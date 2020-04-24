New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Asset Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799674/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$172.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$377.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aspera Technologies Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Certero

Cherwell Software, LLC

Flexera Software LLC

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Scalable Software Ltd.

ServiceNow, Inc.

Snow Software AB

Symantec Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799674/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Software Asset Management: Market Primer

Successful Software Asset Management (SAM) Effectively Controls

Software Portfolio Life Cycles

SAM: Helping Reduce IT Costs

SAM: Protecting Against Financial and Legal Risks

Debate Continues Over Cloud vs. On Premise Asset Management

Asia Pacific Signifies the Fastest Growing Regional Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

SAM (Software Asset Management) Defined

Why to Implement SAM?

Processes of Software Asset Management

Technologies Supporting SAM Processes

Benefits Derived out of SAM

Market Facts & Figures

Global Competitor Market Shares

Software Asset Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Trends Impacting the Software Asset Management Market

Increase in Software Audit Activity

Coming of Age of Cloud Asset Management

BYOD Policies, Processes and Licensing

Software Asset Management as a Service

Technology Trends Promoting Need for Software Asset Management

Latest Tools Assist in Easier License Management

Cloud Computing Impacts SAM Positively

Asset Management Software in Renewable Energy Industry

Blockchain Technology for Software Asset Management

SAM and Compliance Audits

The Software Alliance: World?s Largest Compliance and

Enforcement Organization

Compliance Programs

Software Asset Management (SAM)

Challenges Confronting Software Asset Management

Understanding Potential Value of SAM to Overcome Challenges





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Market Analytics

Table 1: Software Asset Management Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Software Asset Management Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Software Asset Management Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Solutions (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Cloud (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Software Asset Management Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Software Asset Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Software Asset Management Market in the United States

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Software Asset Management Market in US$ Thousand in

the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 20: United States Software Asset Management Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Software Asset Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Software Asset Management Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 24: Software Asset Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 25: Software Asset Management Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Software Asset Management Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Software Asset Management: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Software Asset Management Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Software Asset Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Software

Asset Management Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 32: Software Asset Management Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Software Asset Management Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Software Asset Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Software Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Software Asset Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 37: Software Asset Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Software Asset Management Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 39: Software Asset Management Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Software Asset Management Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Software Asset Management Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Software Asset Management Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Software Asset Management Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Software Asset Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 44: Software Asset Management Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Software Asset Management Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 47: European Software Asset Management Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 48: Software Asset Management Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Software Asset Management Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French Software Asset Management Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 51: French Software Asset Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: French Software Asset Management Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 53: French Software Asset Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Software Asset Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Software Asset Management Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 57: German Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: German Software Asset Management Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 59: Software Asset Management Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: German Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Software Asset Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Software Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Software Asset Management Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 64: Software Asset Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 65: Italian Software Asset Management Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Software Asset Management Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Software Asset Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Software Asset Management Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: United Kingdom Software Asset Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Software Asset Management Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 71: Software Asset Management Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Software Asset Management Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 74: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Software Asset Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Software Asset Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: Rest of World Software Asset Management Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 88: Software Asset Management Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 89: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of World Software Asset Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ASPERA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BMC SOFTWARE

CA TECHNOLOGIES

CERTERO

CHERWELL SOFTWARE

FLEXERA SOFTWARE

IBM CORPORATION

IVANTI

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

SCALABLE SOFTWARE LTD.

SERVICENOW, INC.

SNOW SOFTWARE AB

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799674/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001