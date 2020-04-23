TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellpoint Health Ltd. (“Wellpoint” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of its Telephonic COVID-19 Return-To-Work Screening Program (the “Program”). The Program provides clients access to experienced occupational health nurses who can assess an employee’s suitability for work and provide recommendations based on each company’s individual health and safety procedures. The Program is also available to provide additional support to those organizations that have internal screening protocols in place. Ongoing support for supervisors, managers and executives from an experienced occupational health nurse can add additional comfort as well as provide an outlet for escalation when questions around an employee’s suitability for return may arise.



Medical oversight and direction is provided by the Company’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sol Sax, and its senior team of occupational health physicians and nurses. “We are following the science from around the world every day to ensure our recommendations are evidence-based to keep people and workplaces safe. Our medical team is working around the clock to ensure that all of our programs, including the new Return-To-Work Program, remain consistent with the latest advice from public health officials,” advised Dr. Sax. Essential workplaces currently operating can avail themselves of this service immediately, and employers planning for the eventual return of their employees are encouraged to get the Program in place in the coming weeks.

Adam Saperia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Wellpoint has been a leader in the occupational health field for over a decade. The launch of this program reinforces our commitment to supporting Canadian employers and keeping Canadian employees healthy and safe. In recent weeks, Wellpoint has received an unprecedented number of requests from employers large and small to provide guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. This Program is a response to this demand and adds to our growing suite of virtual and in-person occupational health services.”

The Company is actively exploring additional program enhancements, including the integration of Health Canada-approved testing and screening tools, where appropriate. Wellpoint’s medical team is continuously evaluating emerging technologies to ensure clients will have access to the most effective interventions on the market. Existing clients will be the first to gain access to program enhancements as they become available.

About Wellpoint

Wellpoint was established in 2007 to meet the evolving occupational health and safety needs of employers across the country. It was founded to ensure employers had access to the resources, processes and infrastructure required to prevent and minimize injuries at work. Over the past decade, Wellpoint has grown to meet the changing demands of a dynamic workforce. Wellpoint is a leader in providing organizations with a full suite of services to meet all of their occupational health and safety needs, including virtual nursing and physician consulting, disability management, pre-employment and pre-placement medical assessments, 24/7 virtual injury management, independent medical examinations, and on-site nursing and physician services. Wellpoint has serviced more than 1,500 customers across Canada, which includes all levels of government, medium to large national and multinational corporations, insurance organizations and numerous manufacturing sectors.



