1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$965.9 Million by the year 2025, Open Pond Cultivation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$15.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Open Pond Cultivation will reach a market size of US$52.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$123.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Algix LLC

Corbion NV

Diversified Energy Corporation

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Kent BioEnergy Corporation

Pond Technologies Inc.

Sapphire Engineering (NE) Ltd.

Affinity Energy & Health

Algenol Biotech







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Algae: The Most Important Organism With Ecological & Commercial

Significance

Overwhelming Scientific Evidence of the Health Benefits of

Algal-Derived Food Products to Spur Commercial Opportunities

in the Processed Foods End-Use Sector

Robust Demand for Superfoods Especially Macroalgal & Microalgal

Food Amidst the Consumer Health & Fitness Craze to Spur

Opportunities in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector: Global

Market for Superfoods (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Remediation Drives

Increased Demand for Algae as a Ecofriendly Substitute for

Chemicals

The Growing Urgency of Protecting Water Resources Opens

Attractive Opportunities for Algae in Wastewater Treatment:

Global Market for Water & Wastewater Treatment (In US$

Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022

New Generation Drugs Inspired by Algae Brings the Market

Straight Under the Aegis of the Multi-Billion Dollar

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Robust Pharmaceuticals Industry Amid Growing Disease Burden &

High Unmet Needs Drives Demand for Novel Compounds from Marine

Algae for Drug Discovery and Development: Global

Pharmaceutical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Promising Pre-Commercial Success of Biofuel Production from

Algae Signals Robust Opportunities in the Biofuels Market Over

the Long-Term

Robust Demand for Biofuels Amid the Aggressive Effort to

Replace Fossil Fuels With Ecofriendly Fuels to Push Biofuel

Applications of Biofuels Closer to Commercialization: Global

Biofuels Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2022

Innovative Uses of Algae On Cards, Amid Rising Environmental

Concerns & Increased Investments in Environmental Remediation

Algae Technology Innovations Remain Vital to Application

Expansion and Sustained Growth in the Market

R&D Efforts Underway to Repurpose Wastewater Algae into

Specialty Chemicals

Research in Algae-Derived Solar Fuel Makes Interesting Progress

Juan Algae: A Potential Candidate as a Cost Effective Feed for

Aquaculture

Biocrude From Algae to Power Automobiles of the Future

Algae Finds its Way Into the Packaging Industry

High Profile Research Gets Underway to Convert Algae Oils Into

Carbon Fibers

Algae in Healthcare to Receive a Boost Supported by Interesting

R&D Breakthroughs

The R&D Community Unveils Interesting Leads on Generating

Bioenergy from Spirulina





GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



COMPETITION



ALGIX

AFFINITY ENERGY & HEALTH

ALGENOL BIOTECH

CORBION NV

DSM NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS AG

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY CORPORATION

KENT BIOENERGY CORPORATION

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS

SAPPHIRE ENGINEERING (NE) LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

