7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 26.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.4 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



SMART RETAIL MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Smart Retail

Smart Retail: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Smart Payment Technologies Bode Significant Potential for Smart Retail Model

AI-Enabled Intelligent Systems Make Their Way Into Smart Retail Domain

Smart Labels Gain Traction in the Retail Sector

Visual Marketing: A Viable Tool for Smart Retailing

Robotics & Analytics Seek Role in Smart Retail Ecosystem

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

Exhibit 1: World Smart Retail Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: World Smart Retail Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: USA, China, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Rest of World

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players in the Smart Retail Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Google LLC (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

IBM (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

PAX Global Technology Limited (Hong Kong)

PTC, Inc. (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp. (Japan).

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emergence of New Consumer and Changing Face of Retail Industry Create Fertile Environment for Smart Retail Technologies

A Note of New Smart Technologies & Concepts Proliferating the Retail Environment

Increasing Adoption of Smartphones Instigates Robust Momentum

Exhibit 3: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Current Scenario in mCommerce Vertical Strongly Favors Smart Retail Model

Exhibit 4: Global Retail MCommerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rising Trend of Improving Customer Retail Experience Broadens Addressable Market for Smart Retail Solutions

Widening Scope & Span of IoT in Retail Sphere Bolsters Market Prospects

Integration of Smart Retail with Industry 4.0 to Trigger Broad- based Opportunities

Rise of Connected Retail Creates Conducive Scenario

Growing Relevancy of Omni-Channel Commerce Augurs Well

Exhibit 5: World Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market (in US$ Million) for Years 2018 through 2025

Lenience Towards Blockchain for Retail Enthuses Smart Retail Market

Improvements in Location & Voice Technologies Augur Well

Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends Favor Robust Growth

Stable Economy

Exhibit 6: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Urban Sprawl

Exhibit 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Exhibit 8: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Population

Exhibit 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Exhibit 10: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards & Changing Lifestyle Trends

Cyber Security, Data Transparency & Privacy: Key Issues



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Retail Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Retail Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Visual Marketing (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Visual Marketing (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Intelligent System (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Intelligent System (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Smart Payment System (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Smart Payment System (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Smart Label (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 14: Smart Label (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Smart Retail Technologies

Rising Importance of Smart Beacons, Cognitive Computing, & Cardless/Cashless Checkouts Augurs Well

AI-Powered Retail Systems Make a Cut

Smart Label Tracking Technology Gains Traction

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Smart Retail Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Smart Retail Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Smart Retail Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Smart Retail Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 21: Canadian Smart Retail Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Smart Retail Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 23: Canadian Smart Retail Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Smart Retail: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Japanese Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Retail in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Smart Retail Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Robust Growth Prospects in China

Market Analytics

Table 29: Chinese Smart Retail Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Chinese Smart Retail Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Smart Retail in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Chinese Smart Retail Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Sustained Opportunities for Smart Retail Technologies in Europe

Focus on Establishing Long-Term Relationships Favors Market Prospects

IoT Steps In to Reinforce Smart Retail

Multi-Channel & Omnichannel Strategies Favor Smart Retail Adoption

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Smart Retail Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: European Smart Retail Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: European Smart Retail Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Smart Retail Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Smart Retail Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 39: Smart Retail Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: French Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Smart Retail Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 42: French Smart Retail Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Smart Retail Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: German Smart Retail Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Smart Retail Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Smart Retail Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 47: Italian Smart Retail Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Italian Smart Retail Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Italian Demand for Smart Retail in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Italian Smart Retail Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Smart Retail: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: United Kingdom Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Retail in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Smart Retail Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Smart Retail Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: Rest of Europe Smart Retail Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Rest of Europe Smart Retail Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 58: Rest of Europe Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Lucrative Market

Market Analytics

Table 59: Smart Retail Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Smart Retail Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Smart Retail Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Smart Retail Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Smart Retail Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Rest of World Smart Retail Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Rest of World Smart Retail Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 61)

