BOSTON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM), a leading provider of cloud-based connectivity, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First quarter 2020 financial highlights include:
Confirming status of definitive merger agreement
In December 2019, LogMeIn announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private equity affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation. On March 12, 2020, the Company announced that its stockholders had voted to adopt the merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to receipt of FCC and remaining state communications regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Conference Call and Financial Outlook
LogMeIn will not be holding a conference call or providing a financial outlook due to the Company’s pending transaction with affiliates of Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp.
Where to Find Additional Business and Financial Information
Additional information regarding the Company’s first quarter results, financial condition and operations can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC before the market opens on April 24, 2020. A copy of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will be available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.logmeininc.com/about-us/investors/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted cash flow from operations, and adjusted free cash flow.
The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and uses these measures in financial reports prepared for management and the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software-as-a-service companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant elements that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management of the Company presents its non-GAAP financial measures in connection with its GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in this release.
About LogMeIn, Inc.
LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
LogMeIn is a registered trademark of LogMeIn, Inc. in the US and other countries around the world.
|LogMeIn, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
|March, 31
|2019
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|128,005
|$
|189,550
|Accounts receivable, net
|107,595
|106,541
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|89,351
|104,283
|Total current assets
|324,951
|400,374
|Property and equipment, net
|99,157
|98,449
|Operating lease assets
|99,026
|99,067
|Restricted cash
|1,883
|1,808
|Intangibles, net
|840,427
|787,091
|Goodwill
|2,414,287
|2,413,611
|Other assets
|68,272
|71,435
|Deferred tax assets
|7,994
|8,364
|Total assets
|$
|3,855,997
|$
|3,880,199
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|52,104
|$
|45,478
|Current operating lease liabilities
|18,470
|18,979
|Accrued liabilities
|161,996
|158,465
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|390,087
|437,266
|Total current liabilities
|622,657
|660,188
|Long-term debt
|200,000
|200,000
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|18,076
|13,992
|Deferred tax liabilities
|170,482
|161,200
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|88,674
|88,735
|Other long-term liabilities
|15,400
|15,878
|Total liabilities
|1,115,289
|1,139,993
|Equity:
|Common stock
|573
|573
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,369,893
|3,384,902
|Retained earnings
|4,931
|(6,354
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|684
|(3,542
|)
|Treasury stock
|(635,373
|)
|(635,373
|)
|Total equity
|2,740,708
|2,740,206
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,855,997
|$
|3,880,199
|LogMeIn, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|307,700
|$
|322,383
|Cost of revenue
|77,688
|84,878
|Gross profit
|230,012
|237,505
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|40,717
|39,879
|Sales and marketing
|114,634
|126,210
|General and administrative
|33,886
|33,699
|Restructuring charge
|8,474
|18,541
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|39,499
|33,328
|Total operating expenses
|237,210
|251,657
|Income (loss) from operations
|(7,198
|)
|(14,152
|)
|Interest income
|661
|267
|Interest expense
|(2,143
|)
|(1,680
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(260
|)
|439
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(8,940
|)
|(15,126
|)
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|(99
|)
|3,841
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(9,039
|)
|$
|(11,285
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|50,639
|48,600
|Diluted
|50,639
|48,600
|LogMeIn, Inc.
|Calculation of Non-GAAP Revenue (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|(in thousands)
|GAAP Revenue
|$
|307,700
|$
|322,383
|Add Back:
|Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue
|418
|-
|Non-GAAP Revenue
|$
|308,118
|$
|322,383
|Calculation of Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|GAAP Net income (loss) from operations
|$
|(7,198
|)
|$
|(14,152
|)
|Add Back:
|Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue
|418
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,031
|16,861
|Acquisition related costs
|3,924
|2,463
|Merger related costs
|-
|2,253
|Restructuring charge
|8,474
|18,541
|Litigation related expenses
|163
|920
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|60,469
|52,686
|Non-GAAP Operating income
|81,281
|79,572
|Interest and other expense, net
|(1,742
|)
|(974
|)
|Non-GAAP Income before income taxes
|79,539
|78,598
|Non-GAAP Provision for income taxes
|(19,686
|)
|(19,421
|)
|Non-GAAP Net income
|$
|59,853
|$
|59,177
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|$
|1.17
|$
|1.21
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts
|50,990
|49,098
|Calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|(in thousands)
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|(9,039
|)
|$
|(11,285
|)
|Add Back:
|Interest and other expense, net
|1,742
|974
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|99
|(3,841
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|60,469
|52,686
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|15,475
|16,559
|EBITDA
|68,746
|55,093
|Add Back:
|Effect of acquisition accounting on fair value of acquired deferred revenue
|418
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,031
|16,861
|Acquisition related costs
|3,924
|2,463
|Merger related costs
|-
|2,253
|Restructuring charge
|8,474
|18,541
|Litigation related expenses
|163
|920
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|96,756
|$
|96,131
|EBITDA Margin
|22.3
|%
|17.1
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|31.4
|%
|29.8
|%
|Calculation of Adjusted Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|(in thousands)
|GAAP Cash flows from operations
|$
|119,650
|$
|87,999
|Add Back:
|Litigation related payments
|14
|565
|Acquisition retention-based bonus payments
|1,463
|3,286
|Restructuring payments
|1,894
|3,642
|Merger related payments
|-
|10,806
|Acquisition related payments
|814
|503
|Adjusted cash flows from operations
|123,835
|106,801
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(12,187
|)
|(8,401
|)
|Intangible asset additions
|(8,915
|)
|(10,319
|)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|102,733
|$
|88,081
|GAAP Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue
|38.8
|%
|27.3
|%
|Adjusted Cash flows from operations as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue
|40.2
|%
|33.1
|%
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a % of Non-GAAP Revenue
|33.3
|%
|27.3
|%
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|(in thousands)
|Cost of revenue
|$
|980
|$
|1,258
|Research and development
|4,075
|4,656
|Sales and marketing
|3,778
|4,473
|General and administrative
|6,198
|6,474
|Total stock based-compensation
|$
|15,031
|$
|16,861
|LogMeIn, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2019
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(9,039
|)
|$
|(11,285
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|15,031
|16,861
|Depreciation and amortization
|75,944
|69,245
|Benefit from deferred income taxes
|(11,651
|)
|(9,781
|)
|Other, net
|337
|521
|Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable
|6,024
|(986
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,883
|(16,547
|)
|Other assets
|(6,674
|)
|(4,262
|)
|Accounts payable
|9,344
|(8,605
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|19,350
|3,603
|Deferred revenue
|23,820
|48,526
|Other long-term liabilities
|(5,719
|)
|709
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|119,650
|87,999
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(12,187
|)
|(8,401
|)
|Intangible asset additions
|(8,915
|)
|(10,319
|)
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(22,463
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(43,565
|)
|(18,720
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon option exercises
|41
|85
|Payments of withholding taxes in connection with restricted stock unit vesting
|(7,789
|)
|(1,937
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration
|-
|(1,294
|)
|Dividends paid on common stock
|(16,517
|)
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(54,067
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(78,332
|)
|(3,146
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,385
|)
|(4,663
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(3,632
|)
|61,470
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|150,492
|129,888
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|146,860
|$
|191,358
