Key items

Q1 leasing firmly above ERV in all countries

Operations significantly impacted by Covid-19

Final dividend 2019 cancelled

No interim dividends for FY 2020, final dividend 2020 to be paid in 2021

Liquidity preservation measures taken

First green financing facility of € 100m secured

March 2021 refinancing of maturities secured

Disposal of WoensXL in Eindhoven completed

Attachment