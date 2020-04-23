TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Hirschberg ("Mr. Hirschberg") announces that on April 17, 2020 Mr. Hirschberg, through a series of acquisitions conducted through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Series of Acquisitions"), acquired an aggregate of 567,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") for aggregate total consideration of $22,345.



Immediately prior to the Series of Acquisitions, Mr. Hirschberg owned 6,755,000 Common Shares and 4,416,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 9.50% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Series of Acquisitions, Mr. Hirschberg holds 11,738,000 Common Shares and 4,416,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company, representing approximately 10.37% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Hirschberg acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, Mr. Hirschberg may from time to time in the future increase or decrease his ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. For the purposes of this notice, the address of Mr. Hirschberg is 45 Sheppard Ave. E, Suite 211, Toronto, Ontario M2N 5W9.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Robert Hirschberg

Hirschberg321@gmail.com