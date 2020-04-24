NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 APRIL 2020 at 8:00

NoHo Partners confirms its Annual General Meeting’s new date and makes changes to its schedule of financial reporting

NoHo Partners announced on 26 March 2020 postponements to its Annual General Meeting, financial statements of 2019 and annual report due to unusual circumstances of COVID-19 crisis.

NoHo Partners will hold its Annual General Meeting on 16 June 2020. Invitation to Annual General Meeting and more specified information regarding its arrangements will be published on 26 May 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be organised safely and responsibly, following the existing instructions and orders from the authorities. According to the updated schedule the financial statement of 2019 and annual report will be published on 26 May 2020.

Due to the changes in reporting timeline company will also postpone its January–March 2020 quarterly review and the new date will be 9 June 2020. The company announced earlier that its quarterly review would be published on 12 May 2020.

More information available from:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 50 524 9445

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

