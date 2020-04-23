NEWARK, Del., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders via telephone to protect the wellbeing of its shareholders, employees and other invited guests in light of the public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Artesian Resources will not be hosting an in-person annual meeting this year.



Notice is hereby given that the Artesian Resources’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (EST), will be held in telephonic format only. As noted in proxy materials previously provided to holders of Artesian Resources’ Class B Common Stock, shareholders of record on March 10, 2020 are invited to participate in the meeting by phone. To receive the required dial-in information for the meeting please email 2020AnnualMeeting@artesianwater.com or call Laura Slayman at 302-453-7154.

