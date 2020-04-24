New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Assessment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799569/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$994.5 Million by the year 2025, Vulnerability Assessment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 27.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$198.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$265.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vulnerability Assessment will reach a market size of US$102.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Absolute Software Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CynergisTek, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kaspersky Lab

Optiva, Inc.

Positive Technologies

Qualys, Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Veracode, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799569/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Security Assessment: An Introduction

Purpose and Methodology of Security Assessment

Need for Regular Security Assessments

Conducting an Effective Security Assessment and Review

Security Testing and Benefits

Remediation efforts during and subsequent to assessment

Type of Assessments

Vulnerability Assessment and its Process

Penetration Testing: Purpose and Methods

The Benefits of Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration

Testing (VA-PT)

Risk & Threat Assessment

Security Program Assessment

Security Assessment: Industry Overview

Rapid Economic Growth and Economic Stability Driving Security

Assessment Market Growth in Developing Countries

Global Competitor Market Shares

Security Assessment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technology Innovations Impacting Cyber Security

Cloud Technology

Hardware Authentication

Deep Learning

Machine Learning/ AI

Big Data Analytics

Select Security Technology Trends

Security Compliance Becoming Critical

Made to Order Security Tools

Blockchain principles for Data Security

Advanced Analytics to Enhance Data Security

Avoiding Security Breach in Cloud

Safeguarding Data Center Against a Breach

Industry Standards Compliance

Cyber Essentials Plus Certification

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS)

General Data Protection Regulation





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Security Assessment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Security Assessment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Security Assessment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Vulnerability Assessment (Assessment Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Vulnerability Assessment (Assessment Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Vulnerability Assessment (Assessment Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Risk & Threat Assessment (Assessment Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Risk & Threat Assessment (Assessment Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to

2017

Table 9: Risk & Threat Assessment (Assessment Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 10: Penetration Testing Services (Assessment Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 11: Penetration Testing Services (Assessment Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: Penetration Testing Services (Assessment Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Security Program Assessment (Assessment Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Security Program Assessment (Assessment Type) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Security Program Assessment (Assessment Type) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Assessment Types (Assessment Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Assessment Types (Assessment Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Assessment Types (Assessment Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Hosted (Deployment) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Hosted (Deployment) Global Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Hosted (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: BFSI (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: BFSI (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: BFSI (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: IT &Telecommunications (Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: IT &Telecommunications (Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: IT &Telecommunications (Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Government & Defense (Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Government & Defense (Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Government & Defense (Industry) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Retail (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Retail (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Retail (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other Industries (Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Other Industries (Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 39: Other Industries (Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Security Assessment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Security Assessment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Security Assessment Market in the United States by

Assessment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 42: United States Security Assessment Market Share

Breakdown by Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Security Assessment Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: United States Security Assessment Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Security Assessment Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Security Assessment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Security Assessment Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Security Assessment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Security Assessment Historic Market Review

by Assessment Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: Security Assessment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Assessment Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 52: Security Assessment Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 53: Security Assessment Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown

by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Security Assessment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Security Assessment Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry for

2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Security Assessment Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Security Assessment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Security Assessment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Security Assessment Market Share Analysis by

Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Security

Assessment Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: Security Assessment Market in Japan in US$ Thousand

by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Security Assessment Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Security

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Japanese Security Assessment Market in US$ Thousand

by Industry: 2009-2017

Table 66: Security Assessment Market Share Shift in Japan by

Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Security Assessment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Security Assessment Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Security Assessment Market by Assessment

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Security Assessment Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 71: Chinese Security Assessment Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Security Assessment Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Security Assessment in US$

Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Security Assessment Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown by

Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Security Assessment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Security Assessment Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Security Assessment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Security Assessment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Security Assessment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Security Assessment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Assessment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown

by Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Security Assessment Market Assessment in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 83: European Security Assessment Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 84: Security Assessment Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: European Security Assessment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025

Table 86: Security Assessment Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: European Security Assessment Market Share Analysis by

Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 88: Security Assessment Market in France by Assessment

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: French Security Assessment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Security Assessment Market Share Analysis by

Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: French Security Assessment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Security Assessment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Security Assessment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025

Table 95: French Security Assessment Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Security Assessment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 97: Security Assessment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Security Assessment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown by

Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: German Security Assessment Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 101: Security Assessment Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: German Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown by

Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Security Assessment Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Security Assessment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017

Table 105: Security Assessment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 106: Italian Security Assessment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Security Assessment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Security Assessment Market by Assessment

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Security Assessment Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 110: Italian Security Assessment Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 111: Security Assessment Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Demand for Security Assessment in US$

Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Security Assessment Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Security Assessment Market Share Breakdown

by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Security Assessment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Assessment Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Security Assessment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Security Assessment Market Share

Analysis by Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Security Assessment Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 119: Security Assessment Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Security Assessment Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Security Assessment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: United Kingdom Security Assessment Market in US$

Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017

Table 123: Security Assessment Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Security Assessment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2018-2025

Table 125: Security Assessment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Assessment Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Europe Security Assessment Market Share

Breakdown by Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Europe Security Assessment Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 128: Rest of Europe Security Assessment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 129: Security Assessment Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 130: Rest of Europe Security Assessment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025

Table 131: Security Assessment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Security Assessment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Security Assessment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Assessment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Security Assessment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Security Assessment Market Share

Analysis by Assessment Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Security Assessment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Security Assessment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Security Assessment Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Security Assessment Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Security Assessment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Security Assessment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 142: Rest of World Security Assessment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Assessment Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Rest of World Security Assessment Historic Market

Review by Assessment Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 144: Security Assessment Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Assessment Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Security Assessment Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 146: Security Assessment Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of World Security Assessment Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of World Security Assessment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 149: Security Assessment Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Industry for 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of World Security Assessment Market Share

Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

CYNERGISTEK, INC.

FIREEYE

IBM CORPORATION

KASPERSKY LAB

OPTIVA, INC.

POSITIVE TECHNOLOGIES

QUALYS

RAPID7 INC.

TRUSTWAVE HOLDINGS

VERACODE, INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001