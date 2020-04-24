New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Flow Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799987/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$360 Million by the year 2025, Surface Measurement will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Measurement will reach a market size of US$38.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$264.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Flow Sensors: An Introductory Prelude
Wireless Technology Makes Huge Progress in Flow Sensor Ecosystem
Wireless Flow Sensors Render End-to-End Support for Industry 4
.0 Initiatives
Evolving Role of IIoT Environment Creates Substantial
Opportunities
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Flow Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: The Most Accurate Flow Meters
Electromagnetic Flow Meter for Seamless Measuring of Heavy
Suspensions
Thermal Flowmeters: Ideal for Low Pressure Gas Measurements
Criticality of Air & Gas Flow Measurement for Safe & Efficient
Operation of Turbomachinery Drives Demand
Established Role of Flow Measurements in Automotives Builds
Momentum
A Glimpse of Flow Metering Applications in Automotive Sector
Robust Long-Term Prospects for Wireless Flow Sensors in Oil &
Gas Sector
A Snapshot of Flow Measurement Applications in Oil & Gas
Facilities
Flow Instrumentation: A Compulsion in Petrochemical, Refining &
Chemical Metering
Flow Meters for Efficient Measurement of Petrochemical Additive
Injection Fluids
Irrigation Leaks: Effectively Identified with Wireless Flow
Sensors
Growing Role in General Manufacturing Processes
Wireless Flow Sensors Enable Reliable Flow Measurement
Instrumentation in Pharmaceutical Processing
Flow Meters Ensure Experiment Integrity and Worker Safety in
Labs and R&D Facilities
Flow Meters Facilitate Precise Measurement of Fluids in Aircraft
Effective Monitoring of Fuel Systems in Marine Ships Made
Possible with Wireless Flow Meters
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wireless Flow Sensors: Introduction
Brief Overview of Select Flow Meter Technologies
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ANALOG DEVICES
EMERSON ELECTRIC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
MAXIM INTEGRATED
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
PANASONIC CORPORATION
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
SIEMENS AG
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
