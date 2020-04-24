New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Screen Display Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800018/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8 Billion by the year 2025, Gas Pumps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Gas Pumps will reach a market size of US$478.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Atmel Corporation

Corning, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Synaptics, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rapid Transition towards a Digital World and Increasing Use of

Displays for Day-to-Day Interactions Drive Growth in Touch

Screen Display Market

Competition

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global 4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Touch Screen Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Retail Touch Screen Display Market: Significant Growth Potential

Touch Screen Kiosks Transform Retail Industry, Present

Significant Potential for Other Industries

Advantages of Interactive Touch Screen Displays for Retail Kiosks

Large Touchscreen Kiosks Offer Bigger Advantages for Retailers

Touch Screen Kiosks Become a Hit for Marketing and Advertising

Touch Screen Displays Simplify Human-Machine Interactions in

Demanding Industrial Applications

Rising Demand for Multi-touch Screen Displays Augurs Well for

Touch Screen Display Market

Multi-Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Application for 2019E

4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices: Enormous Growth

Potential for with Touch Screen Displays Market

Global Market for Mobile Phone Touch Screens: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2018 and 2022

Stable Growth in Smartphone Sales: An Indicator of Demand

Patterns in Touch Screen Display Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016

through 2024

Despite Declining Sales, Forecasts for Marginal Recovery of

Tablet Shipments Augurs Well for Touch Screen Displays Market

Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through

Q1 2019

Touch Screen ATMs Transform Banking Operations

Worldwide ATM Installed Base in Millions for the Years 2018,

2019 and 2021

Advent of Next Generation ATMs Enhances Need for Better Touch

Screen Displays

Touch Screen Display Continues to Rank as the Leading HMI for

Automotive Industry

Touch Screen Display Leads the Global Automotive HMI Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Product for 2019 and 2025

Increasing Shift towards Smart Displays in Automotive Sectors

Fuels Demand for Touch Screen Displays

Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for Touch Screen

Displays Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Improvements in Haptics Feedback: An Important Aspect for Touch

Screen Displays

Innovations & Advancements

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Touch Screen

A Historical Journey of Touch Screen Technology

Types of Touch Screen Technologies

A Comparison of Touch Screen Technologies

Components of Touch Screen

Features of Touch Screen

Advantages of Touch Screen Displays

Applications of Touch Screen

Dual Touchscreen Technology

Multi-touch Screen or Plural Touch Technology

Applications of Multi-Touch Screen Technology





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Touch Screen Display Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Touch Screen Display Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Touch Screen Display Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Gas Pumps (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Gas Pumps (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Gas Pumps (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Retail Kiosks (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Retail Kiosks (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Retail Kiosks (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Parking Terminals (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Parking Terminals (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Parking Terminals (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Sports Arenas (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Sports Arenas (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Sports Arenas (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Automated Teller Machines (ATM) (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Automated Teller Machines (ATM) (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 18: Automated Teller Machines (ATM) (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Public Transport Kiosks (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Public Transport Kiosks (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Public Transport Kiosks (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Touch Screen Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Touch Screen Display Market in North America: Rising Use of

Smart Products Spurs Growth

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Touch Screen Display Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Touch Screen Display Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Touch Screen Display Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Touch Screen Display Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Touch Screen Display Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Touch Screen Display Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Touch

Screen Display in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Touch Screen Display Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Touch Screen Display Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Touch Screen Display in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Touch Screen Display Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Touch Screen Display Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Touch Screen Display Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Touch Screen Display Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 38: Touch Screen Display Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 39: European Touch Screen Display Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: European Touch Screen Display Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 41: Touch Screen Display Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: European Touch Screen Display Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 43: Touch Screen Display Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 44: French Touch Screen Display Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: French Touch Screen Display Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 46: Touch Screen Display Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 47: German Touch Screen Display Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Touch Screen Display Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Touch Screen Display in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Touch Screen Display Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Italian Touch Screen Display Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Touch Screen Display in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Touch Screen Display Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Touch Screen Display Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Touch Screen Display Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Touch Screen Display Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Touch Screen Display Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Multi-touch Screen Market in Asia-Pacific: An Overview

Touchscreen Display Market in India: Growing Use of Touchscreen

Feature in Varied Display Devices Drives Growth

Table 58: Touch Screen Display Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Touch Screen Display Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Touch Screen Display Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Touch Screen Display Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 62: Touch Screen Display Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 63: Rest of World Touch Screen Display Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

