New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799581/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39.3 Billion by the year 2025, ATMs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$987.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ATMs will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Azkoyen Group

Glory Ltd.

Hess Cash Systems GmbH & Co. KG

KIOSK Information Systems

Mass International Europe B.V.

NCR Corporation

The Crane Company - Crane Merchandising Systems







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799581/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Self service Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Self-Service Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Burgeoning Population, Rising Financial Needs, and the Growing

Demand for ATMs Worldwide to Drive the Self-Service Market

Rise in Popularity of Self-serve Kiosks

Vending Machines Market to Witness Rapid Growth





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Intelligent Vending Machines Gain Popularity





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Self service Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Self service Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Self service Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: ATMs (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: ATMs (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: ATMs (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Self-service Kiosks (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Self-service Kiosks (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Self-service Kiosks (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Vending Machines (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Vending Machines (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Vending Machines (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Self service Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Self service Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Self service Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Self service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Self service Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Self service Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Self service: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Self service Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Self service Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Self service Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Self service Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Self service Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Self service Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Self service Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Self service Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 27: European Self service Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Self service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 29: Self service Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Self service Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Self service Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Self service Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Self service Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: German Self service Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Self service Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Self service Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Self service Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Self service: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Self service Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Self service Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Self service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Self service Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Self service Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Self service Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Self service Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Self service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Self service Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Self service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Self service Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Self service Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Self service Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Self service Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Self service Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Self service Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Self service Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 61: Indian Self service Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Self service Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Self service Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Self service Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Self service Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Self service Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Self service: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Self service Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Self service Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Self service Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Self service Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Self service Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Self service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Self service Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Self service Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Self service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 77: Self service Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Self service Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Self service Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Self service Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Self service Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Self service Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Self service Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Self service Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Self service Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Self service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Self service Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Self service Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Self service Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Self service Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Self service Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Self service: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Self service Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Self service Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Self service Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 98: Self service Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Self service Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Self service Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Self service Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Self service Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Self service Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Self service Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Self service Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Self service Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Self service Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Self service Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Self service Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Self service Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AZKOYEN SA

CRANE MERCHANDISING SYSTEMS

GLORY

HESS CASH SYSTEMS GMBH & CO. KG

KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS

MASS INTERNATIONAL EUROPE B.V.

NCR CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001