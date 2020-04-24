New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agriculture Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800021/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$979.6 Million by the year 2025, Agriculture UAVs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$162.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Agriculture UAVs will reach a market size of US$111.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$829 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800021/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Agriculture Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Robots Set to Revolutionize Agriculture Industry
Impact of Robotics Technology on Agriculture Industry
Agriculture Robots - A High Growth Market
Drones and Driverless Tractors - The Most Promising
Applications of Farm Robots
Global Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025
The Future of Robotics Lies in Agriculture Industry
Competition
Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players
Select Vendors Operating in Agricultural Robots Market
A Glance at Robotics Companies with Disruptive Impact on
Agriculture Industry
Robotics Startups Look to Disrupt Agriculture Sector
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to
Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Focus onto
Farm Robots
Global Demand for Food Continues to Rise
Global Demand for Major Crops in Billion Tonnes for the Years
2000, 2010, 2030 and 2050
Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand in Million Tonnes for
Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-17 and
2018-27
Booming Global Population
Global Population by Geographic Region in Millions for the
Years 2017, 2030, 2050 and 2100
Faced with Severe Labor Crunch, Agriculture Industry Looks
towards Robotics Technology
Contracting Agricultural Labor Contributes to Labor Crunch -
Number of People Employed in Agriculture Sector in Select
Countries for the Years 1900, 1940, 1960, 1980, 2000, 2015
Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural
Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Robots
Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and
Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030,
2050 & 2060
Rising Significance of Robots for Vertical Farming in Indoor
Agriculture
Major Trends in the Agriculture Robots Market
Agriculture Drones Market: Revolutionizing Farming Sector
Driverless Tractors: A Nascent Market with Tremendous Potential
to Automate Farming
Adoption of Precision Agriculture Demands More Autonomous and
Semi-autonomous Tractors in the Market
Harvesting Robots - Possible Solution to Address Labor Crunch
in Agriculture Industry
Milking Robots Could Emerge as the Future of Dairy Farming
Challenges Confronting Adoption of Robotics in Agriculture
Industry
Innovations & Advancements
Autonomous Mobility, Deep Learning and Ruggedized Electronics:
Among the Major Technological Requirements of Agriculture
Robots
A Review of Select Robots Transforming the Agricultural Landscape
AI-based Robotics Advances in Agriculture Industry
Australian Centre for Field Robotics Develops Innovative Farm
Robots
Product Overview
Agriculture Robots - An Introduction
Types of Agriculture Robots
Driverless Tractors
Agriculture Drone/UAV
Robotic Applications in Agriculture Industry
Recent Industry Activity
DeLaval Launches VMS? V300 Voluntary Milking System.
Iron Ox Launches Autonomous Farm.
Escorts Group Launches India?s First Autonomous Concept Tractor
Yanmar Introduces New 2-Series Autonomous Driving Robot
Tractors with Labor-Saving ICT
Lely Unveils Lely Orbiter System
Deere & Co Takes Over Blue River Technology
Eckhart Acquires PRI Robotics & Automation
Waitrose Plans Deployment of Autonomous Farming Robots on a
Trial Basis
FarmWise Commences Production of First Generation Autonomous
Weeding Robots
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Agriculture Robots Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Agriculture Robots Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Agriculture UAVs (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Agriculture UAVs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Driverless Tractors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Driverless Tractors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Milking Robots (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Milking Robots (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Automated Harvesting Machines (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Automated Harvesting Machines (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Agriculture Robots Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Agriculture Robots Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States Agriculture Robots Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Canadian Agriculture Robots Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Agriculture Robots Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Market for Agriculture Robots: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 18: Japanese Agriculture Robots Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Agriculture Robots Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Agriculture Robots Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Agriculture Robots Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 21: European Agriculture Robots Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Agriculture Robots Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Agriculture Robots Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Agriculture Robots Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: Agriculture Robots Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: French Agriculture Robots Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 27: Agriculture Robots Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 28: German Agriculture Robots Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Italian Agriculture Robots Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Italian Agriculture Robots Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Agriculture Robots: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: United Kingdom Agriculture Robots Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Agriculture Robots Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 34: Rest of Europe Agriculture Robots Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Agriculture Robots Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Agriculture Robots Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Rest of World Agriculture Robots Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Agriculture Robots Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGCO CORPORATION
AGRIBOTIX LLC
BLUE RIVER TECHNOLOGY
DEERE & COMPANY
HARVEST AUTOMATION
LELY HOLDING SARL
NAIO TECHNOLOGIES
PRECISIONHAWK INC.
SOLUCIONES ROBÓTICAS AGRÍCOLAS, S.L. (AGROBOT)
TRIMBLE
PANASONIC CORPORATION
KUBOTA CORPORATION
KONGSKILDE INDUSTRIES A/S
CLEARPATH ROBOTICS, INC.
KINZE MANUFACTURING
AUTONOMOUS SOLUTIONS, INC. (ASI)
OCTINION BVBA
ISO GROUP AGRI SYSTEMS BV
SAGA ROBOTICS
LD-AGRO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
MACK ROBOTICS, INC.
PASTORAL ROBOTICS
PRECISION AG SOLUTIONS, LLC
QUBIT PHENOMICS, INC.
RAUSSENDORF MASCHINEN- UND GERäTEBAU GMBH
SMALL ROBOT COMPANY
TARTANSENSE
TILLETT AND HAGUE TECHNOLOGY LTD.
TORTUGA AGRICULTURAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ATI AGRITRONICS INC.
CONTROL FARAYAND PASARGAD (CFP)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800021/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: