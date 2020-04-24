New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Grid Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799644/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Asset Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$128.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$150 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Asset Management will reach a market size of US$152.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$564.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

EMC Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Siemens AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799644/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Smart Grid: An Introduction

Smart Grid Analytics Market Trends & Drivers Summarized

Key Application Areas of Smart Grid Analytics

Global Smart Grid Market: Breakdown of Utility Analytics

Spending (in Billion Dollars) for the Period 2012-2020

Leading Smart Grid Advanced Metering Infrastructure Players

Major Smart Grid Demand Response Analytics Players

List of Smart Energy and Smart Grid Startups

Smart Grid Companies and Start-ups Team up for New Grid

Technology Platforms

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Grid Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Product Sales by Major Players Market Shares for the

Period 2019

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Product Sales by Major Players Market Share for the

Period 2018

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Market Shares by Major Applications for the Period 2018





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Smart Grid Analytics Market: Growth Drivers and Restraints

Key Trends in Smart Grid Analytics Market

Rise in Smart Grid Investments to Benefit Smart Grid Analytics

Market

Big Data Analytics for Dynamic Energy Management in Smart Grids

Smart Grid Management of Renewable Energy

Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) to Accelerate

Market Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Smart Grid Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Asset Management (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Asset Management (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: AMI Analytics (Solution) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: AMI Analytics (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Demand Response Analytics (Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Demand Response Analytics (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Grid Optimization (Solution) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Grid Optimization (Solution) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Visualization Tools (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Visualization Tools (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Energy Data Forecasting (Solution) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Energy Data Forecasting (Solution) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Cloud-based (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Cloud-based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Hybrid (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Professional Services (Service) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Professional Services (Service) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Support & Maintenance Services (Service) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 24: Support & Maintenance Services (Service) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Grid Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Smart Grid Analytics Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 28: United States Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: United States Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: United States Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Smart Grid Analytics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 34: Canadian Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Canadian Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Smart Grid Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart Grid

Analytics Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 40: Japanese Smart Grid Analytics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Japanese Market for Smart Grid Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Japanese Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Service: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Smart Grid Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Smart Grid Analytics Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 46: Smart Grid Analytics Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Chinese Smart Grid Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Chinese Smart Grid Analytics Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Grid Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Smart Grid Analytics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: European Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Smart Grid Analytics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 54: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: European Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 57: Smart Grid Analytics Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 58: French Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: French Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 60: French Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Smart Grid Analytics Market in France by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 63: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 64: German Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: German Smart Grid Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 66: German Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Smart Grid Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 69: Italian Smart Grid Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Smart Grid Analytics Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 71: Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 72: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: Italian Smart Grid Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Smart Grid Analytics Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Smart Grid Analytics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart

Grid Analytics Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 78: United Kingdom Smart Grid Analytics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Smart Grid Analytics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 81: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Analytics Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 84: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 93: Rest of World Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and

2025

Table 95: Smart Grid Analytics Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 96: Rest of World Smart Grid Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of World Smart Grid Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Smart Grid Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



ACCENTURE PLC

CAPGEMINI FRANCE

IBM CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE

SIEMENS AG

ELSTER GROUP GMBH

LANDIS+GYR AG

ITRON INC.

KAMSTRUP A/S

ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

VERIZON WIRELESS

INFOSYS LIMITED

XYLEM, INC. - SENSUS

DELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

FUJITSU LIMITED

AUTOGRID SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001