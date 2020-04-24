New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Control Window Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799684/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Construction will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Construction will reach a market size of US$53.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$226.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Madico, Inc.

Polytronix, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799684/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Ability of Solar

Control Window Films to Reduce Energy Transmission by about

80% Sets the Stage for Growth

Competition

Solar Control Window Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar Control Window Films Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Automotive Tinting: Business Case for High

Performance Films

Growth in Construction Industry: Significant Opportunity

Indicator for Solar Control Window Films

Global Construction Industry Output in US$ Trillion for the

Year 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

US Construction Industry: Breakdown of Annual Construction

Value in $ Million for Residential and Non-Residential

Buildings for the Year 2018-2019

US Contruction Starts Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,

2018 and 2019

Positive Outlook of Infrastructure Spending Worldwide Favors

Growth of Solar Control Window Films

Global Infrastructure Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Region

for the Years 2007-2015 and 2016-2040

Surge in Demand for UV Protection and Energy-Efficiency in

Buildings Favors Solar Control Window Films Growth

Enhanced Safety and Improved Quality: Two Growth Driving

Attributes of Solar Control Window Films

Product Overview

Window Films: An Introduction

An Insight to Solar Control Window Films

Benefits of Solar Control Window Films

Differences between Safety & Security Films vs. Solar Control

Films

Types of Solar Control Window Films

High Performance Films - Definition





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Solar Control Window Films Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Construction (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 15: High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Solar Control Window Films Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Growing Use of Tinting Films in Vehicles Propels Demand for

Solar Control Window Films in the US

US Automotive Tinting Film Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by

Type for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Solar Control Window Films Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 18: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Solar Control Window Films Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product (Film)

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Solar Control Window Films Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Canadian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Canadian Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 24: Solar Control Window Films Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film) Type for

2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Market for Solar Control Window Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Japanese Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 29: Chinese Demand for Solar Control Window Films in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Chinese Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Chinese Solar Control Window Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 32: Chinese Solar Control Window Films Market by Product

(Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Solar Control Window Films Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Solar Control Window Films Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Solar Control Window Films Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 36: European Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Solar Control Window Films Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 40: French Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and

2025

Table 41: Solar Control Window Films Market in France by

Product (Film) Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: French Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Solar Control Window Films Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Solar Control Window Films Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

(Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: German Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Demand for Solar Control Window Films in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Italian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Italian Solar Control Window Films Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Italian Solar Control Window Films Market by Product

(Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solar Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 52: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Solar Control Window Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: United Kingdom Solar Control Window Films Market

Share Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Solar Control Window Films Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Spanish Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Spanish Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 58: Solar Control Window Films Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film) Type for

2019 and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 59: Russian Solar Control Window Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Russian Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 62: Russian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 63: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 64: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type:

2018-2025

Table 66: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Market

Share Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Dominates Solar Control Window Films Market

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Solar Control Window Films Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and

2025

Table 71: Solar Control Window Films Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product (Film) Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 73: Solar Control Window Films Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Solar Control Window Films Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Australian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 77: Indian Solar Control Window Films Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 78: Indian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Indian Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 80: Solar Control Window Films Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film) Type for

2019 and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 81: Solar Control Window Films Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Solar Control Window Films Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solar Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Control Window

Films: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films

Market Share Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 90: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Latin American Demand for Solar Control Window Films

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market by

Product (Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 95: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 96: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type:

2018-2025

Table 98: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 99: Solar Control Window Films Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 100: Brazilian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and

2025

Table 101: Solar Control Window Films Market in Brazil by

Product (Film) Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Brazilian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 103: Solar Control Window Films Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Solar Control Window Films Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

(Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 106: Mexican Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Solar Control Window Films

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018 to 2025

Table 108: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Solar Control Window Films

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

(Film) Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Rest of Latin America Solar Control Window Films

Market Share Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 111: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 112: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 113: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 114: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 116: Solar Control Window Films Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film)

Type for 2019 and 2025

IRAN

Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 118: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Iranian Market for Solar Control Window Films:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 120: Iranian Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 121: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 122: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 123: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018-2025

Table 124: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Control Window Films

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 126: Saudi Arabian Solar Control Window Films Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Saudi Arabian Solar Control Window Films Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Saudi Arabian Solar Control Window Films Market by

Product (Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 129: Solar Control Window Films Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Solar Control Window Films Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 133: Solar Control Window Films Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 135: Solar Control Window Films Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 136: Rest of Middle East Solar Control Window Films

Market Share Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 137: African Solar Control Window Films Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 138: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: African Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: African Solar Control Window Films Market Share

Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

JOHNSON WINDOW FILMS

MADICO

POLYTRONIX

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001