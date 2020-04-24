New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Stadium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799663/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Digital Content Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$400.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$567.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Digital Content Management will reach a market size of US$449.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799663/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Stadium Market on a Growth Trajectory
Smart Stadiums Pull Viewers Out of the Comfort of their Living
Rooms
Building Automation to Register Fastest Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Stadium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
5G to Revolutionize Smart Stadiums
Key Trends
New Advancements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Stadium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Stadium Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Digital Content Management (Software) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Digital Content Management (Software) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Stadium & Public Security (Software) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Stadium & Public Security (Software) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Building Automation (Software) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Building Automation (Software) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Event Management (Software) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Event Management (Software) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Network Management (Software) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Network Management (Software) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Crowd Management (Software) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Crowd Management (Software) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Consulting (Service) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Consulting (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Deployment (Service) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Deployment (Service) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Support (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Support (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Stadium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
The Top Smart Stadiums in the US
Market Analytics
Table 21: United States Smart Stadium Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown by
Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Smart Stadium Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Smart Stadium Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Smart Stadium Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Smart Stadium Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Smart Stadium Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Smart Stadium: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Stadium: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Smart Stadium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Smart Stadium Market by Software: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Smart Stadium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Smart Stadium Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Stadium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Smart Stadium Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Smart Stadium Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Smart Stadium Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown by
Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Smart Stadium Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Smart Stadium Market in France by Software: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Smart Stadium Market in France by Service: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: French Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Smart Stadium Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: German Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown by
Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Smart Stadium Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: German Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Smart Stadium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Software for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Smart Stadium Market by Software: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Smart Stadium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Smart Stadium Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Smart Stadium: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Smart Stadium: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Smart Stadium Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown
by Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Smart Stadium Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Smart Stadium Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Smart Stadium Market in Asia-Pacific by Software:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Smart Stadium Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Smart Stadium Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Smart Stadium Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Smart Stadium Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Rest of World Smart Stadium Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Smart Stadium Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALLGOVISION TECHNOLOGIES PVT.
BYROM PLC
CENTURYLINK
CISCO SYSTEMS
DIGNIA SYSTEMS
ERICSSON AB
FUJITSU
GP SMART STADIUM
HAWK-EYE
HUAWEI ENTERPRISE
IBM CORPORATION
INSPUR TECHNOLOGIES
INTECHNOLOGY WIFI
INTEL CORPORATION
LOCBEE
NEC CORPORATION
NTT CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
TECH MAHINDRA
UCOPIA
VIX TECHNOLOGY
VOLTEO
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799663/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: