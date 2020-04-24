AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenues in the 1st quarter of 2020 were €13.18 million, showing a 10.1% decrease year-on-year. From 1 December 2019 the domestic tariffs in the main services area decreased on average 27% and commercial tariffs 15%.

In comparison with the last year, the total water services consumption was higher in the 1st quarter of 2020, however, since the middle of March, the coronavirus has been having an adverse impact on consumption. The 22.6% lower sales revenue from private customers in the 1st quarter of 2020 was mainly attributable to the 27% reduction in the tariffs, whereas, the consumption of private customers increased. The sales revenue from commercial customers dropped by 17.1% year-on-year. The tariffs for commercial customers fell by 15% starting from December 2019 and the consumption of commercial customers has decreased since the middle of March.

9% of the sales comprise of construction and other services revenues, which increased by 83.0% to €1.19 million.

The gross profit in the 1st quarter of 2020 decreased by 26.7% or €2.20 million to €6.06 million being impacted by lower water and wastewater revenues from private and commercial customers within the service area, mostly affected by new tariffs from 1 December 2019 accompanied by higher staff costs and other costs of goods sold.

The operating profit decreased year-on-year by 17.7% or €1.22 million to €5.67 million. Besides above-mentioned changes in gross profit, the operating profit was impacted by €1.20 million positive change in the provision for third-party claims in ﻿the 1st quarter of 2020.

The net profit for the 1st quarter of 2020 was €5.56 million, showing a decrease by 16.9% or €1.13 million, being additionally impacted by lower net financial expenses.

Dividend proposal

Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi has also approved the dividend proposal to pay the shareholders a dividend of €1.00 per A-share and €600 per B-share for the financial year of 2019. The proposal will be submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 May 2020. The share capital of the Company consists of 20 million A-shares and 1 preference share i.e. B-share.

Company´s retained profits as of 31 December 2019 were €77,512,000, including the net profit for 2019 in the amount of €27,760,000. The proposed dividend payment amounts to €20,000,600.

Subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting, the dividend payment will be made on 28 June 2020 and the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends is fixed based on the share ledger as at 23.59 on 12 June 2020.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios 1st quarter Change 2020/ 2019 2020 2019 2018 Sales 13.18 14.66 14.08 -10.1% Gross profit 6.06 8.26 8.32 -26.7% Gross profit margin % 45.96 56.33 59.10 -18.4% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.18 8.39 8.22 -14.5% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 54.48 57.24 58.40 -4.8% Operating profit 5.67 6.89 6.80 -17.7% Operating profit - main business 5.62 6.78 6.74 -17.0% Operating profit margin % 43.02 47.01 48.29 -8.5% Profit before taxes 5.56 6.69 6.53 -16.9% Profit before taxes margin % 42.15 45.59 46.42 -7.5% Net profit 5.56 6.68 6.53 -16.9% Net profit margin % 42.15 45.58 46.42 -7.5% ROA % 2.09 2.63 2.83 -20.3% Debt to total capital employed % 54.81 57.78 60.56 -5.1% ROE % 4.70 6.30 7.33 -25.5% Current ratio 5.87 6.28 6.98 -6.5% Quick ratio 5.83 6.24 6.93 -6.6% Investments into fixed assets 3.59 3.41 0.85 5.2% Payout ratio % na na na 0.0%

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1st quarter 1st quarter 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2019 Revenue 13 180 14 664 63 423 Cost of goods and services sold -7 123 -6 404 -29 470 GROSS PROFIT 6 057 8 260 33 953 Marketing expenses -117 -112 -390 General administration expenses -1 295 -1 261 -5 689 Other income/ expenses (-) 1 025 6 4 201 OPERATING PROFIT 5 670 6 893 32 075 Financial income 12 8 38 Financial expenses -127 -216 -809 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5 555 6 685 31 304 Income tax on dividends 0 0 -3 544 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5 555 6 685 27 760 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 5 555 6 685 27 760 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 5 554 6 684 27 759 B-share holder 0,60 0,60 0,60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0,28 0,33 1,39 Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600 600





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € thousand 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 31/12/2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 68 658 68 828 64 775 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6 277 7 390 7 239 Inventories 602 537 504 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 75 537 76 755 72 518 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 191 732 181 835 189 627 Intangible assets 666 623 710 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 192 398 182 458 190 337 TOTAL ASSETS 267 935 259 213 262 855 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 362 421 352 Current portion of long-term bank loans 3 631 3 631 3 631 Trade and other payables 6 721 5 694 6 718 Derivatives 158 139 221 Prepayments 1 990 2 334 2 323 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 12 862 12 219 13 245 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 31 902 25 792 31 070 Leases 1 231 1 138 964 Loans 87 597 91 299 87 592 Derivatives 0 201 0 Provision for possible third party claims 13 238 19 068 14 442 Other payables 26 46 18 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 133 994 137 544 134 086 TOTAL LIABILITIES 146 856 149 763 147 331 EQUITY Share capital 12 000 12 000 12 000 Share premium 24 734 24 734 24 734 Statutory legal reserve 1 278 1 278 1 278 Retained earnings 83 067 71 438 77 512 TOTAL EQUITY 121 079 109 450 115 524 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 267 935 259 213 262 855





CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 3 months 3 months 12 months € thousand 2020 2019 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 5 670 6 893 32 075 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 1 510 1 502 6 109 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -111 -86 -389 Other non-cash adjustments -1 204 0 -4 624 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -11 -5 138 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 865 208 391 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 162 -224 318 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 6 881 8 288 34 018 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -2 986 -1 670 -10 441 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 275 787 3 010 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 28 7 24 Interest received 11 7 36 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -2 672 -869 -7 371 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -173 -258 -1 056 Lease payments -153 -102 -404 Received loans 0 0 37 500 Repayment of loans 0 0 -41 136 Dividends paid 0 0 -14 965 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -36 Income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -3 544 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -326 -360 -23 641 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3 883 7 059 3 006 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 64 775 61 769 61 769 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 68 658 68 828 64 775





Karl Heino Brookes

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

karl.brookes@tvesi.ee





Attachment