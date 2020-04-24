Bank of Åland Plc
Interim Report
April 24, 2020 9.00 am
Interim Report for the period January-March 2020
“The Bank of Åland began this year with higher income. Net interest income of EUR 14.5 M was 10 per cent better and net commission income of EUR 16.9 M was 20 per cent better than in the corresponding period of 2019. The Bank’s operating profit before impairment losses was 72 per cent better than in the same period last year.
“Everyone knows that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a far-reaching economic downturn, but no one knows how long and deep it will be. The Bank of Åland is preparing itself for this economic downturn by significantly increasing its model-driven impairment loss reserves and taking a total of EUR 3.8 M in impairment losses (EUR 0.4 M in Q1 2019).
“The net operating profit of the Bank in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 19 per cent to EUR 6.9 M, which is satisfactory under the prevailing circumstances.”
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive
January-March 2020 compared to January-March 2019
Financial summary
|Group
| Q1
2020
|Q4
2019
|%
|Q1
2019
|%
|EUR M
|Income
|Net interest income
|14.5
|14.0
|3
|13.2
|10
|Net commission income
|16.9
|16.3
|4
|14.1
|20
|Net income from financial items at fair value
|0.7
|1.1
|-32
|0.4
|80
|Other income
|5.8
|5.0
|15
|4.6
|26
|Total income
|37.9
|36.4
|4
|32.3
|18
|Staff costs
|-15.2
|-14.6
|4
|-14.5
|5
|Other expences
|-9.0
|-7.6
|18
|-8.7
|3
|Depreciation/amortisation
|-3.1
|-3.3
|-8
|-2.8
|8
|Total expenses
|-27.2
|-25.5
|7
|-26.0
|4
|Profit before impairment losses
|10.7
|10.9
|-2
|6.2
|72
|Impairment losses on financial assets, net
|-3.8
|-1.8
|-0.4
|Net operating profit
|6.9
|9.1
|-24
|5.8
|19
|Income taxes
|-1.5
|-1.9
|-22
|-1.2
|23
|Profit for the report period
|5.4
|7.2
|-24
|4.6
|18
|Attributable to:
|Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc
|5.4
|7.2
|-24
|4.6
|19
|Volume
|Receivables from the public and public sector
|4,076
|4,110
|-1
|4,017
|1
|Deposits from the public and public sector
|3,409
|3,368
|1
|3,107
|10
|Actively managed assets 1
|5,431
|6,343
|-14
|5,476
|-1
|Equity capital
|258
|258
|0
|247
|4
|Balance sheet total
|5,599
|5,607
|0
|5,542
|1
|Risk exposure amount
|1,589
|1,583
|0
|1,548
|3
|Financial ratios
|Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 2
|8.4
|11.4
|7.6
|Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE), moving 12-month avarage to end of report period
|10.9
|10.7
|9.9
|Expence/income ratio 3
|0.72
|0.70
|0.81
|Loan loss level, % 4
|0.37
|0.18
|0.05
|Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 5
|146
|139
|171
|Loan/deposit ratio, % 6
|120
|122
|129
|Core funding ratio, % 7
|89
|90
|90
|Equity/assets ratio, % 8
|4.6
|4.6
|4.5
|Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 9
|14.4
|13.3
|13.4
|Earnings per share, EUR 10
|0.35
|0.46
|-25
|0.30
|18
|Earnings per share after dilution, EUR
|0.35
|0.46
|-24
|0.30
|18
|Earnings per share, EUR, moving 12-month
average to the end of report period
|1.75
|1.69
|3
|1.52
|15
|Equity capital per share, EUR 11
|16.54
|16.61
|0
|15.91
|4
|Equity capital per share after dilution, EUR
|16.54
|16.59
|0
|15.86
|4
|Market price per Series A share, EUR
|17.00
|17.00
|15.10
|13
|Market price per Series B share, EUR
|15.70
|16.55
|-5
|14.20
|11
|Number of shares outstanding, 000s
|15,586
|15,551
|0
|15,525
|0
|Number of shares outstanding, after dilution, 000s
|15,600
|15,601
|0
|15,595
|0
|Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions
|720
|705
|2
|683
|5
1 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group’s own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume
2 Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders´portion of equity capital
3 Expenses / Income
4 Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period
5 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) = liquid assets, level 1 and 2 / 30-day net outflow
6 Receivables from the public and public sector / Deposits from the public and public sector
7 Receivables from the public and public sector / Deposits including certificates of deposit, index bonds and debentures issued to the public and public sector plus covered bonds issued
8 Equity capital / Balance sheet total
9 Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount
10 Shareholders’ portion of earnings for the period / Avarage number of shares
11 Shareholders’ portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day
The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) follows the disclosure procedure stipulated in "Disclosure obligation of the issuer (7/2013)", published by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Interim Report for the period January–March 2020, which is enclosed with this stock exchange release. The Bank`s Interim Report for the period January – March 2020 is attached to this release in PDF format and is also available on the company’s web site at
https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/en_resultat_jan-mar_20.pdf
Mariehamn, April 24, 2020
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505
Attachment
Ålandsbanken
Mariehamn, FINLAND
