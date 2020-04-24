New York, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Asset Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799674/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$83.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$172.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$377.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Software Asset Management: Market Primer
Successful Software Asset Management (SAM) Effectively Controls
Software Portfolio Life Cycles
SAM: Helping Reduce IT Costs
SAM: Protecting Against Financial and Legal Risks
Debate Continues Over Cloud vs. On Premise Asset Management
Asia Pacific Signifies the Fastest Growing Regional Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
SAM (Software Asset Management) Defined
Why to Implement SAM?
Processes of Software Asset Management
Technologies Supporting SAM Processes
Benefits Derived out of SAM
Market Facts & Figures
Global Competitor Market Shares
Software Asset Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends Impacting the Software Asset Management Market
Increase in Software Audit Activity
Coming of Age of Cloud Asset Management
BYOD Policies, Processes and Licensing
Software Asset Management as a Service
Technology Trends Promoting Need for Software Asset Management
Latest Tools Assist in Easier License Management
Cloud Computing Impacts SAM Positively
Asset Management Software in Renewable Energy Industry
Blockchain Technology for Software Asset Management
SAM and Compliance Audits
The Software Alliance: World?s Largest Compliance and
Enforcement Organization
Compliance Programs
Software Asset Management (SAM)
Challenges Confronting Software Asset Management
Understanding Potential Value of SAM to Overcome Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Market Analytics
Table 1: Software Asset Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Software Asset Management Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Software Asset Management Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Solutions (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cloud (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Cloud (Deployment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Software Asset Management Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Software Asset Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 17: Software Asset Management Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Software Asset Management Market in US$ Thousand in
the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 20: United States Software Asset Management Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Software Asset Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Software Asset Management Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Software Asset Management Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 25: Software Asset Management Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Software Asset Management Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Software Asset Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Software Asset Management Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Software Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Software
Asset Management Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 32: Software Asset Management Market in Japan in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Software Asset Management Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Software Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Software Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Software Asset Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 37: Software Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Software Asset Management Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 39: Software Asset Management Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Software Asset Management Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Software Asset Management Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Software Asset Management Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Software Asset Management Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Software Asset Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 44: Software Asset Management Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Software Asset Management Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 47: European Software Asset Management Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 48: Software Asset Management Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Software Asset Management Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Software Asset Management Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 51: French Software Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: French Software Asset Management Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Software Asset Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Software Asset Management Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Software Asset Management Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: German Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: German Software Asset Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 59: Software Asset Management Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: German Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Software Asset Management Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Software Asset Management Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Software Asset Management Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Software Asset Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 65: Italian Software Asset Management Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 66: Software Asset Management Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Software Asset Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Software Asset Management Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Software Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Software Asset Management Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 71: Software Asset Management Market in the United
Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Software Asset Management Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 74: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Software Asset Management Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Software Asset Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2018-2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Software Asset Management Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: Rest of World Software Asset Management Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 87: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 88: Software Asset Management Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 89: Software Asset Management Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of World Software Asset Management Market Share
Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASPERA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
BMC SOFTWARE
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CERTERO
CHERWELL SOFTWARE
FLEXERA SOFTWARE
IBM CORPORATION
IVANTI
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
SCALABLE SOFTWARE LTD.
SERVICENOW, INC.
SNOW SOFTWARE AB
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
