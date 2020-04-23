Q4 2020 Revenues Increase 48% to Record $10.1 Million; Drives Record Net Income of
$0.4 Million
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2020.
Financial Summary:
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|Year-over-Year % Change
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|10.1 million
|$
|6.8 million
|48%
|Gross Profit
|$
|3.1 million
|$
|2.3 million
|34%
|Operating Expenses
|$
|2.5 million
|$
|2.1 million
|19%
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|0.4 million
|$
|(16,655)
|N/A
|Earnings per Share
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.00)
|N/A
Recent Highlights:
Management Commentary
“The fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was highlighted by our robust revenue growth, exceeding our guidance of $10 million for the quarter and positioning us for an incredible year,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We continue to secure new placements at tier-1 retailers nationwide while enjoying a high level of success on QVC, often selling out within minutes. Our increasingly robust client base has come to associate our brand with a high level of quality and has effectively created a recurring revenue base for MamaMancini’s as a result.
“Despite the challenges many have seen with respects to the COVID-19 situation, I am pleased to announce that our business has seen very strong demand growth, driven by consumers sheltering in place and making a majority of food purchases from grocery stores. We are deemed an essential business and continue to operate prudently to reflect the COVID-19 situation, keeping the safety of our employees foremost in our decisions.
“We continue to make groundbreaking progress financially, forecasting record sales and profits in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. I look forward to continued shareholder value creation in the months ahead. I’d like to thank our employees for their hard work during these trying times, as they are the ones who make our incredible growth possible. We appreciate the support of our investors and look forward to providing further operational updates in the near future,” concluded Wolf.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 48% to a record $10.1 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. Revenue for fiscal year 2020 increased 22% to a record $34.8 million, compared to $28.5 million in fiscal year 2019. The revenue increase was primarily a result of increased volume through new product introductions.
Gross profit increased significantly to $3.1 million, or 30.8% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $2.3 million, or 33.8% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased 12% to $11.1 million, or 30.8% of total revenues, in fiscal year 2020, compared to $9.9 million, or 34.7% of total revenues, in fiscal year 2019. The increase in gross profit is primarily due to increased sales.
Operating expenses totaled $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $2.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 30% to 24%. Operating expenses totaled $9.0 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to $8.4 million in fiscal year 2019. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased in fiscal 2020 from 30% to 26%. Operating expenses increased primarily due to increases related to higher sales in freight, commissions and professional fees.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 grew significantly to $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, as compared to a net loss of $16,655, or ($0.00) per share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net income for fiscal year 2020 grew 238% to a record $1.5 million, or $0.05 per share, as compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in fiscal year 2019. The increase in net income was attributable to increased sales, lower operating expenses as a percentage of sales and lower interest expenses.
Conference Call
Management will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, Friday, April 24, 2020 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:
Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Friday, April 24, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-889-4326
International Dial-in: 1-412-317-9264
Canada Toll-Free: 1-866-605-3852
Conference ID: 10143018
Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.
A playback of the call will be available through May 1, 2020. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10143018.
About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Relations:
Greg Falesnik
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 385-6449
MMMB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|January 31, 2020
|January 31, 2019
|(As Revised)
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|393,683
|$
|609,409
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,727,887
|2,650,824
|Inventories
|1,246,417
|1,347,589
|Prepaid expenses
|252,268
|155,178
|Total current assets
|5,620,255
|4,763,000
|Property and equipment, net
|2,805,843
|2,884,594
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|1,490,794
|-
|Deposits
|20,177
|20,177
|Total Assets
|$
|9,937,069
|$
|7,667,771
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|Liabilities:
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|3,552,790
|$
|3,061,932
|Term loan
|423,799
|500,000
|Operating lease liability
|126,516
|-
|Finance leases payable
|105,126
|53,730
|Total current liabilities
|4,208,231
|3,615,662
|Term loan – net
|-
|1,914,401
|Line of credit – net
|2,997,348
|2,612,034
|Operating lease liability – net
|1,372,349
|-
|Finance leases payable – net
|315,234
|162,527
|Notes payable - related party
|641,844
|641,844
|Total long-term liabilities
|5,326,775
|5,330,806
|Total Liabilities
|9,535,006
|8,946,468
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):
|Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 23,400 issued as of January 31, 2020 and 2019, 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2020 and 2019
|-
|-
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 19,880,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 31,991,241 and 31,866,241 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020 and 2019
|321
|320
|Additional paid in capital
|16,695,352
|16,547,287
|Accumulated deficit
|(16,144,110
|)
|(17,676,804
|)
|Less: Treasury stock, 230,000 shares at cost, respectively
|(149,500
|)
|(149,500
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|402,063
|(1,278,697
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|$
|9,937,069
|$
|7,667,771
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Years Ended
|January 31, 2020
|January 31, 2019
|(As Revised)
|Sales-net of slotting fees and discounts
|$
|34,837,447
|$
|28,474,374
|Costs of sales
|23,766,137
|18,580,489
|Gross profit
|11,071,310
|9,893,885
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|114,626
|130,920
|General and administrative
|8,873,260
|8,294,450
|Total operating expenses
|8,987,886
|8,425,370
|Income from operations
|2,083,424
|1,468,515
|Other expenses
|Interest
|(482,995
|)
|(881,702
|)
|Amortization of debt discount
|(67,735
|)
|(133,314
|)
|Total other expenses
|(550,730
|)
|(1,015,016
|)
|Net income before income tax provision
|1,532,694
|453,499
|Income tax provision
|-
|-
|Net income
|1,532,694
|453,499
|Net income per common share
|– basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.01
|– diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|– basic
|31,949,803
|31,843,755
|– diluted
|34,339,256
|32,521,821
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Year Ended
|January 31, 2020
|January 31, 2019
|(As Revised)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|1,532,694
|$
|453,499
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|640,246
|679,005
|Amortization of debt discount
|67,735
|133,314
|Share-based compensation
|93,862
|162,494
|Amortization of right of use assets
|109,036
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,077,063
|)
|433,891
|Inventories
|101,172
|(523,313
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|(42,886
|)
|106,802
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|490,858
|(2,284
|)
|Operating lease liability
|(100,965
|)
|-
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|1,814,689
|1,443,408
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash paid for fixed assets
|(268,106
|)
|(1,033,724
|)
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(268,106
|)
|(1,033,724
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayment of note payable – related party
|-
|(7,812
|)
|Borrowings from term loan
|-
|2,800,000
|Repayment of term loan
|(2,058,337
|)
|(1,058,615
|)
|Repayment of note payable
|-
|(2,130,625
|)
|Borrowings (repayments) of line of credit, net
|385,314
|(90,356
|)
|Proceeds from capital lease
|-
|213,250
|Repayment of capital lease obligations
|(89,376
|)
|(26,993
|)
|Debt issuance costs
|-
|(120,446
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|-
|40,000
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(1,762,399
|)
|(381,597
|)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
|(215,726
|)
|28,087
|Cash - Beginning of Period
|609,409
|581,322
|Cash - End of Period
|$
|393,683
|$
|609,409
|-
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash Paid During the Period for:
|Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Interest
|$
|548,894
|$
|638,029
|SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Operating lease liability
|$
|1,599,830
|$
|-
|Finance lease asset additions
|$
|293,479
|$
|30,000
|Accrued interest on note payable reclassified to principal
|$
|-
|$
|392,702
|Common stock issued for services to be rendered
|$
|71,875
|$
|-
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.
East Rutherford, New Jersey, UNITED STATES
MamaMancini's logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: