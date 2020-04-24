New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800017/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$195.7 Million by the year 2025, Automotive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automotive will reach a market size of US$6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$87.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A. Schulman, Inc.

Aetna Plastics Corp.

Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd

CBC Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

J. K. Overseas

Parkway Products Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Quadrant AG

RTP Company

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Solvay SA

Victrex PLC

ZYEX Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Focus on Lightweight and Efficient Components Drives Demand for

PEEK as Replacement for Traditional Materials

Glass-Filled PEEK Dominates Global PEEK Market

Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenue by Type for 2019E

PEEK Material Market in North America: An Overview

PEEK Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by

Product for 2019 and 2025

Competition

Global PEEK Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Leading

Manufacturers for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Fuel-Efficient Lightweight Vehicles Drives

Use of PEEK Material in Automotive Industry

Need to Reduce Automobile Weight and Improve Fuel Efficiency

Drives Use of PEEK Material in Automobiles

Automotive Industry Places High Priority on Lightweighting

Trend: Breakdown of Demand (in Billion Lbs) for Lightweight

Materials and Conventional Materials for the Years 2010,

2018, and 2025

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

PEEK-based Composites Rapidly Emerge as Ideal Replacements for

Metal in Aerospace Industry

Lightweighting Trend in Aerospace Industry: An Opportunity for

PEEK-based Composites

Material Mix in Select Boeing Aircrafts

SFS Intec and TxV Use PEEK Polymer for Making Aircraft Bracket

Exploring Potential Use of PEEK Material in Space Applications

Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for Medical Applications

of PEEK

Global Medical Components Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Material for 2019E

PEEK Continues to Find Use in an Expanding Range of Extremity

Orthopedic Implant Applications

Standard Specification of PEEK Polymer Used in Surgical Implants

Potential Role of PEEK in 3D Printed Medical Implants

PEEK Material Enhances Performance of Long-term Implantable

Devices

PEEK Emerges as a Promising Material for Manufacture of Medical

Tubing

Rising Importance of PEEK Material in Dentistry Space

Analyzing the Usefulness of PEEK as a Denture Material

Evonik Creates PEEK Powder for Tribological Coatings

Electrical & Electronics Emerge as Major Application Markets

for PEEK Material

3D Printable PEEK Polymer Finds Use in Manufacture of High-

Performance Connectors

Promising Outlook Drives Chemical Companies to Invest in PEEK-

based Polymers

High Cost of PEEK Material: A Major Challenge

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

Properties of PEEK

Applications of PEEK





V. CURATED RESEARCH

