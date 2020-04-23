Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that the company has no plans to file a reverse split of its shares, nor is the matter currently under discussion. The announcement was made in response to false rumors from unidentified sources that such a split was forthcoming.



HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner stated, “HQGE is not planning a reverse split of its shares, nor has any discussion of a reverse split taken place at any time, either by our Board of Directors or amongst our senior management team. We are laser focused for the remainder of 2020 on expanding and enhancing the activities and of our recently acquired subsidiary and will not be contemplating any further corporate restructuring, including any stock splits, during that time frame. We are only making this announcement in response to rumors we that we have heard are circulating in some internet chat rooms. We are looking into the situation further and we do not plan to comment further until or unless we have additional information to report.”





ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC. and 1ONENINETY5, LLC

1oneninety5, LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of HQ Global Education, Inc., is a full-service film and TV production company and content aggregator with more than twenty years’ experience working with films of all budgets and sizes. 1oneninety5’s talented team of producers brings a unique perspective to the film and television markets covering a wide arrange of projects, including those with a special focus on human relationships, diversity and overcoming the obstacles to effective communication and understanding. 1oneninety5 offers a wide array of resources that allows the company to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of script development, from concept, writing and editing through casting, filming and the delivery of finished concept.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://1oneninety5.com .

