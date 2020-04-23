DUNKIRK, N.Y., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: LSBK), the holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank (the “Bank”) announced today that it is changing the location of the upcoming annual meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to the Company’s headquarters at 31 East Fourth Street, Dunkirk, New York rather than the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 30 Lake Shore Drive East, Dunkirk, New York as reported in the proxy statement dated April 7, 2020. Although hotels are considered an essential business in New York State, the Executive Order 202.10 of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo prohibits non-essential gatherings of any kind.



The Company provided notice of a change to the location of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders via the filing of additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the current health risk of attending any public meeting, the Company is taking the very unusual step of asking that shareholders seriously consider not attending the annual meeting. The Company strongly urges shareholders to submit their proxies or votes in advance of the meeting using one of the available methods described in the proxy statement and on the Notice letter. The Notice letter previously distributed to shareholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote common shares in connection with the annual meeting. Routine legal requirements of the meeting will be carried out by a very limited contingent of officer-shareholders, and the designated proxy representatives will cast ballots as proxy votes indicate.

In the interim, shareholders with questions regarding the annual meeting may contact Daniel P. Reininga, President and Chief Executive Officer, at Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. or Rachel A. Foley, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Investor Relations at (716)-366-4070.

