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|86,040
|86,040
|0.03%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|2,010,112
|1,882,307
|0.76%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|313,308
|313,890
|0.13%
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|91,975
|32,697
|0.01%
|Subtotal
|9,758,561
|9,611,159
|3.90%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|835,790
|0.34%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|1,721,234
|0.70%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Securities Lent
|8,106
|0.00%
|physical
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|Securities Lent
|110,585
|0.04%
|physical
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Contract for Difference
|935
|0.00%
|cash
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|Contract for Difference
|23,964
|0.01%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Contract for Difference
|1,441
|0.00%
|cash
|Subtotal
|2,702,055
|1.10%
C) Total A & B
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|TOTAL
|12,313,214
|5.00%
In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 21 April 2020 that on 20 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% upwards.
In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.00% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.
Notification details:
A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Holders of voting rights
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|30,794
|30,794
|0.01%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|3,774
|3,774
|0.00%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|713,294
|902,040
|0.37%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|278,277
|278,277
|0.11%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|140,339
|140,339
|0.06%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|297,246
|297,246
|0.12%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|1,619
|1,619
|0.00%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|17,610
|17,610
|0.01%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|2,676,743
|2,668,631
|1.08%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|2,823,211
|2,830,597
|1.15%
|BlackRock International Limited
|86,199
|86,199
|0.03%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|86,040
|86,040
|0.03%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|2,106,866
|2,010,112
|0.82%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|312,548
|313,308
|0.13%
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|32,697
|91,975
|0.04%
|Subtotal
|9,607,257
|9,758,561
|3.96%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|828,611
|0.34%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|1,593,429
|0.65%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Securities Lent
|8,106
|0.00%
|physical
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|Securities Lent
|110,585
|0.04%
|physical
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Contract for Difference
|375
|0.00%
|cash
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|Contract for Difference
|24,438
|0.01%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Contract for Difference
|1,393
|0.00%
|cash
|Subtotal
|2,566,937
|1.04%
C) Total A & B
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|TOTAL
|12,325,498
|5.00%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.
In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 20 April 2020 that on 17 April 2020 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5% downwards.
In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 4.96 % of Umicore's shares and voting rights.
Notification details:
A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|Holders of voting rights
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|30,794
|30,794
|0.01%
|BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
|3,774
|3,774
|0.00%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|1,100,032
|713,294
|0.29%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|269,732
|278,277
|0.11%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|139,227
|140,339
|0.06%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|300,476
|297,246
|0.12%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|1,619
|1,619
|0.00%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|14,714
|17,610
|0.01%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|2,657,052
|2,676,743
|1.09%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|2,759,910
|2,823,211
|1.15%
|BlackRock International Limited
|86,199
|86,199
|0.03%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|85,774
|86,040
|0.03%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|1,770,316
|2,106,866
|0.86%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|439,069
|312,548
|0.13%
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|32,697
|32,697
|0.01%
|Subtotal
|9,691,385
|9,607,257
|3.90%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|870,405
|0.35%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|1,593,429
|0.65%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|Securities Lent
|8,106
|0.00%
|physical
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|Securities Lent
|110,585
|0.04%
|physical
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|Contract for Difference
|375
|0.00%
|cash
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|Contract for Difference
|25,236
|0.01%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|Contract for Difference
|1,393
|0.00%
|cash
|Subtotal
|2,609,529
|1.06%
C) Total A & B
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|TOTAL
|12,216,786
|4.96%
The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.
The notification can be found here.
About Umicore
