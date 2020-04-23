YORK, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter (NYSE: GLT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and for the safety and well-being of those attending, the Annual Meeting location has changed and will now be held in an audio-only virtual meeting format that can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GLT2020 .



As described in the Company’s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, those entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting must have been shareholders as of the close of business on March 17, 2020, the record date, or held a legal proxy provided by a bank, broker or nominee. To vote in the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. The virtual Annual Meeting can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GLT2020 .

