RED BANK, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that net income was $16.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $21.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period.

The results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $10.4 million. Excluding these items, core earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $27.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. (Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of merger related, branch consolidation, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expenses). The first quarter results were also impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, through both higher credit loss expense and increased operating expense.

Highlights for the quarter are described below:

  • Strong organic loan originations of $426.2 million provided total loan growth of $158.4 million (excluding acquired loans) with a record pipeline of $525.3 million at March 31, 2020.
  • On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank. Two River added $1.2 billion to assets, $940.8 million to loans, $85.2 million to goodwill, and $941.8 million to deposits. Country Bank added $832.8 million to assets, $618.7 million to loans, $39.9 million to goodwill, and $652.7 million to deposits.
  • The Company anticipates full integration of operations and the elimination of eight duplicate branches in Two River’s market area in May 2020, resulting in cost savings in future periods. The Bank expects to consolidate an additional five branches, also in May, independent of the acquisitions; bringing the total number of branches consolidated to 53 over the past four years.
  • The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which increased credit loss expense by $9.6 million from the prior linked quarter.
  • The Company’s first quarter results were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including an estimated increase in credit loss expense of $7.2 million and an increase in operating expense of $1.0 million. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for prospective information related to the impact of COVID-19.

“Since the beginning of March, our efforts have largely focused on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, and community. We have emphasized employee safety through our work from home initiatives, temporary branch closures, and dispersion of key functions,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher. Mr. Maher added, “We are supporting borrowers impacted by COVID-19 with payment relief programs, as well as waiving certain fees for our loan and deposit customers. Subsequent to quarter end, we have actively participated in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, assisting local businesses to retain an estimated 36,000 employees.”

The Company announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-third consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The dividend, related to the three months ended March 31, 2020, of $0.17 per share will be paid on May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020.

Results of Operations

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year period.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $16.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, as compared to $21.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, and the Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $10.4 million. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 included merger related and branch consolidation expenses, which decreased net income, net of tax benefit, by $4.4 million. Excluding these items, net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased over the same prior year period, primarily due to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased to $79.6 million, as compared to $64.4 million for the same prior year period, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets increased by $2.186 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same prior year period. The average for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was favorably impacted by $1.762 billion of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank. Average loans receivable, net, increased by $2.083 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to the same prior year period. The increase attributable to the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank were $1.546 billion. The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 decreased to 3.52% from 3.78%, for the same prior year period. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.05%, from 0.89% in the corresponding prior year period. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.57%, in the same prior year period. Deposit costs increased primarily due to the addition of higher priced deposits as a result of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, increased by $16.3 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, as average interest-earning assets increased by $1.886 billion. The net interest margin increased to 3.52% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 3.48% for the prior linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to a net increase in purchase accounting accretion of eight basis points as a result of the acquisition of Two River and Country Bank. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting and prepayment fees, the core net interest margin expanded by one basis point. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.70% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 0.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the credit loss expense was $10.0 million, as compared to $620,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and $355,000 in the prior linked quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $492,000 in the corresponding prior year period, and $139,000 in the prior linked quarter. Quarterly net charge-offs included $949,000 taken on the sale of higher risk residential loans. Non-performing loans totaled $16.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019 and $20.9 million at March 31, 2019. Credit expense was significantly influenced by actual and expected economic conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Refer to exhibits filed with the earnings release on Form 8-K for detailed information on credit loss expense.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income increased to $13.7 million, as compared to $9.5 million, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase was partly due to the impact of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $558,000 and $162,000, respectively, to other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, the increase in other income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in commercial loan swap fee income of $3.6 million, as compared to the corresponding prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, other income increased by $2.5 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was partially due to the impact of the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions and an increase in commercial loan swap fee income of $2.0 million.

Operating expenses increased to $62.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $47.3 million in the same prior year period. Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included $11.1 million of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, as compared to $5.4 million of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, in the same prior year period. Excluding the impact of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, the change in operating expenses over the prior year were due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $5.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The remaining increase in operating expenses was primarily due to expenses relating to the COVID-19 outbreak of $1.0 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, operating expenses increased by $9.4 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, excluding merger related and branch consolidation expenses for both periods and non-recurring professional fees of $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in operating expenses was due to the Two River and Country Bank acquisitions and the expenses relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The provision for income taxes was $4.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $4.8 million, for the same prior year period. The effective tax rate was 19.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 18.6% for the same prior year period. The higher effective tax rate in the current year period is primarily due to the impact of a New Jersey tax code change.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $2.243 billion, to $10.489 billion at March 31, 2020, from $8.246 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.031 billion to total assets. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.706 billion, to $7.914 billion at March 31, 2020, from $6.208 billion at December 31, 2019, due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.559 billion. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $500.1 million at March 31, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and the core deposit intangible increased to $28.3 million, from $15.6 million.

Deposits increased by $1.563 billion, to $7.892 billion at March 31, 2020, from $6.329 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.594 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at March 31, 2020 was 100.3%, as compared to 98.1% at December 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.410 billion at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.153 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. At March 31, 2020, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83. The Company suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020. Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share decreased to $14.62 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $15.13 at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $16.2 million at March 31, 2020, as compared to $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans do not include $58.3 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions (“Acquisition Transactions”). The Company’s other real estate owned totaled $484,000 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $264,000 at December 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 0.37% of total loans, an increase from 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans was 183.4% at March 31, 2020, as compared to 94.4% at December 31, 2019.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).  The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $10.5 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City.  OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

         
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
         
  March 31,
 2020		  December 31,
 2019		  March 31,
 2019
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)
Assets        
Cash and due from banks$256,470 $120,544 $134,235
Federal funds sold     18,733
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 153,738  150,960  122,558
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,529 at March 31, 2020 (estimated fair value of $928,582 at March 31, 2020, $777,290 at December 31, 2019, and $896,812 at March 31, 2019) 914,255  768,873  900,614
Equity investments, at estimated fair value 14,409  10,136  9,816
Restricted equity investments, at cost 81,005  62,356  55,663
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $29,635 at March 31, 2020, $16,852 at December 31, 2019 and $16,705 at March 31, 2019 7,913,541  6,207,680  5,968,830
Loans held-for-sale 17,782    
Interest and dividends receivable 27,930  21,674  22,294
Other real estate owned 484  264  1,594
Premises and equipment, net 104,560  102,691  113,226
Bank Owned Life Insurance 261,270  237,411  234,183
Assets held for sale 3,785  3,785  4,522
Other assets 211,476  169,532  112,955
Core deposit intangible 28,276  15,607  18,629
Goodwill 500,093  374,632  375,096
Total assets$10,489,074 $8,246,145 $8,092,948
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Deposits$7,892,067 $6,328,777 $6,290,485
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 825,824  519,260  418,016
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 90,175  71,739  66,174
Other borrowings 120,213  96,801  99,579
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 24,931  13,884  15,138
Other liabilities 126,030  62,565  76,393
Total liabilities 9,079,240  7,093,026  6,965,785
Total stockholders’ equity 1,409,834  1,153,119  1,127,163
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$10,489,074 $8,246,145 $8,092,948


   
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31,
 2020		   December 31,
 2019		   March 31,
 2019		 
  
 |--------------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------------|
Interest income:           
Loans$89,944  $70,298  $69,001 
Mortgage-backed securities 3,844   3,552   4,041 
Debt securities, equity investments and other 4,419   3,225   3,380 
Total interest income 98,207   77,075   76,422 
Interest expense:           
Deposits 13,936   10,214   8,639 
Borrowed funds 4,626   3,507   3,395 
Total interest expense 18,562   13,721   12,034 
Net interest income 79,645   63,354   64,388 
Credit loss expense 9,969   355   620 
Net interest income after credit loss expense 69,676   62,999   63,768 
Other income:           
Bankcard services revenue 2,481   2,641   2,285 
Trust and asset management revenue 515   478   498 
Fees and service charges 4,873   4,710   4,516 
Net gain on sales of loans 173   1   8 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 155   (63)  108 
Net loss from other real estate operations (150)  (95)  (6)
Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 1,575   1,375   1,321 
Commercial loan swap income 4,050   2,062   472 
Other 25   122   310 
Total other income 13,697   11,231   9,512 
Operating expenses:           
Compensation and employee benefits 29,885   22,518   22,414 
Occupancy 5,276   4,071   4,530 
Equipment 1,943   1,775   1,946 
Marketing 769   840   930 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 667   296   832 
Data processing 4,177   4,078   3,654 
Check card processing 1,276   1,557   1,438 
Professional fees 2,302   3,641   1,709 
Other operating expense 3,802   3,815   3,369 
Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,578   998   1,005 
Branch consolidation expense 2,594   268   391 
Merger related expenses 8,527   3,742   5,053 
Total operating expenses 62,796   47,599   47,271 
Income before provision for income taxes 20,577   26,631   26,009 
Provision for income taxes 4,044   3,181   4,836 
Net income$16,533  $23,450  $21,173 
Basic earnings per share$0.28  $0.47  $0.43 
Diluted earnings per share$0.27  $0.47  $0.42 
Average basic shares outstanding 59,876   49,890   49,526 
Average diluted shares outstanding 60,479   50,450   50,150 


    
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
                       
LOANS RECEIVABLE   At
     March 31,
 2020		   December 31,
2019		   September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		 
Commercial:                      
Commercial and industrial   $502,760  $396,434  $406,580  $392,336  $383,686 
Commercial real estate - owner - occupied    1,220,983   792,653   787,752   771,640   802,229 
Commercial real estate - investor    3,331,662   2,296,410   2,232,159   2,143,093   2,161,451 
Total commercial    5,055,405   3,485,497   3,426,491   3,307,069   3,347,366 
Consumer:                      
Residential real estate    2,458,641   2,321,157   2,234,361   2,193,829   2,162,668 
Home equity loans and lines    335,624   318,576   330,446   341,972   351,303 
Other consumer    82,920   89,422   98,835   109,015   116,838 
Total consumer    2,877,185   2,729,155   2,663,642   2,644,816   2,630,809 
Total loans    7,932,590   6,214,652   6,090,133   5,951,885   5,978,175 
Deferred origination costs, net    10,586   9,880   8,441   8,180   7,360 
Allowance for credit losses    (29,635)  (16,852)  (16,636)  (16,135)  (16,705)
Loans receivable, net   $7,913,541  $6,207,680  $6,081,938  $5,943,930  $5,968,830 
Mortgage loans serviced for others   $51,399  $50,042  $54,457  $90,882  $92,274 
                       
 At March 31, 2020
Average Yield		                    
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial3.95% $293,820  $219,269  $126,578  $212,712  $122,325 
Residential real estate3.42   223,032   105,396   189,403   82,555   63,598 
Home equity loans and lines4.40   8,429   3,049   3,757   2,550   4,688 
Total3.73% $525,281  $327,714  $319,738  $297,817  $190,611 


  For the Three Months Ended
 
  March 31,
 2020
  December 31,
2019		  September 30,
2019		  June 30,
2019		  March 31,
2019		 
  Average Yield
                
Loan originations:                   
Commercial 3.49% $266,882 $264,938 $315,405 $123,882 $172,233 
Residential real estate 3.51   148,675  226,492  156,308  120,771  75,530 
Home equity loans and lines 5.13   10,666  12,961  10,498  14,256  13,072 
Total 3.54%  426,223  504,391  482,211  258,909  260,835(2)
Loans sold    $7,500(3)$110 $(3)$403(3)$495 
 
(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes purchased loans of $100.0 million for residential real estate.
(3) Excludes the sale of under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and small business administration loans of $3.5 million and under-performing 
residential loans of $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.




               
DEPOSITS At
  March 31,
 2020		  December 31,
 2019		  September 30,
2019		  June 30,
2019		  March 31,
2019
Type of Account              
Non-interest-bearing$1,783,216 $1,377,396 $1,406,194 $1,370,167 $1,352,520
Interest-bearing checking 2,647,487  2,539,428  2,400,331  2,342,913  2,400,192
Money market deposit 620,145  578,147  593,457  642,985  666,067
Savings 1,420,628  898,174  901,168  909,501  922,113
Time deposits 1,420,591  935,632  919,705  921,921  949,593
 $7,892,067 $6,328,777 $6,220,855 $6,187,487 $6,290,485


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
                    
ASSET QUALITYMarch 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31,
2020 201920192019 2019
Non-performing loans:           
Commercial and industrial$207   $207  $207  $207   $240 
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied4,219   4,811  4,537  4,818   4,565 
Commercial real estate - investor3,384   2,917  4,073  4,050   4,115 
Residential real estate5,920   7,181  5,953  5,747   8,611 
Home equity loans and lines2,533   2,733  2,683  2,974   3,364 
Total non-performing loans16,263   17,849  17,453  17,796   20,895 
Other real estate owned484   264  294  865   1,594 
Total non-performing assets$16,747   $18,113  $17,747  $18,661   $22,489 
Purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans (1)$59,783   $13,265  $13,281  $13,432   $16,306 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days$48,905   $14,798  $19,905  $20,029   $21,578 
Troubled debt restructurings:           
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)$6,249   $6,566  $6,152  $6,815   $6,484 
Performing16,102   18,042  18,977  19,314   19,690 
Total troubled debt restructurings$22,351   $24,608  $25,129  $26,129   $26,174 
Allowance for credit losses$29,635   $16,852  $16,636  $16,135   $16,705 
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable0.37%  0.27% 0.27% 0.27%  0.28%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans182.22   94.41  95.32  90.67   79.95 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable0.21   0.29  0.29  0.30   0.35 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets0.16   0.22  0.22  0.23   0.28 
                      
                      
NET CHARGE-OFFSFor the Three Months Ended
 March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31,
2020 201920192019 2019
Net charge-offs:           
Loan charge-offs$(1,384)  $(445) $(353) $(1,138)  $(868)
Recoveries on loans230   306  549  212   376 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)$(1,154)(2) $(139) $196  $(926)(2) $(492)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.06%   0.01%  NM*   0.06%   0.03%
Net charge-off detail - (loss) recovery:           
Commercial$59   $163  $256  $(58)  $(58)
Residential real estate(1,112)  (61) 12  (728)  (425)
Home equity loans and lines(36)  (240) (10) (121)  (4)
Other consumer(65)  (1) (62) (19)  (5)
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)$(1,154)(2) $(139) $196  $(926)(2) $(492)

 

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans or delinquent loans totals.
(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 are $949 and $429, respectively, relating to under-performing loans sold.

        *   Not Meaningful

  
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
  
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020
 December 31, 2019
 March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
  Interest
  Average
Yield/
Cost
 Balance
  Interest
  Average
Yield/
Cost
 Average
Balance
  Interest
  Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$63,726  $342  2.16% $43,495  $196  1.79% $79,911  $467  2.37%
Securities (1)1,186,535  7,921  2.68  1,008,461  6,581  2.59  1,067,150  6,954  2.64 
Loans receivable, net (2)                 
Commercial4,960,991  59,875  4.85  3,442,771  42,416  4.89  3,211,296  41,408  5.23 
Residential2,473,410  24,628  3.98  2,309,741  22,469  3.89  2,094,131  21,404  4.09 
Home Equity339,003  4,070  4.83  323,878  4,243  5.20  353,358  4,707  5.40 
Other87,478  1,371  6.30  94,350  1,170  4.92  119,185  1,482  5.04 
Allowance for credit losses net of deferred loan fees(10,220)     (7,932)     (10,083)    
Loans Receivable, net7,850,662  89,944  4.61  6,162,808  70,298  4.53  5,767,887  69,001  4.85 
Total interest-earning assets9,100,923  98,207  4.34  7,214,764  77,075  4.24  6,914,948  76,422  4.48 
Non-interest-earning assets1,231,886      977,413      924,368     
Total assets$10,332,809      $8,192,177      $7,839,316     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing checking$2,807,793  5,132  0.74% $2,562,059  4,477  0.69% $2,508,669  3,745  0.61%
Money market614,062  1,040  0.68  592,116  1,243  0.83  623,868  1,157  0.75 
Savings1,403,338  1,555  0.45  899,051  308  0.14  904,047  286  0.13 
Time deposits1,459,348  6,209  1.71  931,228  4,186  1.78  932,341  3,451  1.50 
Total6,284,541  13,936  0.89  4,984,454  10,214  0.81  4,968,925  8,639  0.71 
FHLB Advances631,329  2,824  1.80  412,073  2,075  2.00  339,686  1,839  2.20 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase82,105  95  0.47  68,257  85  0.49  65,295  55  0.34 
Other borrowings118,851  1,707  5.78  96,712  1,347  5.53  99,517  1,501  6.12 
Total interest-bearing7,116,826  18,562  1.05  5,561,496  13,721  0.98  5,473,423  12,034  0.89 
liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits1,687,582      1,393,002      1,211,934     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities113,477      92,014      55,975     
Total liabilities8,917,885      7,046,512      6,741,332     
Stockholders’ equity1,414,924      1,145,665      1,097,984     
Total liabilities and equity$10,332,809      $8,192,177      $7,839,316     
Net interest income  $79,645      $63,354      $64,388   
Net interest rate spread (3)    3.29%     3.26%     3.59%
Net interest margin (4)    3.52%     3.48%     3.78%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)    0.70%     0.64%     0.57%
                                 

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost.
(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated credit loss allowances and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
           
Selected Financial Condition Data:          
Total assets $10,489,074  $8,246,145  $8,135,173  $8,029,057  $8,092,948 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 153,738  150,960  127,308  123,610  122,558 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 914,255  768,873  819,253  863,838  900,614 
Equity investments, at estimated fair value 14,409  10,136  10,145  10,002  9,816 
Restricted equity investments, at cost 81,005  62,356  62,095  59,425  55,663 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 7,913,541  6,207,680  6,081,938  5,943,930  5,968,830 
Deposits 7,892,067  6,328,777  6,220,855  6,187,487  6,290,485 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 825,824  519,260  512,149  453,646  418,016 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 210,388  168,540  161,734  158,619  165,753 
Stockholders’ equity 1,409,834  1,153,119  1,144,528  1,137,295  1,127,163 
                     
  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Selected Operating Data:          
Interest income $98,207  $77,075  $76,887  $78,410  $76,422 
Interest expense 18,562  13,721  13,495  13,573  12,034 
Net interest income 79,645  63,354  63,392  64,837  64,388 
Credit loss expense 9,969  355  305  356  620 
Net interest income after credit loss expense 69,676  62,999  63,087  64,481  63,768 
Other income 13,697  11,231  11,543  9,879  9,512 
Operating expenses (excluding branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 51,675  43,589  40,884  43,289  41,827 
Branch consolidation expense 2,594  268  1,696  6,695  391 
Merger related expenses 8,527  3,742  777  931  5,053 
Income before provision for income taxes 20,577  26,631  31,273  23,445  26,009 
Provision for income taxes 4,044  3,181  6,302  4,465  4,836 
Net income $16,533  $23,450  $24,971  $18,980  $21,173 
Diluted earnings per share $0.27  $0.47  $0.49  $0.37  $0.42 
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $5,533  $3,501  $2,769  $3,663  $4,027 
                     


(continued)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):          
           
Performance Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets (2) 0.64% 1.14% 1.23% 0.94% 1.10%
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.68  1.19  1.29  0.99  1.15 
Return on average stockholders’ equity (2) 4.70  8.12  8.66  6.73  7.82 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (2) (3) 7.50  12.33  13.18  10.32  11.97 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.44  13.98  14.07  14.16  13.93 
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (3) 8.85  9.71  9.73  9.76  9.53 
Net interest rate spread 3.29  3.26  3.32  3.45  3.59 
Net interest margin 3.52  3.48  3.55  3.66  3.78 
Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.44  2.31  2.13  2.53  2.45 
Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 67.28  63.82  57.86  68.14  63.97 
Loans to deposits 100.27  98.09  97.77  96.06  94.89 
                


  (continued)
   
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Trust and Asset Management:          
Wealth assets under administration $173,856  $195,415  $194,137  $199,554  $200,130 
Nest Egg 43,528  34,865  23,946  9,755  4,052 
Per Share Data:          
Cash dividends per common share $0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17 
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 23.38  22.88  22.57  22.24  22.00 
Tangible stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period (3) 14.62  15.13  14.86  14.57  14.32 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  60,311,717   50,405,048   50,700,586   51,131,804   51,233,944 
Number of full-service customer facilities:  75   56   56   60   63 
Quarterly Average Balances          
Total securities $1,186,535  $1,008,461  $1,039,560  $1,080,690  $1,067,150 
Loans receivable, net 7,850,662  6,162,808  6,008,325  5,948,312  5,767,887 
Total interest-earning assets 9,100,923  7,214,764  7,088,817  7,096,216  6,914,948 
Total assets 10,332,809  8,192,177  8,073,238  8,068,899  7,839,316 
Interest-bearing transaction deposits 4,825,193  4,053,226  3,971,380  4,051,539  4,036,584 
Time deposits 1,459,348  931,228  920,032  934,470  932,341 
Total borrowed funds 832,285  577,042  552,998  566,785  504,498 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,116,826  5,561,496  5,444,410  5,552,794  5,473,423 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,687,582  1,393,002  1,396,259  1,302,147  1,211,934 
Stockholders’ equity 1,414,924  1,145,665  1,143,701  1,131,165  1,097,984 
Total deposits 7,972,123  6,377,456  6,287,671  6,288,156  6,180,859 
Quarterly Yields          
Total securities 2.68% 2.59% 2.64% 2.64% 2.64%
Loans receivable, net 4.61  4.53  4.60  4.78  4.85 
Total interest-earning assets 4.34  4.24  4.30  4.43  4.48 
Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.64  0.59  0.58  0.58  0.52 
Time deposits 1.71  1.78  1.72  1.66  1.50 
Borrowed funds 2.24  2.41  2.64  2.70  2.73 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.05  0.98  0.98  0.98  0.89 
Net interest spread 3.29  3.26  3.32  3.45  3.59 
Net interest margin 3.52  3.48  3.55  3.66  3.78 
Total deposits 0.70  0.64  0.62  0.62  0.57 
 
(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period include merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, opening credit loss expense, non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, the
reduction in income tax expense from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of a change in the New Jersey tax code. Refer to Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation for impact of these items.
(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible.
(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


                 
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                
                     
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION                 
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Core earnings:          
Net income $16,533  $23,450  $24,971  $18,980  $21,173 
Non-recurring items:          
Add: Merger related expenses 8,527  3,742  777  931  5,053 
Branch consolidation expenses 2,594  268  1,696  6,695  391 
Two River & Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model 2,447         
Non-recurring professional fees   1,274  750     
Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer       1,256   
Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code   (2,205)      
Less: Income tax expense on items (3,121) (793) (663) (1,867) (1,039)
Core earnings $26,980  $25,736  $27,531  $25,995  $25,578 
Core diluted earnings per share $0.45  $0.51  $0.54  $0.51  $0.51 
           
Core ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets 1.05% 1.25% 1.35% 1.29% 1.32%
Return on average tangible assets 1.11  1.31  1.42  1.36  1.39 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 12.25  13.53  14.53  14.14  14.46 
Efficiency ratio 55.36  56.73  53.56  56.26  56.60 


 (continued)
COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE EQUITY TO TOTAL TANGIBLE ASSETS           
                     
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Total stockholders’ equity $1,409,834  $1,153,119  $1,144,528  $1,137,295  $1,127,163 
Less:          
Goodwill 500,093  374,632  374,537  374,592  375,096 
Core deposit intangible 28,276  15,607  16,605  17,614  18,629 
Tangible stockholders’ equity $881,465  $762,880  $753,386  $745,089  $733,438 
           
Total assets $10,489,074  $8,246,145  $8,135,173  $8,029,057  $8,092,948 
Less:          
Goodwill 500,093  374,632  374,537  374,592  375,096 
Core deposit intangible 28,276  15,607  16,605  17,614  18,629 
Tangible assets $9,960,705  $7,855,906  $7,744,031  $7,636,851  $7,699,223 
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.85% 9.71% 9.73% 9.76% 9.53%
                     

(continued)

ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Capital Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

            
 At January 31, 2019
 Capital Bank
Book Value		 Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments		 Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:    $76,834 
Assets acquired:     
Cash and cash equivalents$59,748  $  $59,748 
Securities103,798  (23) 103,775 
Loans312,320  (5,020) 307,300 
Accrued interest receivable1,387  3  1,390 
Bank Owned Life Insurance10,460    10,460 
Deferred tax asset1,605  2,496  4,101 
Other assets9,384  (4,404) 4,980 
Core deposit intangible  2,662  2,662 
Total assets acquired498,702  (4,286) 494,416 
Liabilities assumed:     
Deposits(448,792) (226) (449,018)
Other liabilities(827) (4,383) (5,210)
Total liabilities assumed(449,619) (4,609) (454,228)
Net assets acquired$49,083  $(8,895) $40,188 
Goodwill recorded in the merger    $36,646 

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. On January 31, 2020, the Company finalized its review of the acquired assets and liabilities and will not be recording any further adjustments to the carrying value.

(continued)

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

            
 At January 1, 2020
 Two River
Book Value
 Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments
 Estimated
Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:    $197,050 
Assets acquired:     
Cash and cash equivalents$51,102  $  $51,102 
Securities62,832  1,549  64,381 
Loans940,885  (49) 940,836 
Accrued interest receivable2,382    2,382 
Bank Owned Life Insurance22,440    22,440 
Deferred tax asset5,201  (1,850) 3,351 
Other assets18,662  (2,700) 15,962 
Core deposit intangible  12,130  12,130 
Total assets acquired1,103,504  9,080  1,112,584 
Liabilities assumed:     
Deposits(939,132) (2,618) (941,750)
Other liabilities(58,935) (21) (58,956)
Total liabilities assumed(998,067) (2,639) (1,000,706)
Net assets acquired$105,437  $6,441  $111,878 
Goodwill recorded in the merger    $85,172 

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

(continued)

The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid (in thousands):

 
            
 At January 1, 2020
 Country Bank
Book Value
  Purchase
Accounting
Adjustments
 Estimated
Fair Value
Total Purchase Price:    $112,836 
Assets acquired:     
Cash and cash equivalents$20,799  $  $20,799 
Securities144,460  39  144,499 
Loans614,285  4,376  618,661 
Accrued interest receivable1,779    1,779 
Bank Owned Life Insurance     
Deferred tax asset(3,254) (897) (4,151)
Other assets10,327  (1,134) 9,193 
Core deposit intangible  2,117  2,117 
Total assets acquired788,396  4,501  792,897 
Liabilities assumed:     
Deposits(649,399) (3,254) (652,653)
Other liabilities(69,244) 1,980  (67,264)
Total liabilities assumed(718,643) (1,274) (719,917)
Net assets acquired$69,753  $3,227  $72,980 
Goodwill recorded in the merger    $39,856 

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As the Company finalizes its review of the acquired assets and liabilities, certain adjustments to recorded carrying values may be required.

