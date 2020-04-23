New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Algae Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800022/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$965.9 Million by the year 2025, Open Pond Cultivation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Open Pond Cultivation will reach a market size of US$52.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$123.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800022/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Algae Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2025
Algae: A Prelude
Types of Algae
Benefits & Applications of Algae
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Algae: The Most Important Organism With Ecological & Commercial
Significance
Overwhelming Scientific Evidence of the Health Benefits of
Algal-Derived Food Products to Spur Commercial Opportunities
in the Processed Foods End-Use Sector
Robust Demand for Superfoods Especially Macroalgal & Microalgal
Food Amidst the Consumer Health & Fitness Craze to Spur
Opportunities in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector: Global
Market for Superfoods (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Remediation Drives
Increased Demand for Algae as a Ecofriendly Substitute for
Chemicals
The Growing Urgency of Protecting Water Resources Opens
Attractive Opportunities for Algae in Wastewater Treatment:
Global Market for Water & Wastewater Treatment (In US$
Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022
New Generation Drugs Inspired by Algae Brings the Market
Straight Under the Aegis of the Multi-Billion Dollar
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Robust Pharmaceuticals Industry Amid Growing Disease Burden &
High Unmet Needs Drives Demand for Novel Compounds from Marine
Algae for Drug Discovery and Development: Global
Pharmaceutical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019, 2022 and 2024
Promising Pre-Commercial Success of Biofuel Production from
Algae Signals Robust Opportunities in the Biofuels Market Over
the Long-Term
Robust Demand for Biofuels Amid the Aggressive Effort to
Replace Fossil Fuels With Ecofriendly Fuels to Push Biofuel
Applications of Biofuels Closer to Commercialization: Global
Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2022
Innovative Uses of Algae On Cards, Amid Rising Environmental
Concerns & Increased Investments in Environmental Remediation
Algae Technology Innovations Remain Vital to Application
Expansion and Sustained Growth in the Market
R&D Efforts Underway to Repurpose Wastewater Algae into
Specialty Chemicals
Research in Algae-Derived Solar Fuel Makes Interesting Progress
Juan Algae: A Potential Candidate as a Cost Effective Feed for
Aquaculture
Biocrude From Algae to Power Automobiles of the Future
Algae Finds its Way Into the Packaging Industry
High Profile Research Gets Underway to Convert Algae Oils Into
Carbon Fibers
Algae in Healthcare to Receive a Boost Supported by Interesting
R&D Breakthroughs
The R&D Community Unveils Interesting Leads on Generating
Bioenergy from Spirulina
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Algae Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Algae Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Algae Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Open Pond Cultivation (Cultivation Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Open Pond Cultivation (Cultivation Technology)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 6: Open Pond Cultivation (Cultivation Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Raceway Pond Cultivation (Cultivation Technology)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to
2025
Table 8: Raceway Pond Cultivation (Cultivation Technology)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Raceway Pond Cultivation (Cultivation Technology)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Cultivation Technologies (Cultivation
Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand:
2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Cultivation Technologies (Cultivation
Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Cultivation Technologies (Cultivation
Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Algae Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Algae Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Algae Market in the United States by Cultivation
Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Algae Market Share Breakdown by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Algae Historic Market Review by Cultivation
Technology in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Algae Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Cultivation Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Algae: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Algae Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Algae Market Share Analysis by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Algae Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand
by Cultivation Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Algae Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Algae Market by Cultivation Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Algae Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Algae Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Algae Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Algae Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: Algae Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Cultivation
Technology: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Algae Market Share Breakdown by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Algae Market in France by Cultivation Technology:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Algae Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand
by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Algae Market Share Analysis by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Algae Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Algae Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Algae Market Share Breakdown by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Algae Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand
by Cultivation Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Algae Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Algae Market by Cultivation Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Algae: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cultivation
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Algae Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Algae Market Share Analysis by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Algae Historic Market Review by Cultivation
Technology in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Algae Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Cultivation Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Algae Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Algae Market in Russia by Cultivation Technology:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Algae Market Share Breakdown by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Algae Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Cultivation Technology: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Algae Market Share Breakdown by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Algae Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Algae Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Algae Market in Asia-Pacific by Cultivation
Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Algae Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Algae Market Share Analysis by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Algae Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Algae Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Algae Market Share Breakdown by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Algae Historic Market Review by Cultivation
Technology in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Algae Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Cultivation Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Algae Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Algae Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Algae Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Algae: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cultivation
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Algae Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Algae Market Share Analysis by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Algae Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Algae Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Algae Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Algae Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Algae Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Algae Market by Cultivation
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Algae Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Cultivation Technology: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Algae Market Share Breakdown by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Algae Market in Brazil by Cultivation Technology:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Algae Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Algae Market Share Analysis by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Algae Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Algae Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Algae Market Share Breakdown by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Algae Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Algae Market in Rest of Latin America by Cultivation
Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Algae Market Share Breakdown by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Algae Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Algae Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Algae Historic Market by Cultivation
Technology in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Algae Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Cultivation Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Algae: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Algae Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Algae Market Share Analysis by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Algae Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018-2025
Table 98: Algae Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Cultivation
Technology: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Algae Market Share Breakdown by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Algae Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Cultivation Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Algae Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Algae Market by Cultivation
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Algae Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Cultivation Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Algae Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 105: Algae Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Algae Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cultivation
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Algae Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Algae Market Share Breakdown by
Cultivation Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Algae Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Cultivation Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Algae Market in Africa by Cultivation Technology:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Algae Market Share Breakdown by Cultivation
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALGIX
AFFINITY ENERGY & HEALTH
ALGENOL BIOTECH
CORBION NV
DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS AG
DIVERSIFIED ENERGY CORPORATION
KENT BIOENERGY CORPORATION
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
SAPPHIRE ENGINEERING (NE) LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800022/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: