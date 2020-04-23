OTTAWA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.



Prior to the commencement of the call, Telesat will post a news release containing its financial results on its website ( www.telesat.com ) under the tab “Investor Relations” and the heading “News”.

Dial-in Instructions:

The toll-free dial-in number for the teleconference is +1 800 309 1256. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 647 792 1239. The access code is 674688 followed by the number sign (#). Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

Dial-in Audio Replay:

A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call on April 30, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 14, 2020. To access the replay, please call +1 800 408 3053. Callers outside of North America should dial +1 905 694 9451. The access code is 2151375 followed by the number sign (#).

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat has grown to be one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive growth. Telesat LEO, our Low Earth Orbit network scheduled to begin service in 2022, will revolutionize global broadband connectivity by delivering a combination of high capacity, security, resiliency and affordability with ultra-low latency and fiber-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

Media contact:

Michael Bolitho

Telesat

+1.613.748.8828

ir@telesat.com