BOSTON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter 2020 financial highlights include:

Revenue was $322.4 million, up 5% compared with the first quarter of 2019

GAAP net loss was $11.3 million or ($0.23) per share and non-GAAP net income was $59.2 million or $1.21 per diluted share

EBITDA was $55.1 million or 17.1% of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $96.1 million or 29.8% of revenue

Cash flow from operations was $88.0 million or 27.3% of revenue and adjusted free cash flow was $88.1 million or 27.3% of revenue

Total deferred revenue was $451.3 million, up $43.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2019

Confirming status of definitive merger agreement

In December 2019, LogMeIn announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation. On March 12, 2020, the Company announced that its stockholders had voted to adopt the merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to receipt of FCC and remaining state communications regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Conference Call and Financial Outlook

LogMeIn will not be holding a conference call or providing a financial outlook due to the Company’s pending transaction with affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.

Where to Find Additional Business and Financial Information

Additional information regarding the Company’s first quarter results, financial condition and operations can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC before the market opens on April 24, 2020. A copy of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.logmeininc.com/about-us/investors/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted cash flow from operations, and adjusted free cash flow.

Non-GAAP revenue excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue.

EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes, other (expense) income, net, and depreciation and amortization expense.

EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs, merger-related costs, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by non-GAAP revenue, or GAAP revenue if not different.

Non-GAAP operating income excludes the impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition related costs and amortization, merger-related costs, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and litigation-related expense.

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes excludes the tax impact of the fair value acquisition accounting adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, acquisition-related costs and amortization, merger-related costs, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, litigation-related expense, and discrete integration related tax impacts.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share reflects the adjustments noted in non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP provision for income taxes above.

Adjusted cash flow from operations excludes acquisition retention-based bonus, litigation, restructuring, acquisition-related payments, merger-related payments and transaction and transition-related tax payments.

Adjusted free cash flow is adjusted cash flow from operations excluding purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset additions.

The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and uses these measures in financial reports prepared for management and the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software-as-a-service companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant elements that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management of the Company presents its non-GAAP financial measures in connection with its GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in this release.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

LogMeIn is a registered trademark of LogMeIn, Inc. in the US and other countries around the world.

LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, March, 31 2019 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,005 $ 189,550 Accounts receivable, net 107,595 106,541 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,351 104,283 Total current assets 324,951 400,374 Property and equipment, net 99,157 98,449 Operating lease assets 99,026 99,067 Restricted cash 1,883 1,808 Intangibles, net 840,427 787,091 Goodwill 2,414,287 2,413,611 Other assets 68,272 71,435 Deferred tax assets 7,994 8,364 Total assets $ 3,855,997 $ 3,880,199 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,104 $ 45,478 Current operating lease liabilities 18,470 18,979 Accrued liabilities 161,996 158,465 Deferred revenue, current portion 390,087 437,266 Total current liabilities 622,657 660,188 Long-term debt 200,000 200,000 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 18,076 13,992 Deferred tax liabilities 170,482 161,200 Non-current operating lease liabilities 88,674 88,735 Other long-term liabilities 15,400 15,878 Total liabilities 1,115,289 1,139,993 Equity: Common stock 573 573 Additional paid-in capital 3,369,893 3,384,902 Retained earnings 4,931 (6,354 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 684 (3,542 ) Treasury stock (635,373 ) (635,373 ) Total equity 2,740,708 2,740,206 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,855,997 $ 3,880,199





LogMeIn, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Revenue $ 307,700 $ 322,383 Cost of revenue 77,688 84,878 Gross profit 230,012 237,505 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,717 39,879 Sales and marketing 114,634 126,210 General and administrative 33,886 33,699 Restructuring charge 8,474 18,541 Amortization of acquired intangibles 39,499 33,328 Total operating expenses 237,210 251,657 Income (loss) from operations (7,198 ) (14,152 ) Interest income 661 267 Interest expense (2,143 ) (1,680 ) Other income (expense), net (260 ) 439 Income (loss) before income taxes (8,940 ) (15,126 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (99 ) 3,841 Net income (loss) $ (9,039 ) $ (11,285 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,639 48,600 Diluted 50,639 48,600





LogMeIn, Inc. Calculation of Non-GAAP Revenue (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands)

GAAP Revenue $ 307,700 $ 322,383 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 418 - Non-GAAP Revenue $ 308,118 $ 322,383 Calculation of Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 (In thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Net income (loss) from operations $ (7,198 ) $ (14,152 ) Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 418 - Stock-based compensation expense 15,031 16,861 Acquisition related costs 3,924 2,463 Merger related costs - 2,253 Restructuring charge 8,474 18,541 Litigation related expenses 163 920 Amortization of acquired intangibles 60,469 52,686 Non-GAAP Operating income 81,281 79,572 Interest and other expense, net (1,742 ) (974 ) Non-GAAP Income before income taxes 79,539 78,598 Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes (19,686 ) (19,421 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 59,853 $ 59,177 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 1.17 $ 1.21 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts 50,990 49,098 Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands)

GAAP Net income (loss) $ (9,039 ) $ (11,285 ) Add Back: Interest and other expense, net 1,742 974 Income tax provision (benefit) 99 (3,841 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 60,469 52,686 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,475 16,559 EBITDA 68,746 55,093 Add Back: Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue 418 - Stock-based compensation expense 15,031 16,861 Acquisition related costs 3,924 2,463 Merger related costs - 2,253 Restructuring charge 8,474 18,541 Litigation related expenses 163 920 Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,756 $ 96,131 EBITDA Margin 22.3 % 17.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.4 % 29.8 % Calculation of Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands)

GAAP Cash flows from operations $ 119,650 $ 87,999 Add Back: Litigation related payments 14 565 Acquisition retention-based bonus payments 1,463 3,286 Restructuring payments 1,894 3,642 Merger related payments - 10,806 Acquisition related payments 814 503 Adjusted cash flows from operations 123,835 106,801 Purchases of property and equipment (12,187 ) (8,401 ) Intangible asset additions (8,915 ) (10,319 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 102,733 $ 88,081 GAAP Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 38.8 % 27.3 % Adjusted Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 40.2 % 33.1 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue 33.3 % 27.3 % Stock-Based Compensation Expense (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 (in thousands)

Cost of revenue $ 980 $ 1,258 Research and development 4,075 4,656 Sales and marketing 3,778 4,473 General and administrative 6,198 6,474 Total stock based-compensation $ 15,031 $ 16,861





LogMeIn, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (9,039 ) $ (11,285 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation 15,031 16,861 Depreciation and amortization 75,944 69,245 Benefit from deferred income taxes (11,651 ) (9,781 ) Other, net 337 521 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 6,024 (986 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,883 (16,547 ) Other assets (6,674 ) (4,262 ) Accounts payable 9,344 (8,605 ) Accrued liabilities 19,350 3,603 Deferred revenue 23,820 48,526 Other long-term liabilities (5,719 ) 709 Net cash provided by operating activities 119,650 87,999 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (12,187 ) (8,401 ) Intangible asset additions (8,915 ) (10,319 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (22,463 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43,565 ) (18,720 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon option exercises 41 85 Payments of withholding taxes in connection with restricted stock unit vesting (7,789 ) (1,937 ) Payment of contingent consideration - (1,294 ) Dividends paid on common stock (16,517 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (54,067 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (78,332 ) (3,146 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,385 ) (4,663 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,632 ) 61,470 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 150,492 129,888 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 146,860 $ 191,358



