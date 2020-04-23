SafwayAtlantic is providing vertical access solutions for the new Denny Centre in Seattle, Washington. The 41-story tower, with a distinctive, wavy, curving façade has 440 residential units with luxury amenities, including a fitness center, lounge, business center and rooftop terrace, along with 9,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and parking.

SafwayAtlantic is providing vertical access solutions for the new Denny Centre in Seattle, Washington. The 41-story tower, with a distinctive, wavy, curving façade has 440 residential units with luxury amenities, including a fitness center, lounge, business center and rooftop terrace, along with 9,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and parking.

San Francisco, CA, USA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafwayAtlantic, the premier metropolitan scaffolding and access provider for new construction, skyscrapers, high-rise buildings, maintenance projects and historical renovations, is bringing its expertise to the West Coast.

“With offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, greater Los Angeles area and Seattle, we’re now able to offer the largest inventory of equipment — available for purchase or rent — on the West Coast, with expertise in hoists and building maintenance units (BMUs),” said Conal Molloy, president of SafwayAtlantic on the West Coast. “We also provide industry-leading forming and shoring and a broad range of complementary services — all supported by an advanced engineering team, a powerful project management system and an experience modification rate (EMR) of 0.57.”

Recent SafwayAtlantic West Coast wins include multimillion-dollar access services and equipment contracts for premier construction projects such as Seattle’s Denny Center, the Frank Gehry-designed tower complex at 100 S. Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles and the tower at 50 First Street in San Francisco.

SafwayAtlantic by BrandSafway was created by bringing together the experience and expertise of two trusted names in the industry: Atlantic Hoisting & Scaffolding, which was founded in 2006, and BrandSafway, which has a rich 100-plus-year history. In 2018, SafwayAtlantic acquired Cabrillo Hoist, a leading provider of construction hoists and elevators in the San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle metropolitan markets. In 2019, SafwayAtlantic acquired the assets of Sheedy Hoist to add to its premium motorized capabilities on the West Coast.

“With a passion for developing a culture of safety and exceeding customer expectations, SafwayAtlantic delivers the best possible service, along with solutions that are safer, more productive and more cost-effective,” added Molloy.

SafwayAtlantic honed its expertise in specialty hoisting and access solutions in the challenging construction environment of the urban East Coast. It combines this expertise, a fresh fleet of new and upgraded equipment, and extensive experience in logistical planning to offer turnkey access, with minimal impact on curtain walls, to customers on the West Coast.

About SafwayAtlantic

SafwayAtlantic by BrandSafway delivers comprehensive world-class access solutions in New York, New Jersey and Chicago and on the West Coast. From new construction and skyscrapers to high-rise buildings and historical renovations, SafwayAtlantic safely and efficiently provides a full range of access products and services for complex urban-area projects. For more information, visit www.safwayatlantic.com.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 340 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 38,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com .

# # #

Attachment

Karla Cuculi BrandSafway 262-523-6580 Karla.Cuculi@brandsafway.com