Key items
Q1 leasing firmly above ERV in all countries
Operations significantly impacted by Covid-19
Final dividend 2019 cancelled
No interim dividends for FY 2020, final dividend 2020 to be paid in 2021
Liquidity preservation measures taken
First green financing facility of € 100m secured
March 2021 refinancing of maturities secured
Disposal of WoensXL in Eindhoven completed
