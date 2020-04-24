SHANGHAI, China, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced leverage covenant waiver for existing syndication loan and preliminary results for hotel operations in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Upon the completion of Deutsche Hospitality (“DH”) on January 2, 2020, we added 5 new hotel brands, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Intercity Hotel and Zleep Hotel. In this press release, we provide separate operating results for Legacy-Huazhu and Legacy-DH.



Leverage Covenant Waiver for Existing Syndication Loan

On April 17, 2020, our syndication banks approved to release Huazhu from the original six-month-tested financial covenants for a period up to June 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain amended covenants. The 3-year syndication loan consists of USD500 million and EUR440 million, due in December 2022. The amended covenants mainly include: (1) minimum EBITDA requirement of RMB1 billion for the second half of 2020; (2) net asset value should be more than zero; and (3) no cash dividend during the waiver period.

COVID-19 Impact in Q1 2020

China, where COVID-19 first started to have an impact in late January, has experienced steadily improving trends. Domestic travel is gradually rebuilding with eased travel restrictions and national policy for resuming production and work. The number of our temporarily closed hotels declined from the peak of 2,310 hotels in mid-February down to 369 hotels as of March 31, 2020. During Q1 2020, the governmental authorities requisitioned accumulatively 610 Huazhu hotels (2 million room nights, 12% of which were from our leased hotels) at various locations and periods for medical support workers and quarantine purposes. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu had 374 hotels under governmental requisition.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe in March, DH has temporarily closed its hotels. 85 DH hotels were temporarily closed as of March 31, 2020, including 49 leased hotels and 36 manachised and franchised hotels.

Excluding the addition of DH, net revenues for Q1 2020 are expected to decline 45% to 47% (not fully reflecting the revenues from our hotels under governmental requisition) year-over-year. We don’t recognize the revenues from our hotels under governmental requisition until the settlement from governmental authorities. Including the revenue contribution from DH, net revenues for Q1 2020 are expected to decline 14% to 16% year-over-year.

Heading into Q2 2020, more business and leisure travel demand continues to recover in China. We are now accelerating new hotel openings and signings of new franchisees to help us keep on track toward our 2020 growth target.

Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q1 2020 Closed (1)

in Q1 2020 Net added

in Q1 2020 As of

March 31, 2020 As of

March 31, 2020 Leased and owned hotels 10 (9 ) 1 689 88,355 Manachised and franchised hotels 286 (67 ) 219 5,149 464,007 Total 296 (76 ) 220 5,838 552,362 (1) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance to brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2020, we had 14 hotels closed for brand upgrade and business model change purposes





As of March 31, 2020 Number of hotels Unopened hotels in pipeline Economy hotels 3,992 1,128 Leased and owned hotels 460 6 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,532 1,122 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,846 1,206 Leased and owned hotels 229 29 Manachised and franchised hotels 1,617 1,177 Total 5,838 2,334





All hotels (excluding hotels under requisition) For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2019 2020 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 258 277 211 -18.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 211 223 184 -12.8% Blended 221 232 189 -14.6% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 83.6% 84.7% 40.3% -43.3p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 79.8% 81.6% 39.4% -40.4p.p. Blended 80.6% 82.2% 39.6% -41.0p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 216 235 85 -60.6% Manachised and franchised hotels 169 182 73 -56.9% Blended 178 191 75 -58.1%





Operational hotels (excluding ①hotels under requisition, ②hotels temporarily closed) For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2019 2020 change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 258 277 211 -18.4% Manachised and franchised hotels 211 223 184 -12.8% Blended 221 232 189 -14.6% Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 83.6% 84.7% 43.8% -39.8p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 79.8% 81.6% 47.4% -32.5p.p. Blended 80.6% 82.2% 46.7% -33.9p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 216 235 92 -57.2% Manachised and franchised hotels 169 182 87 -48.3% Blended 178 191 88 -50.5%





Same-hotel operational data by class Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition) Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

For the quarter ended

yoy

For the quarter ended

yoy

For the quarter ended

yoy March 31, March 31, change March 31, change March 31, change 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 (p.p.) Economy hotels 2,421 2,421 155 76 -50.6 % 179 150 -16.2 % 86.3 % 50.9 % -35.4 Leased and owned hotels 411 411 173 78 -55.2 % 197 160 -18.8 % 87.8 % 48.5 % -39.3 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,010 2,010 150 76 -49.2 % 174 147 -15.4 % 85.9 % 51.6 % -34.3 Midscale and upscale hotels 850 850 247 108 -56.2 % 320 259 -18.9 % 77.3 % 41.7 % -35.5 Leased and owned hotels 173 173 299 112 -62.7 % 378 291 -23.1 % 79.1 % 38.3 % -40.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 677 677 229 107 -53.4 % 299 248 -17.0 % 76.6 % 43.0 % -33.6 Total 3,271 3,271 184 87 -52.8 % 220 180 -17.9 % 83.5 % 48.0 % -35.5





Operating Results: Legacy-DH

Number of hotels Number of

rooms Unopened hotels

in pipeline Opened

in Q1 2020 Closed

in Q1 2020 Net added

in Q1 2020 As of

March 31, 2020



As of

March 31, 2020



As of

March 31, 2020 Leased hotels 3 (2 ) 1 67 12,327 28 Manachised and franchised hotels 2 (7 ) (5 ) 48 10,799 13 Total 5 (9 ) (4 ) 115 23,126 41 For the quarter ended March 31, December 31, March 31, yoy 2019 2019 2020 change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 104 105 97 -6.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 83 88 80 -4.4 % Blended 95 97 89 -5.9 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 64.8 % 72.8 % 52.6 % -12.2p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 58.6 % 65.0 % 50.4 % -8.2p.p. Blended 61.9 % 69.1 % 51.7 % -10.3p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 67 76 51 -24.4 % Manachised and franchised hotels 49 57 40 -17.7 % Blended 59 67 46 -21.6 %

DH hotels by region

Number of hotels As of March 31, 2020 All Leased Manachised and franchised Europe 93 67 26 -Germany 70 51 19 North Africa 17 0 17 Asia 5 0 5 Total 115 67 48





Hotel Portfolio by Brand

Huazhu has realigned our brands for accelerated quality growth. During 2020: (1) we have reclassified our Ibis hotels as economy hotels; (2) we have consolidated HanTing Premium to HanTing; and (3) we have consolidated Grand Madison to Madison.

As of March 31, 2020 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 4,004 336,004 1,138 HanTing Hotel 2,630 245,171 503 Hi Inn 464 26,956 130 Elan Hotel 713 42,375 424 Ibis Hotel 185 20,254 71 Zleep Hotel 12 1,248 10 Midscale and upscale hotels 1,949 239,484 1,237 Ibis Styles Hotel 59 7,120 33 Starway Hotel 367 31,616 281 JI Hotel 885 111,205 469 Orange Hotel 255 29,199 164 Crystal Orange Hotel 95 12,760 63 Manxin Hotel 52 4,702 35 Madison Hotel 15 1,933 28 Mercure Hotel 71 12,733 81 Novotel Hotel 9 2,818 13 Joya Hotel 8 1,407 4 Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts 24 832 25 Grand Mercure Hotel 6 1,281 10 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts 50 11,909 8 Intercity Hotel 42 7,537 19 Maxx by Steigenberger 5 777 1 Jaz in the City 2 424 2 Other partner hotels 4 1,231 1 Total 5,953 575,488 2,375





About Huazhu Group Limited

Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu operated 5,953 hotels with 575,488 rooms in operation in 15 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts. Upon the completion of Deutsche Hospitality acquisition on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added 5 brands to our portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Intercity Hotel and Zleep Hotel. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu operates 17 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 83 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit Huazhu’s website: http://ir.huazhu.com.

