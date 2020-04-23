Reakiro CBD does not use harsh chemicals, pesticides, or heavy metals during the manufacturing process. All the CBD products are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American consumers looking for the highest-quality CBD products will soon find Reakiro Europe’s CBD products on vitabeauti.com.

“We are committed to making the highest-quality CBD product on the market,” said Sam Kearley, head of sales for Reakiro Europe. “In Europe, consumers trust the quality of our brand. We plan to make Reakiro synonymous with high-quality CBD in the United States, as well."

Kearley said vitabeauti.com is part of the company’s retail expansion strategy in the U.S. Reakiro, just like many retailers are doing during the current health crisis, plans to continue expanding its online presence.

“We know more people today are concerned about their health. This is especially true now with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kearley said. “People are looking for alternatives to prescription drugs , and we want to make it as easy as possible for people to find Reakiro CBD products.”

Kearley said Reakiro’s natural and holistic products use full-spectrum CBD to ensure maximum benefit for consumers. Reakiro only uses ingredients found in plants, including terpenes, essential oils, and other cannabinoids.

Reakiro CBD supplements and CBD skincare products include:

Full Spectrum CBD Oil 5%

Full Spectrum CBD Oil 15%

Full Spectrum CBD Spray with Peppermint

CBD Soft Gel Capsules

Goddess Sativa Moisturizing Day Cream

Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream

Goddess Sativa Body Butter

Reakiro’s ability to maintain high-quality standards is tied to its manufacturing process.

“We control the entire manufacturing process from planting to packaging because we know that is the only way to ensure high quality,” Kearley said. “Reakiro is a ‘seed to sale’ company.”

Kearley emphasized Reakiro lab tests its products to ensure high quality and safety.

Reakiro does not use harsh chemicals, pesticides, or heavy metals during the manufacturing process. All the CBD products are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO.

“At Reakiro, we offer a farm-to-table production to make sure we supply only the best quality hemp-based products to our customers,” Kearley said. “Reakiro is known for quality, trust, and innovation.”

For more information, check out Reakiro’s CBD products at cbdreakiro.com.

Andrew Polin Reakiro Europe, Ltd 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com