1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Construction will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$30.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Construction will reach a market size of US$53.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$226.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Ability of Solar
Control Window Films to Reduce Energy Transmission by about
80% Sets the Stage for Growth
Competition
Solar Control Window Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Leading Players for the Year 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Solar Control Window Films Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Automotive Tinting: Business Case for High
Performance Films
Growth in Construction Industry: Significant Opportunity
Indicator for Solar Control Window Films
Global Construction Industry Output in US$ Trillion for the
Year 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
US Construction Industry: Breakdown of Annual Construction
Value in $ Million for Residential and Non-Residential
Buildings for the Year 2018-2019
US Contruction Starts Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,
2018 and 2019
Positive Outlook of Infrastructure Spending Worldwide Favors
Growth of Solar Control Window Films
Global Infrastructure Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Region
for the Years 2007-2015 and 2016-2040
Surge in Demand for UV Protection and Energy-Efficiency in
Buildings Favors Solar Control Window Films Growth
Enhanced Safety and Improved Quality: Two Growth Driving
Attributes of Solar Control Window Films
Product Overview
Window Films: An Introduction
An Insight to Solar Control Window Films
Benefits of Solar Control Window Films
Differences between Safety & Security Films vs. Solar Control
Films
Types of Solar Control Window Films
High Performance Films - Definition
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Solar Control Window Films Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Construction (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 15: High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Solar Control Window Films Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Growing Use of Tinting Films in Vehicles Propels Demand for
Solar Control Window Films in the US
US Automotive Tinting Film Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by
Type for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Solar Control Window Films Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 18: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Solar Control Window Films Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product (Film)
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 21: Canadian Solar Control Window Films Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Canadian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Canadian Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Solar Control Window Films Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film) Type for
2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 26: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Japanese Market for Solar Control Window Films:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Japanese Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Solar Control Window Films in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Chinese Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Chinese Solar Control Window Films Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Chinese Solar Control Window Films Market by Product
(Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Solar Control Window Films Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: European Solar Control Window Films Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 35: European Solar Control Window Films Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 36: European Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 39: Solar Control Window Films Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 40: French Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and
2025
Table 41: Solar Control Window Films Market in France by
Product (Film) Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: French Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Solar Control Window Films Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Solar Control Window Films Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
(Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: German Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 47: Italian Demand for Solar Control Window Films in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 48: Italian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Italian Solar Control Window Films Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: Italian Solar Control Window Films Market by Product
(Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Solar Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 52: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Solar Control Window Films:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: United Kingdom Solar Control Window Films Market
Share Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Solar Control Window Films Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Spanish Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Spanish Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 58: Solar Control Window Films Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film) Type for
2019 and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russian Solar Control Window Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Russian Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 62: Russian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 63: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 64: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type:
2018-2025
Table 66: Rest of Europe Solar Control Window Films Market
Share Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Dominates Solar Control Window Films Market
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Solar Control Window Films Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and
2025
Table 71: Solar Control Window Films Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product (Film) Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Solar Control Window Films Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Solar Control Window Films Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Australian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 77: Indian Solar Control Window Films Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 78: Indian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Indian Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 80: Solar Control Window Films Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film) Type for
2019 and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 81: Solar Control Window Films Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Solar Control Window Films Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 84: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Solar Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Control Window
Films: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Control Window Films
Market Share Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 91: Latin American Demand for Solar Control Window Films
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 94: Latin American Solar Control Window Films Market by
Product (Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 95: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 96: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type:
2018-2025
Table 98: Argentinean Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 99: Solar Control Window Films Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 100: Brazilian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2019 and
2025
Table 101: Solar Control Window Films Market in Brazil by
Product (Film) Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 102: Brazilian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 103: Solar Control Window Films Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Solar Control Window Films Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
(Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Mexican Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 107: Rest of Latin America Solar Control Window Films
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018 to 2025
Table 108: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Latin America Solar Control Window Films
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
(Film) Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Solar Control Window Films
Market Share Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 111: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 112: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 113: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: The Middle East Solar Control Window Films Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Solar Control Window Films Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product (Film)
Type for 2019 and 2025
IRAN
Table 117: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar
Control Window Films in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 118: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Iranian Market for Solar Control Window Films:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 120: Iranian Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 121: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2018-2025
Table 122: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 123: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018-2025
Table 124: Israeli Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 125: Saudi Arabian Demand for Solar Control Window Films
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 126: Saudi Arabian Solar Control Window Films Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Saudi Arabian Solar Control Window Films Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Saudi Arabian Solar Control Window Films Market by
Product (Film) Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 129: Solar Control Window Films Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Solar Control Window Films Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 133: Solar Control Window Films Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Solar Control Window Films Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product (Film) Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Rest of Middle East Solar Control Window Films
Market Share Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 137: African Solar Control Window Films Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 138: Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use Industry: 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: African Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 140: African Solar Control Window Films Market Share
Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
JOHNSON WINDOW FILMS
MADICO
POLYTRONIX
V. CURATED RESEARCH
