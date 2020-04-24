New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stretchable Conductive Material Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799730/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Graphene will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 27.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$58.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$89 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Graphene will reach a market size of US$85.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$314.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Stretchable Electronics: An Introduction
Stretchable Conductive Material: Industry Overview
Photovoltaics Remain the Most Dynamic Market
While US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits Highest
Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Stretchable Conductive Material Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stretchable Conductive Material: Market Drivers and Restraints
Stretchable Circuits Giving Way to Flexible Electronics
Eutectic Gallium Indium Particles Embedded in Flexible Metal
Polymer Electronic Circuits Finds Usage in Soft Robotics,
Motion Sensors and Implantable Devices
e-Skins of Stretchable Materials Enable Fabrication of Flexible
Wearables
Stretchable Conducting Polymer Hydrogels Developed for tissue
engineering and implantable devices
Fractal Structured Silver Particles Embedded in PDMS Substrate
to Fabricate Flexible and Stretchable Conductor
Deformable Elastomeric Conductor Cable Provides Control over
Stiffness, Geometry and Impedance Threshold
Conductive Polymers Coating Technique Finds Usage in Conductive
Textiles ((eTextiles)
Stretchable Electronic Ink Offers Seamless Fusion with Fabrics
Select Technological Advancements and Innovations
Connecting Organic Transistors in Stretchable Circuits by
Adding Carbon Nanotubes to Stretchy Polymer
Self-Healing and Stretchable Conductive Wires
Integration of Stretchable Electrodes into supercapacitor
Powering Electronic Gadgets
Stretchable and Wearable IC to Bing IoT to Healthcare
Development of Stretchable Transistors from Semiconducting
Polymer DPP-TT
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
