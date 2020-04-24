New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single Sign-on Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799618/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$953.9 Million by the year 2025, Enterprise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$47.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Enterprise will reach a market size of US$75 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$213.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Single Sign on (SSO): Key Authentication Option for Cloud and
Mobility
Ever Growing Number of Applications and Technological
Advancements Drive the Enterprise Single Sign-On (ESSO) Market
Increasing Adoption of SSO Solutions Drives Growth in the Asia
Pacific Market
Competition Heats up with the Entry of Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Single Sign-on Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
INNOVATIONS
Blockchain Single Sign On: Security Bridge between Cloud User
and Cloud Service Provider
Leading Single Sign on Solutions Globally
Leading Single Sign on Software
Select Enterprise Single Sign on Solutions
Key Non Enterprise SSO Software
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Single Sign on (SSO)
Benefits and Advantages of SSO
Benefits for Users
Benefits for Business
Disadvantages of SSO
Implementation of Single sign on
Social SSO vs. Enterprise SSO
Features of SSO
Common and Emerging Configurations
SSO Attributes that Deliver valuable personalization to your
customers:
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Single Sign on Making Enterprises Secure
SSO for Enterprises
Mobility and Analytics: Key Trends in the SSO Market
Balancing Encryption, Protection and Ease of Use through
Combination of SSO and Multi Factor Authentication (MFA)
Enterprise Single Sign on Market Dynamics
Reduction in Support Cost and IT Administration Drive Growth in
the Federated Single Sign on Market
SSO Solutions for Government Agencies Ensures ?Only Authorized
Access? into Systems
Major Password Issues and its Management
Overcoming Challenges in the Enterprise SSO Applications
SSO and Challenges in the Retail Industry
SSO Problems and Challenges in the Education Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Single Sign-on Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Single Sign-on Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Enterprise (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Enterprise (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Federated & Web-based (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Federated & Web-based (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Windows Integrated (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Windows Integrated (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Small & Medium Enterprises (Organization Size) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Small & Medium Enterprises (Organization Size) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cloud (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Cloud (Deployment) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Single Sign-on Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: United States Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Single Sign-on Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 22: United States Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Single Sign-on Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Single Sign-on Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Single Sign-on Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 28: Canadian Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Single Sign-on: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Market for Single Sign-on: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization Size
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Single
Sign-on Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Single Sign-on Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Single Sign-on Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Single Sign-on Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Single Sign-on Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Chinese Single Sign-on Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Single Sign-on Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 40: Single Sign-on Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Single Sign-on Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 41: European Single Sign-on Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Single Sign-on Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018-2025
Table 46: European Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: European Single Sign-on Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 48: Single Sign-on Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Single Sign-on Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Single Sign-on Market in France by Organization Size:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 52: French Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: French Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Single Sign-on Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Single Sign-on Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Organization
Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: German Single Sign-on Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 60: German Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Single Sign-on Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Single Sign-on Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Italian Single Sign-on Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Organization Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Italian Single Sign-on Market by Organization Size:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Single Sign-on Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 66: Single Sign-on Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Single Sign-on: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: United Kingdom Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Single Sign-on: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Organization
Size for the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Single
Sign-on Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 72: United Kingdom Single Sign-on Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Rest of Europe Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018-2025
Table 76: Rest of Europe Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown
by Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Single Sign-on Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 78: Single Sign-on Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Single Sign-on Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Single Sign-on Market in Asia-Pacific by Organization
Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Single Sign-on Market Share Analysis by
Organization Size: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown by
Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Single Sign-on Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Rest of World Single Sign-on Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Organization Size: 2018 to 2025
Table 88: Single Sign-on Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Single Sign-on Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025
Table 90: Rest of World Single Sign-on Market Share Breakdown
by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CENTRIFY CORPORATION
DELL
IBM CORPORATION
NETIQ CORPORATION
OKTA
ONELOGIN, INC.
ORACLE CORPORATION
PING IDENTITY CORPORATION
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
