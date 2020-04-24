Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE April 24, 2020 at 7:45 EET

Verkkokauppa.com decided on a quarterly dividend

The Board of Directors of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has decided today, on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2020, that a dividend of EUR 0.053 per share (up to EUR 2,388,451.89 in total) be distributed from retained earnings. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend on 28 April 2020. The dividend will be paid on 6 May 2020.

Verkkokauppa.com’s Annual General Meeting, held on 31 March 2020, resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide at its discretion on the distribution of dividends. Based on the authorization, the total amount of the dividend distribution shall not exceed EUR 0.162 per share. Unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise or the possible changes in the rules and regulations of the Finnish book-entry system require otherwise, the authorization will be used to distribute dividend three times during the period of validity of the authorization. In this case, the Board will make a separate resolution on the distribution of dividends. The company will separately publish announcements of such Board resolutions. The authorization is valid until the opening of the Annual General Meeting 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Mikko Forsell

CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Oyj

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com