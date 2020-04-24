New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799699/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$82 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$69.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

Elecnor Deimos Group

Etamax Space GmbH

ExoAnalytic Solutions, Inc.

GlobVision Inc.

GMV Innovating Solutions SL

Harris Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NorStar Space Data Inc.

Polaris Alpha LLC.

Solers, Inc.

SpaceNav

Vision Engineering Solutions, LLC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799699/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Space Situational Awareness (SSA) System: An Introduction

Space Weather

Orbiting Space Objects (OSO)

Natural Space Debris

SSA and Space Security

Orbital Space Debris Population

Tracking Orbital Space Objects

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Sensors

Enhancing Safety of Civil and Commercial Activities in Space

Radar SSA Sensors

Optical SSA Sensors

SSA: Market Overview

The Need for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Increasing Number of Space Objects and Space Operators

Ever Changing Activities in Space

Concerns and Increasing Threat of Collisions

Need for Actionable SSA Products and Services

Channel of International Cooperation/Collaboration

Varying Commercial Motivations

US Represents the Largest Market

Commercial End Use Segment Accounts for Largest Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Need for Continuous Advancements and Evolving SSA

Technologies for Monitoring Earth?s Orbital Population

Sensors at the Heart of Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

European Space Agency’s Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Program

High Fidelity Approach to SSA Data Simulation

The Civil Space Situational Awareness Legislation Gets

Clearance in the US





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Services (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Services (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Services (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Fragmentation Debris (Object) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Fragmentation Debris (Object) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Fragmentation Debris (Object) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Non-Functional Spacecraft (Object) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Non-Functional Spacecraft (Object) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Non-Functional Spacecraft (Object) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Derelict Rocket Bodies (Object) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Derelict Rocket Bodies (Object) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Derelict Rocket Bodies (Object) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Operational Payloads (Object) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Operational Payloads (Object) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Operational Payloads (Object) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Mission-related Debris (Object) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Mission-related Debris (Object) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Mission-related Debris (Object) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Government & Military (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Government & Military (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Government & Military (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering:

2018 to 2025

Table 32: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in the

United States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Object:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in the

United States by Object: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 36: United States Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Breakdown by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 39: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Canadian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic

Market Review by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Object: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic

Market Review by Object in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Object for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 47: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Space Situational Awareness

(SSA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Space Situational Awareness

(SSA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Object for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Object for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Analysis by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Space

Situational Awareness (SSA) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 56: Japanese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share Shift

in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 61: Chinese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Object for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Object: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market by

Object: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 71: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Object: 2018-2025

Table 74: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Object: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Breakdown by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 77: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in France by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in France by

Object: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Object: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share

Analysis by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Object for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Object: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share

Breakdown by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 100: Italian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Object for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Object: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market by

Object: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Space Situational

Awareness (SSA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Space Situational

Awareness (SSA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Object for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Object for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Analysis by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering:

2018-2025

Table 116: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Rest of Europe Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Object:

2018-2025

Table 119: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Object: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Europe Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Breakdown by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Rest of Europe Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 122: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Europe Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Object: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Object: 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Analysis by Object: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Asia-Pacific Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering:

2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of World Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 135: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Rest of World Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Object: 2018

to 2025

Table 137: Rest of World Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Historic Market Review by Object in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 138: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Object for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 139: Rest of World Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 140: Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of World Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ANALYTICAL GRAPHICS, INC.

ELECNOR DEIMOS GROUP

EXOANALYTIC SOLUTIONS

GMV INNOVATING SOLUTIONS SL

GLOBVISION

HARRIS CORPORATION

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

NORSTAR SPACE DATA INC.

POLARIS ALPHA LLC.

SOLERS

SPACENAV

VISION ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS

ETAMAX SPACE GMBH

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799699/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001