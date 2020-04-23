CHEMUNG, N.Y., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County officials in Chemung County, NY today stated that it will once again respect drive-in church services. The change came about a day after First Liberty Institute sent the county executive a letter explaining that its previous stay-at-home policy was inconsistent with the Constitution, federal law, and CDC guidelines.



“We are pleased that Chemung county officials responded quickly and appropriately and clarified their policies to comply with the Constitution,” said Keisha Russell, Counsel for First Liberty. “Cooperation between government officials and the religious community during times of crisis is essential. Our clients are excited at being able to meet the spiritual needs of their congregations in a safe and responsible way.”

County officials amended their policy to allow drive-in church services in a manner consistent with what First Liberty suggested in its letter sent yesterday to County Executive Christopher Moss.

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is a non-profit public interest law firm and the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

