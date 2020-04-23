LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Automotive Interior Market (By Component: Central Console, Cockpit Module, Dome Module, Door Panel, Headliner, Infotainment system, Interior Lighting, Automotive Seats; By Application: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle [HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle), LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)]) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027”.
Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better Understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1819
Automotive interior refers to the components installed inside the automotive such as passenger car and commercial vehicle, particularly to enhance the aesthetic appearance and comfort to the users. The global automotive interior market is segmented on the basis of components and applications. By components, the market is segmented into a central console, cockpit module, dome module, door panel, headliner, infotainment system, interior lighting, automotive seats, and automotive seats. Moreover, the automotive interior has applications across passenger cars and commercial vehicles including HCV and LCV.
Automotive seats have been accounted for the major share in the automotive interior market. The increasing investment by vehicle owners on the comfort and aesthetic look of seats are driving the market value. The advancement is automotive seats associated with the health and safety features coupled with the technological advancements is additionally supporting the market value. The major manufactures are also investing in lightweight interiors to meet with the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles.
The Infotainment system segment by component is projected to exhibit the fastest growth over the estimated timeframe. Automotive infotainment system refers to the vehicle system that combines entertainment and information delivery with the help of audio/video (A/V) interfaces, touch-screens, keypads, and others. The self-driven and connected vehicle concept is further supporting the market growth.
View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/automotive-interior-market
In 2019, Asia Pacific held the major share of the global market for automotive interior. The region is particularly gaining growth owing to the increasing disposable income coupled with the rising purchasing power of people. The high demand for passenger vehicles in the regional market is additionally supporting the market value. The increasing focus of vehicle owners towards the aesthetic appearance and comfort inside the vehicle is additionally propelling the regional market value. The major countries of the regional market including Japan, China and India are majorly contributing to the market value.
Some of the leading competitors are Adient PLC, Faurecia, Grupo Antolin, Hyundai Mobis Co., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Magna International, Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Boshuku Corporation. Automotive Interior companies have announced mergers and acquisitions to expand their position in the Automotive Interior industry. Major players are also moving into new regions and advanced technologies for expanding the market share.
Browse More Automotive Industry Related Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/automotive-and-transportation-logistics
Some of the key observations regarding Automotive Interior industry include:
Market Segmentation
Market By Component
Market By Application
Market By Geography
Request for Customization@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1819
The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.
Buy this premium research report@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1819
If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157 OR +1 408 900 9135
For Latest Update Follow Us:
https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting
https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/
Acumen Research and Consulting
Pune, INDIA
ARC logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: