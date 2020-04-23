SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, announced today that, due to the ongoing public health impact of COVID-19 and to support the health and safety of its stockholders and employees, the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Meritage Homes Corporation will now be held in a virtual format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



The time and date of the Annual Meeting have not changed. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. local (Arizona) time.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 26, 2020, stockholders as of the close of business on March 25, 2020, the record date, or those holding a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at http://viewproxy.com/meritage/2020/VM stockholders need to register at: http://viewproxy.com/meritage/2020/ no later than May 18, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT. Further information regarding the change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the Notice of Change of Location of Meeting filed by the Company with the SEC on April 23, 2020.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 125,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

