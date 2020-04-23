GRAND ISLAND, Neb., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (AmurEF) is pleased to announce that it has been ranked fourth by Monitor in its annual ranking of the “Top Private Independent” US equipment finance and leasing companies, a rise of one position from 2018.



AmurEF took tremendous strides on its strategic growth plan in 2019. It increased its origination and asset management platform substantially. AmurEF expanded its salesforce by 75%, added 57 team members, and opened two new offices in Boston and Omaha. AmurEF additionally made key investments across its business in 2019 to position itself for further sustainable and profitable growth.

“Our advancement as a company, highlighted by our rapid rise in Monitor’s Top Private Independents ranking, underscores the hard work and dedication of every team member,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, AmurEF’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we adapt to changes in our industry and our market, we stay focused on our core mission and invest with confidence in our people and our platform.”

While AmurEF is proud and excited about its rise in Monitor’s ranking, the company understands the substantial impact COVID-19 is having on the economy and the challenges facing individual businesses. Consistent with its focus on superior customer service, AmurEF has set up a Resource Center to further assist its customers at https://www.amuref.com/COVID-19 .

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com .

