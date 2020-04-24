OTTAWA, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taleam Systems is an Ottawa-based technology service company that provides computer services and laptop repairs to home users, small businesses and medical clinics. Taleam Systems was founded in 2011 by Meladul Haq Ahmadzai.

The company slashed service rate by half on all computer services which is provided via remotely and by phone. Ahmadzai says, “Our computer services rate has been reduced to $30 an hour because we know that our customers need our computer help in Ottawa during COVID-19 for their day-to-day technology.”

Taleam Systems also sells brand name computer hardware and software products. The products currently for sale includes power cables, ethernet cables, virus removal software, and new laptops and desktops.

There is a high demand for computer fixing and new products in Ottawa, Canada now more than ever. People who need their laptops or desktops fixed are tired of waiting a week or longer for a computer shop to fix it. Ahmadzai adds, “We provide quick 4-hour or less response to customers support request for repairs and new products.” He further adds, “Generally, most of our service tickets are closed the same day within two to three hours.”

Ahmadzai is optimistic about working hard during Coronavirus pandemic and to be successful. He says, “This is an opportunity of a challenge for all businesses, but we need to be positive about the future.”

Customers in Ottawa can book appointment for their computer problems on Taleam Systems website at www.taleamsystems.com and request a free quote.

Taleam Systems is a community-based local Ottawa tech business that provides one-stop-shop for all computer services and products. The business is also partnered with Microsoft and other technology companies.

