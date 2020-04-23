Teleste Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23.4.2020 At 20:00 EEST



TELESTE LONG-TERM SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAMME 2015 - DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

The Board of Directors of Teleste Plc has on 22 April 2020 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the performance period 2017-2019 of Teleste long-term share-based incentive programme 2015. More detailed information about the launch of the performance period and its terms and conditions is available in a stock exchange release published on 9 February 2017.

In the share issue, 22 402 Teleste shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to the key employees participating in the performance period 2017-2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 April 2020.

After the share delivery on 23 April 2020, the company holds a total of 776 419 own shares.





