New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Sensor Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799823/?utm_source=GNW
9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.7 Million by the year 2025, Inductive loops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Inductive loops will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799823/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Industry Boosts Demand for IoT Sensors
Current and Future Transport Disruption
Future Growing Smart Road Transportation Technology
Sensors Technology Drives Intelligent Transport Systems
Global Competitor Market Shares
Traffic Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Driving Factors of Traffic Management
Globalization, Population Growth, and Urbanization Overwhelming
Transportation Systems
5G Technology Drives Road Safety
AI Technology Bolster Road Safety
Innovations in Traffic Lights Technology Make Roads More Safer
Smart Roads and Highways
Innovation Shapes the Future of Transportation Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Traffic Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Traffic Sensor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Inductive loops (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Inductive loops (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Inductive loops (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Image sensors (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Image sensors (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Image sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Infrared sensors (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Infrared sensors (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Infrared sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: LiDAR sensors (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: LiDAR sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: LiDAR sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Radar sensors (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Radar sensors (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Radar sensors (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Magnetic sensors (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Acoustic Sensors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Acoustic Sensors (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Acoustic Sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Thermal sensors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Thermal sensors (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Thermal sensors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Bending plates (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Bending plates (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Bending plates (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Vehicle Measurement and Profiling (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Vehicle Measurement and Profiling (Application)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 36: Vehicle Measurement and Profiling (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 37: Weigh in Motion (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Weigh in Motion (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 39: Weigh in Motion (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Traffic Monitoring (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Traffic Monitoring (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Traffic Monitoring (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: Automated Tolling (E-Toll) (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Automated Tolling (E-Toll) (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Automated Tolling (E-Toll) (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Traffic Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: United States Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Traffic Sensor Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Traffic Sensor Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Traffic Sensor Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 51: Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 54: Traffic Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Traffic Sensor Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Traffic Sensor Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 57: Canadian Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Traffic Sensor: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Traffic Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Traffic
Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese Traffic Sensor Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Traffic Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Traffic Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Traffic Sensor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Traffic Sensor in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Traffic Sensor Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Traffic Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Traffic Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Traffic Sensor Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: European Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Traffic Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Traffic Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Traffic Sensor Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Traffic Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Traffic Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Traffic Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Traffic Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Traffic Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Traffic Sensor Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Traffic Sensor Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Traffic Sensor Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Traffic Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Traffic Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Traffic Sensor Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Italian Demand for Traffic Sensor in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Traffic Sensor Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Traffic Sensor: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Traffic Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: United Kingdom Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Traffic Sensor in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: United Kingdom Traffic Sensor Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Traffic Sensor Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Traffic Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Traffic Sensor Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 115: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Traffic Sensor Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of World Traffic Sensor Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AGD SYSTEMS LTD.
AXIS COMMUNICATIONS AB
DIABLO CONTROLS
EFKON AG
FLIR SYSTEMS
IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS
INTERNATIONAL ROAD DYNAMICS
JENOPTIK AG
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG
KISTLER GROUP
LEDDARTECH
MIOVISION TECHNOLOGIES
Q-FREE ASA
RAYTHEON COMPANY
SICK AG
SWARCO AG
SENSYS NETWORK
SIEMENS AG
TRANSCORE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799823/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: