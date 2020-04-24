New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Pressure Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799995/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$799 Million by the year 2025, Piezoresistive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$56.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$76.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Piezoresistive will reach a market size of US$68.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$271.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sensor and Pressure Sensor: An Introduction
Pressure Sensors: Types, Limitations and Challenges
Driven by Technical Advancements Wireless Sensors Find Usage in
Newer and Niche Application Areas
Industrial Wireless Sensors Exhibiting a High Growth over Short
Term
Wireless Pressure Sensors Market: Macro Industry Overview
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Pressure Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pressure Sensing: One of the Key Growth Markets of Sensors
Medical Sector to Benefit from Breakthroughs in Wireless
Pressure Monitoring Devices
Enabling Monitoring and Recording Physiological Data through
Wireless Sensing Devices
Graphene Based Flexible Wireless Pressure Sensor Finds Usage in
Highly Sensitive Detection Devices
Tube Shaped Wireless Pressure Sensor Developed for BP Monitoring
Increasing Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Sectors Drive
Pressure Sensors Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless Pressure Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Piezoresistive (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Piezoresistive (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Electromagnetic (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Electromagnetic (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Capacitive (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Capacitive (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Resonant Solid-State (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Resonant Solid-State (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Optical Sensing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Optical Sensing (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Environmental & Utility Monitoring Applications
(End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 26: Environmental & Utility Monitoring Applications
(End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country
for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market in US$ Thousand in
the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: United States Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Wireless Pressure Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 33: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Canadian Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: Canadian Wireless Pressure Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 36: Canadian Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wireless
Pressure Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Pressure Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 42: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Wireless Pressure Sensors in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Chinese Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireless Pressure Sensors Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 45: European Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 48: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 49: European Wireless Pressure Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 51: French Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: French Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Wireless Pressure Sensors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: German Wireless Pressure Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 56: German Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 59: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 60: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Italian Demand for Wireless Pressure Sensors in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Italian Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 63: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wireless Pressure Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 64: United Kingdom Wireless Pressure Sensors Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wireless Pressure Sensors in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 66: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 67: Rest of Europe Wireless Pressure Sensors Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 68: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Rest of Europe Wireless Pressure Sensors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 71: Asia-Pacific Wireless Pressure Sensors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Wireless Pressure Sensors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 75: Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of World Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of World Wireless Pressure Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 78: Rest of World Wireless Pressure Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BB GROUP
EMERSON ELECTRIC
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
OLEUMTECH
SIEMENS AG
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
