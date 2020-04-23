Summary

  • Net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share
  • New CECL accounting standard adopted as of January 1, 2020, resulting in increase to allowance for credit losses on loans of $12.8 million and higher provision for credit losses on loans
  • Financial results include $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
  • Total deposits increased $106.4 million from the end of the prior quarter, or 9.4% annualized
  • $263 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans approved through April 16, 2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, which was impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) and $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, as well as additional provision for  credit losses on loans resulting from the Company’s adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard.  This compares to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was impacted by $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and net income of $14.0 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “I am very pleased with the response of our organization to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.  With the health and safety of our employees and customers being our top priority, we were able to effectively leverage the investments we have made in technology to efficiently transition to remote working for many of our employees and handle the increased use of our digital banking platform by our customers. 

“For 140 years, the communities we serve have counted on Midland to help them manage through difficult times, and this current crisis will be no different.  We are actively working with our customers that have been impacted by COVID-19 to support them through this temporary downturn in the economy.  We were able to quickly establish our process for participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and through April 16, 2020, we had 1,292 applications approved by the SBA totaling $263 million in loans for our customers, which will help support more than 26,000 employees in our markets. 

“While the duration of the pandemic and the timing and strength of the eventual economic recovery remain uncertain, we believe we are well positioned from a capital and liquidity standpoint to play a critical role in supporting our communities as we work together to manage through this crisis,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.   

In addition, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.  Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. 

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of investment securities.  Excluding these amounts and certain other expenses and income, adjusted earnings were $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.48%, compared to 3.56% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 16 and 23 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 1 basis point from the fourth quarter of 2019, as a decline in the yield on earning assets was largely offset by a decline in the cost of deposits.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%.  Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 17 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2019.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 24 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the yield on earning assets. 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $46.7 million, a decrease of 4.2% from $48.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $0.6 million from the prior quarter.  Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%.  Accretion income for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the acquisition of HomeStar’s loans and securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $8.6 million, a decrease of 54.8% from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The decrease was primarily attributable to an $8.5 million impairment on commercial MSRs in connection with decreases in market interest rates and lower commercial FHA revenue due to decreased loan originations, partially offset by higher wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 49.6% from $17.1 million.  The decrease was primarily attributable to the impairment on commercial MSRs and lower commercial FHA revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.7 million, an increase of 5.6% from $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher trust fees related to tax preparation and higher estate fees.  Compared to the first quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue increased 14.6%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded an $8.5 million commercial MSR impairment, compared to a $1.6 million MSR impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company originated $13.3 million in rate lock commitments during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $84.9 million in the prior quarter.  Compared to the first quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $2.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $42.7 million, which included $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, compared with $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.1 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale.  Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and losses on residential MSRs held for sale, the $0.2 million decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects the initial cost savings from the staffing level adjustments made during the first quarter of 2020. These staffing level adjustments were part of the strategic plan of the Company and unrelated to COVID-19. 

First quarter 2020 noninterest expense also included a $0.9 million increase in reserves for off-balance sheet exposures.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 3.8% from $41.1 million, which included $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses.  Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and loss on MSRs held for sale, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the prior year period.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.38 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $4.40 billion at December 31, 2019 and $4.09 billion at March 31, 2019.  The decrease in total loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to declines in the consumer, commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios, partially offset by growth in commercial loans and leases.

The decline in the consumer portfolio was mainly attributable to the transfer of approximately $99.7 million of loans to held-for-sale, which are being sold at par as part of the Company’s balance sheet management strategies.

Equipment finance balances increased $40.9 million from December 31, 2019, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business. 

The increase in total loans from March 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.65 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $4.54 billion at December 31, 2019, and $4.04 billion at March 31, 2019.  The increase in total deposits from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to growth in the Company’s lower-cost deposit categories, while the increase from March 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s deposits. 

Asset Quality

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard.  The adoption of CECL resulted in the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans increasing by approximately $12.8 million relative to the allowance held as of December 31, 2019.  In addition, acquired loans totaling $9.8 million previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired and excluded from impaired loans were reclassified as purchased credit deteriorated and are now included in impaired loans as of the adoption date of CECL. 

Nonperforming loans totaled $58.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared with $42.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $49.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.  The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to two commercial real estate relationships coupled with the impact of the reclassification of purchased credit deteriorated loans, partially offset by charge-offs of $10.2 million of non-accrual loans. 

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $12.8 million, or 1.18% of average loans on an annualized basis.  Approximately $10.2 million of the net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 were related to three loans that had been on non-performing status with specific reserves held against them for at least one year.  These charge-offs were unrelated to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, which reflects the higher level of net charge-offs experienced in the first quarter and a downgrade in the economic forecast due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.88% of total loans and 66.3% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.64% of total loans and 66.6% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019.  Following the charge-off of approximately $10.2 million in specific reserves held against three non-performing credits in the first quarter, approximately 95% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and Midland States Bank was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 Bank Level Ratios as of March 31, 2020Consolidated Ratios as of March 31, 2020Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets12.38% 13.73% 10.50% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.76% 9.76% 8.50% 
Tier 1 leverage ratio10.12% 8.39% 4.00% 
Common equity Tier 1 capital11.76% 8.47% 7.00% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)NA7.08% NA
  1. A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
  2. Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 1,062,592 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $19.35 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock.  As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $25.4 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.21 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $2.97 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) 
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  March 31, December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Earnings Summary                     
Net interest income $46,651  $48,687  $49,450   $46,077  $45,601  
Provision for credit losses on loans  10,569   5,305   4,361    4,076   3,243  
Noninterest income  8,598   19,014   19,606    19,587   17,075  
Noninterest expense  42,675   46,325   48,025    40,194   41,097  
Income before income taxes  2,005   16,071   16,670    21,394   18,336  
Income taxes  456   3,279   4,015    5,039   4,354  
Net income  1,549   12,792   12,655    16,355   13,982  
Preferred stock dividends, net  -   -   (22)   34   34  
Net income available to common shareholders $1,549  $12,792  $12,677   $16,321  $13,948  
                      
Diluted earnings per common share $0.06  $0.51  $0.51   $0.67  $0.57  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  24,538,002   24,761,960   24,684,529    24,303,211   24,204,661  
Return on average assets  0.10%  0.83%  0.84 %  1.17%  1.01% 
Return on average shareholders' equity  0.96%  7.71%  7.71 %  10.43%  9.23% 
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  1.39%  11.24%  11.19 %  15.34%  13.79% 
Net interest margin  3.48%  3.56%  3.70 %  3.76%  3.73% 
Efficiency ratio (1)  63.78%  59.46%  60.63 %  61.58%  64.73% 
                      
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary                     
Adjusted earnings (1) $2,806  $16,110  $16,422   $16,196  $14,098  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1) $0.11  $0.64  $0.66   $0.66  $0.58  
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  0.19%  1.04%  1.09 %  1.16%  1.02% 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)  1.73%  9.71%  10.01 %  10.33%  9.31% 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)  2.53%  14.15%  14.52 %  15.19%  13.90% 
                      
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                 



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
   
  For the Quarter Ended  
  March 31, December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Net interest income:                     
Interest income $61,314   $64,444   $65,006   $60,636   $59,432   
Interest expense  14,663    15,757    15,556    14,559    13,831   
Net interest income  46,651    48,687    49,450    46,077    45,601   
Provision for credit losses on loans  10,569    5,305    4,361    4,076    3,243   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans  36,082    43,382    45,089    42,001    42,358   
Noninterest income:                     
Wealth management revenue  5,677    5,377    5,998    5,504    4,953   
Commercial FHA revenue  1,267    3,702    3,954    4,358    3,295   
Residential mortgage banking revenue  1,755    763    720    611    834   
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,656    2,860    3,008    2,639    2,520   
Interchange revenue  2,833    3,053    3,249    3,010    2,680   
Gain on sales of investment securities, net  -    635    25    14    -   
(Impairment) recapture on commercial mortgage servicing rights  (8,468)   (1,613)   (1,060)   559    (25)  
Other income  2,878    4,237    3,712    2,892    2,818   
Total noninterest income  8,598    19,014    19,606    19,587    17,075   
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and employee benefits  21,063    23,650    25,083    21,134    22,039   
Occupancy and equipment  4,869    4,654    4,793    4,511    4,853   
Data processing  5,334    6,074    5,271    4,821    4,724   
Professional  1,855    1,952    2,348    2,410    2,073   
Amortization of intangible assets  1,762    1,804    1,803    1,673    1,810   
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  496    95    (70)   (515)   -   
Other expense  7,296    8,096    8,797    6,160    5,598   
Total noninterest expense  42,675    46,325    48,025    40,194    41,097   
Income before income taxes  2,005    16,071    16,670    21,394    18,336   
Income taxes  456    3,279    4,015    5,039    4,354   
Net income  1,549    12,792    12,655    16,355    13,982   
Preferred stock dividends, net  -    -    (22)   34    34   
Net income available to common shareholders $1,549   $12,792   $12,677   $16,321   $13,948   
                      
Basic earnings per common share $0.06   $0.52   $0.51   $0.67   $0.58   
Diluted earnings per common share $0.06   $0.51   $0.51   $0.67   $0.57   
                      



                     
                     
                     
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
(in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $449,396   $394,505   $409,346   $245,415   $276,480  
Investment securities  661,894    655,054    668,630    613,026    656,152  
Loans  4,376,204    4,401,410    4,328,835    4,073,527    4,092,106  
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (38,545)   (28,028)   (24,917)   (25,925)   (23,091) 
Total loans, net  4,337,659    4,373,382    4,303,918    4,047,602    4,069,015  
Loans held for sale  113,852    16,431    88,322    22,143    16,851  
Premises and equipment, net  90,118    91,055    93,896    94,824    94,514  
Other real estate owned  7,892    6,745    4,890    3,797    2,020  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  44,566    53,824    54,124    54,191    52,957  
Mortgage servicing rights held for sale  1,460    1,972    1,860    159    257  
Goodwill  172,796    171,758    171,074    164,673    164,673  
Other intangible assets, net  33,124    34,886    36,690    33,893    35,566  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies  143,323    142,423    141,510    140,593    139,686  
Other assets  152,150    144,982    139,644    125,739    133,609  
Total assets $6,208,230   $6,087,017   $6,113,904   $5,546,055   $5,641,780  
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits $1,052,726   $1,019,472   $1,015,081   $902,286   $941,344  
Interest-bearing deposits  3,597,914    3,524,782    3,430,090    3,108,921    3,094,944  
Total deposits  4,650,640    4,544,254    4,445,171    4,011,207    4,036,288  
Short-term borrowings  43,578    82,029    122,294    113,844    115,832  
FHLB advances and other borrowings  593,089    493,311    559,932    582,387    669,009  
Subordinated debt  169,505    176,653    192,689    94,215    94,174  
Trust preferred debentures  48,420    48,288    48,165    48,041    47,918  
Other liabilities  71,838    80,571    90,131    56,473    54,391  
Total liabilities  5,577,070    5,425,106    5,458,382    4,906,167    5,017,612  
Total shareholders’ equity  631,160    661,911    655,522    639,888    624,168  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,208,230   $6,087,017   $6,113,904   $5,546,055   $5,641,780  
                     



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  As of  
  March 31, December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Loan Portfolio                     
Commercial loans and leases $1,439,145  $1,387,766  $1,292,511  $1,149,370  $1,122,621  
Commercial real estate  1,507,280   1,526,504   1,622,363   1,524,369   1,560,427  
Construction and land development  208,361   208,733   215,978   250,414   239,376  
Residential real estate  548,014   568,291   587,984   552,406   569,051  
Consumer  673,404   710,116   609,999   596,968   600,631  
Total loans $4,376,204  $4,401,410  $4,328,835  $4,073,527  $4,092,106  
                      
Deposit Portfolio                     
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,052,726  $1,019,472  $1,015,081  $902,286  $941,344  
Interest-bearing:                     
Checking  1,425,022   1,342,788   1,222,599   1,009,023   968,844  
Money market  849,642   787,662   753,869   732,573   802,036  
Savings  534,457   522,456   526,938   442,017   457,176  
Time  765,870   822,160   833,038   785,337   685,700  
Brokered time  22,923   49,716   93,646   139,971   181,188  
Total deposits $4,650,640  $4,544,254  $4,445,171  $4,011,207  $4,036,288  



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  March 31, December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Average Balance Sheets                     
Cash and cash equivalents $337,851  $406,526  $259,427  $162,110  $152,078  
Investment securities  662,450   631,294   666,157   636,946   654,764  
Loans  4,384,206   4,359,144   4,352,635   4,086,720   4,128,893  
Loans held for sale  19,844   36,974   31,664   40,177   30,793  
Nonmarketable equity securities  45,124   43,745   44,010   44,217   44,279  
Total interest-earning assets  5,449,475   5,477,683   5,353,893   4,970,170   5,010,807  
Non-earning assets  624,594   649,169   636,028   618,023   618,996  
Total assets $6,074,069  $6,126,852  $5,989,921  $5,588,193  $5,629,803  
                      
Interest-bearing deposits $3,549,515  $3,490,165  $3,429,063  $3,107,660  $3,093,979  
Short-term borrowings  55,616   104,598   124,183   120,859   135,337  
FHLB advances and other borrowings  532,733   531,419   591,516   607,288   673,250  
Subordinated debt  170,026   182,149   106,090   94,196   94,156  
Trust preferred debentures  48,357   48,229   48,105   47,982   47,848  
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,356,247   4,356,560   4,298,957   3,977,985   4,044,570  
Noninterest-bearing deposits  986,178   1,028,670   967,192   921,115   919,185  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  78,943   83,125   72,610   60,363   51,838  
Shareholders' equity  652,701   658,497   651,162   628,730   614,210  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,074,069  $6,126,852  $5,989,921  $5,588,193  $5,629,803  
                      
Yields                     
Earning Assets                     
Cash and cash equivalents  1.26%  1.62%  2.14%  2.43%  2.42% 
Investment securities  3.23%  3.10%  3.00%  3.11%  3.07% 
Loans  5.01%  5.22%  5.31%  5.32%  5.22% 
Loans held for sale  3.87%  4.12%  3.02%  4.50%  3.94% 
Nonmarketable equity securities  5.39%  5.31%  5.33%  5.42%  5.69% 
Total interest-earning assets  4.56%  4.70%  4.85%  4.94%  4.85% 
                      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                     
Interest-bearing deposits  0.95%  1.03%  1.08%  1.09%  0.97% 
Short-term borrowings  0.73%  0.67%  0.68%  0.70%  0.71% 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 2.24%  2.26%  2.36%  2.34%  2.32% 
Subordinated debt  5.90%  5.94%  6.30%  6.43%  6.43% 
Trust preferred debentures  6.02%  6.41%  6.83%  7.17%  7.38% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1.35%  1.43%  1.44%  1.47%  1.39% 
                      
Cost of Deposits  0.74%  0.80%  0.84%  0.84%  0.74% 
                      
Net Interest Margin  3.48%  3.56%  3.70%  3.76%  3.73% 
                      



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) 
                      
  As of and for the Quarter Ended  
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Asset Quality                     
Loans 30-89 days past due $40,392  $29,876  $23,118  $21,554  $23,999  
Nonperforming loans  58,166   42,082   45,168   50,676   49,262  
Nonperforming assets  67,158   50,027   50,058   54,473   51,282  
Net charge-offs  12,835   2,194   5,369   1,242   1,055  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.92%  0.68%  0.53%  0.53%  0.59% 
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.33%  0.96%  1.04%  1.24%  1.20% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.08%  0.82%  0.82%  0.98%  0.91% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  0.88%  0.64%  0.58%  0.64%  0.56% 
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 66.27%  66.60%  55.29%  51.16%  46.87% 
Net charge-offs to average loans  1.18%  0.20%  0.49%  0.12%  0.10% 
                      
Wealth Management                     
Trust assets under administration $2,967,536  $3,409,959  $3,281,260  $3,125,869  $3,097,091  
                      
Market Data                     
Book value per share at period end $26.99  $27.10  $26.93  $26.66  $26.08  
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $18.19  $18.64  $18.40  $18.36  $17.68  
Market price at period end $17.49  $28.96  $26.05  $26.72  $24.06  
Shares outstanding at period end  23,381,496   24,420,345   24,338,748   23,897,038   23,827,438  
                      
Capital                     
Total capital to risk-weighted assets  13.73%  14.72%  14.82%  13.49%  13.25% 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets  9.76%  10.52%  10.35%  10.85%  10.65% 
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.39%  8.74%  8.77%  9.27%  8.92% 
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets  8.47%  9.20%  9.02%  9.38%  9.16% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  7.08%  7.74%  7.58%  8.20%  7.74% 
                      
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 - 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.              
                      



                      
                      
 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
                      
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                      
                      
  For the Quarter Ended  
  March 31, December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Income before income taxes - GAAP $2,005   $16,071   $16,670   $21,394   $18,336  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                     
Gain on sales of investment securities, net -    635    25    14    -  
Other (13)   (6)   -    (23)   -  
 Total adjustments to noninterest income (13)   629    25    (9)   -  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                     
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  496    95    (70)   (515)   -  
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt  193    1,778    -    -    -  
Integration and acquisition expenses 1,031    3,332    5,292    286    160  
 Total adjustments to noninterest expense  1,720    5,205    5,222    (229)   160  
Adjusted earnings pre tax 3,738    20,647    21,867    21,174    18,496  
Adjusted earnings tax  932    4,537    5,445    4,978    4,398  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP 2,806    16,110    16,422    16,196    14,098  
Preferred stock dividends, net  -    -    (22)   34    34  
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders - non-GAAP $2,806   $16,110   $16,444   $16,162   $14,064  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.11   $0.64   $0.66   $0.66   $0.58  
Adjusted return on average assets  0.19 %  1.04 %  1.09 %  1.16 %  1.02% 
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity  1.73 %  9.71 %  10.01 %  10.33 %  9.31% 
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity  2.53 %  14.15 %  14.52 %  15.19 %  13.90% 
                      



                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) 
                      
                      
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                     
  For the Quarter Ended  
  March 31, December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Noninterest expense - GAAP $42,675   $46,325   $48,025   $40,194   $41,097   
(Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale  (496)   (95)   70    515    -   
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt  (193)   (1,778)   -    -    -   
Integration and acquisition expenses  (1,031)   (3,332)   (5,292)   (286)   (160)  
Adjusted noninterest expense $40,955   $41,120   $42,803   $40,423   $40,937   
                      
Net interest income - GAAP $46,651   $48,687   $49,450   $46,077   $45,601   
Effect of tax-exempt income 485    474    502    526    543   
Adjusted net interest income 47,136    49,161    49,952    46,603    46,144   
                      
Noninterest income - GAAP $8,598   $19,014   $19,606   $19,587   $17,075   
Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture)  8,468    1,613    1,060    (559)   25   
Gain on sales of investment securities, net -    (635)   (25)   (14)   -   
Other 13    6    -    23    -   
Adjusted noninterest income 17,079    19,998    20,641    19,037    17,100   
                      
Adjusted total revenue $64,215   $69,159   $70,593   $65,640   $63,244   
                      
Efficiency ratio  63.78 %  59.46 %  60.63 %  61.58 %  64.73 % 
                      



                      
                      
                      
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. 
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)  
                      
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share              
                      
  As of  
  March 31, December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                     
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $631,160   $661,911   $655,522   $639,888   $624,168   
Adjustments:                     
  Preferred stock  -    -    -    (2,684)   (2,733)  
  Goodwill  (172,796)   (171,758)   (171,074)   (164,673)   (164,673)  
  Other intangibles, net  (33,124)   (34,886)   (36,690)   (33,893)   (35,566)  
Tangible common equity $425,240   $455,267   $447,758   $438,638   $421,196   
                      
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                     
Total assets—GAAP $6,208,230   $6,087,017   $6,113,904   $5,546,055   $5,641,780   
Adjustments:                     
  Goodwill  (172,796)   (171,758)   (171,074)   (164,673)   (164,673)  
  Other intangibles, net  (33,124)   (34,886)   (36,690)   (33,893)   (35,566)  
Tangible assets $6,002,310   $5,880,373   $5,906,140   $5,347,489   $5,441,541   
                      
Common Shares Outstanding  23,381,496    24,420,345    24,338,748    23,897,038    23,827,438   
                      
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  7.08 %  7.74 %  7.58 %  8.20 %  7.74 % 
Tangible Book Value Per Share $18.19   $18.64   $18.40   $18.36   $17.68   
                      
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                  
                      
  For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31, December 31,  September 30, June 30, March 31,  
(dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 
Net income available to common shareholders $1,549   $12,792   $12,677   $16,321   $13,948   
                      
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $652,701   $658,497   $651,162   $628,730   $614,210   
Adjustments:                     
  Preferred stock  -    -    (814)   (2,708)   (2,759)  
  Goodwill  (171,890)   (171,082)   (166,389)   (164,673)   (164,673)  
  Other intangibles, net  (33,951)   (35,745)   (34,519)   (34,689)   (36,438)  
Average tangible common equity $446,860   $451,670   $449,440   $426,660   $410,340   
ROATCE  1.39 %  11.24 %  11.19 %  15.34 %  13.79 % 
                      