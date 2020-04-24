New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Sensor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799823/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.7 Million by the year 2025, Inductive loops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inductive loops will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGD Systems Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Diablo Controls Inc.

Efkon AG

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc.

International Road Dynamics, Inc.

Jenoptik AG

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Kistler Group

LeddarTech Inc.

Miovision Technologies Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Raytheon Company

Sensys Network, Inc.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

SWARCO AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

TransCore







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799823/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Industry Boosts Demand for IoT Sensors

Current and Future Transport Disruption

Future Growing Smart Road Transportation Technology

Sensors Technology Drives Intelligent Transport Systems

Global Competitor Market Shares

Traffic Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Driving Factors of Traffic Management

Globalization, Population Growth, and Urbanization Overwhelming

Transportation Systems

5G Technology Drives Road Safety

AI Technology Bolster Road Safety

Innovations in Traffic Lights Technology Make Roads More Safer

Smart Roads and Highways

Innovation Shapes the Future of Transportation Technologies





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Traffic Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Traffic Sensor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Inductive loops (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Inductive loops (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Inductive loops (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Image sensors (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Image sensors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Image sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Infrared sensors (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Infrared sensors (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Infrared sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: LiDAR sensors (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: LiDAR sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: LiDAR sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Radar sensors (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Radar sensors (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Radar sensors (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Magnetic sensors (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Acoustic Sensors (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Acoustic Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Acoustic Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Thermal sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Thermal sensors (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Thermal sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Bending plates (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Bending plates (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Bending plates (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Vehicle Measurement and Profiling (Application)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Vehicle Measurement and Profiling (Application)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 36: Vehicle Measurement and Profiling (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 37: Weigh in Motion (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Weigh in Motion (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 39: Weigh in Motion (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Traffic Monitoring (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Traffic Monitoring (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Traffic Monitoring (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 43: Automated Tolling (E-Toll) (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Automated Tolling (E-Toll) (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automated Tolling (E-Toll) (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Traffic Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Traffic Sensor Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Traffic Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Traffic Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Traffic Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Traffic Sensor Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Traffic Sensor Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Traffic Sensor: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Traffic Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Traffic

Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Traffic Sensor Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Traffic Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Traffic Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Traffic Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Traffic Sensor in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Traffic Sensor Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Traffic Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Traffic Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Traffic Sensor Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Traffic Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Traffic Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Traffic Sensor Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Traffic Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Traffic Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Traffic Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Traffic Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Traffic Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Traffic Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Traffic Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Traffic Sensor Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 91: Italian Traffic Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Traffic Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Traffic Sensor Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Italian Demand for Traffic Sensor in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Traffic Sensor Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Traffic Sensor: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Traffic Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Traffic Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: United Kingdom Traffic Sensor Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Traffic Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Traffic Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 115: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AGD SYSTEMS LTD.

AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB

DIABLO CONTROLS

EFKON AG

FLIR SYSTEMS

IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS

INTERNATIONAL ROAD DYNAMICS

JENOPTIK AG

KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG

KISTLER GROUP

LEDDARTECH

MIOVISION TECHNOLOGIES

Q-FREE ASA

RAYTHEON COMPANY

SICK AG

SWARCO AG

SENSYS NETWORK

SIEMENS AG

TRANSCORE

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799823/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001