1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$360 Million by the year 2025, Surface Measurement will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Measurement will reach a market size of US$38.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$264.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Flow Sensors: An Introductory Prelude

Wireless Technology Makes Huge Progress in Flow Sensor Ecosystem

Wireless Flow Sensors Render End-to-End Support for Industry 4

.0 Initiatives

Evolving Role of IIoT Environment Creates Substantial

Opportunities

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless Flow Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: The Most Accurate Flow Meters

Electromagnetic Flow Meter for Seamless Measuring of Heavy

Suspensions

Thermal Flowmeters: Ideal for Low Pressure Gas Measurements

Criticality of Air & Gas Flow Measurement for Safe & Efficient

Operation of Turbomachinery Drives Demand

Established Role of Flow Measurements in Automotives Builds

Momentum

A Glimpse of Flow Metering Applications in Automotive Sector

Robust Long-Term Prospects for Wireless Flow Sensors in Oil &

Gas Sector

A Snapshot of Flow Measurement Applications in Oil & Gas

Facilities

Flow Instrumentation: A Compulsion in Petrochemical, Refining &

Chemical Metering

Flow Meters for Efficient Measurement of Petrochemical Additive

Injection Fluids

Irrigation Leaks: Effectively Identified with Wireless Flow

Sensors

Growing Role in General Manufacturing Processes

Wireless Flow Sensors Enable Reliable Flow Measurement

Instrumentation in Pharmaceutical Processing

Flow Meters Ensure Experiment Integrity and Worker Safety in

Labs and R&D Facilities

Flow Meters Facilitate Precise Measurement of Fluids in Aircraft

Effective Monitoring of Fuel Systems in Marine Ships Made

Possible with Wireless Flow Meters





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Wireless Flow Sensors: Introduction

Brief Overview of Select Flow Meter Technologies





5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Wireless Flow Sensors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Surface Measurement (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Surface Measurement (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Liquid Measurements (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Liquid Measurements (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Air & Gas Stream Measurements (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Air & Gas Stream Measurements (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Water & Waste Water Management (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 10: Water & Waste Water Management (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Power Generation (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Power Generation (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Chemical & Petrochemical (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Chemical & Petrochemical (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Wireless Flow Sensors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Wireless Flow Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Wireless Flow Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Wireless Flow Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Wireless Flow Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Wireless Flow Sensors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless

Flow Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Wireless Flow Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Wireless Flow Sensors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Wireless Flow Sensors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Wireless Flow Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Wireless Flow Sensors Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Wireless Flow Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Wireless Flow Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Wireless Flow Sensors Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: French Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Wireless Flow Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Wireless Flow Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Wireless Flow Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Wireless Flow Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Wireless Flow Sensors Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Demand for Wireless Flow Sensors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Flow Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Wireless Flow Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 54: Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Wireless Flow Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Wireless Flow Sensors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Wireless Flow Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Wireless Flow Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Wireless Flow Sensors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Wireless Flow Sensors Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Wireless Flow Sensors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 66: Rest of World Wireless Flow Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

