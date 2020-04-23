PLYMOUTH, Minn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union, Minnesota’s third largest credit union, was named one of the 50 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Minneapolis-based credit union was ranked 39th on a list of 584 qualifying credit unions across the nation.



S&P Global Market Intelligence is a leading provider of financial and industry data, research, news and analytics to specific industries and companies that comprise those markets. S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the nation’s credit unions using five core financial performance metrics: member growth, market growth, operating expense as a percentage of operating revenue, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans. To be eligible for ranking, credit unions had to report more than $500 million in total assets and a net worth ratio of at least 7% as of Dec. 31, 2019.

“We at TruStone are proud to be recognized for our performance during our milestone 80th year of service in 2019,” says Tim Bosiacki, Chief Executive Officer at TruStone Financial. “Our consistent and stable performance, along with our best-in-class member experience, affirms our standing as we continue to provide the service, value and latest technologies our members deserve.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has been working to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors for more than 80 years. Founded by educators, the credit union strives to teach its members healthy financial habits, and its mission is to offer simple, convenient tools and great rates to help them reach their goals. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s third largest credit union, with assets of $1.58 billion as of March 31, 2020. To learn more, visit TruStoneFinancial.org .