Interim Report for the period January-March 2020

“The Bank of Åland began this year with higher income. Net interest income of EUR 14.5 M was 10 per cent better and net commission income of EUR 16.9 M was 20 per cent better than in the corresponding period of 2019. The Bank’s operating profit before impairment losses was 72 per cent better than in the same period last year.

“Everyone knows that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a far-reaching economic downturn, but no one knows how long and deep it will be. The Bank of Åland is preparing itself for this economic downturn by significantly increasing its model-driven impairment loss reserves and taking a total of EUR 3.8 M in impairment losses (EUR 0.4 M in Q1 2019).

“The net operating profit of the Bank in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 19 per cent to EUR 6.9 M, which is satisfactory under the prevailing circumstances.”

January-March 2020 compared to January-March 2019

Net operating profit increased by 19 per cent to EUR 6.9 M (5.8).





Profit for the period attributable to shareholders rose by 19 per cent to EUR 5.4 M (4.6).





Net interest income increased by 10 per cent to EUR 14.5 M (13.2).





Net commission income increased by 20 per cent to EUR 16.9 M (14.1).





Total expenses increased by 4 per cent to EUR 27.2 M (26.0).





Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 3.8 M (0.4), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.37 (0.05) per cent.





Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 8.4 (7.6) per cent.





Earnings per share increased by 18 per cent to EUR 0.35 (0.30).





The common equity Tier 1 ratio increased to 14.4 per cent (13.4).





Revised future outlook: Due to low visibility and high volatility in the market, until further notice the Bank of Åland has decided to refrain from issuing any outlook for 2020.





Financial summary

Group Q1

2020 Q4

2019 % Q1

2019 % EUR M Income Net interest income 14.5 14.0 3 13.2 10 Net commission income 16.9 16.3 4 14.1 20 Net income from financial items at fair value 0.7 1.1 -32 0.4 80 Other income 5.8 5.0 15 4.6 26 Total income 37.9 36.4 4 32.3 18 Staff costs -15.2 -14.6 4 -14.5 5 Other expences -9.0 -7.6 18 -8.7 3 Depreciation/amortisation -3.1 -3.3 -8 -2.8 8 Total expenses -27.2 -25.5 7 -26.0 4 Profit before impairment losses 10.7 10.9 -2 6.2 72 Impairment losses on financial assets, net -3.8 -1.8 -0.4 Net operating profit 6.9 9.1 -24 5.8 19 Income taxes -1.5 -1.9 -22 -1.2 23 Profit for the report period 5.4 7.2 -24 4.6 18 Attributable to: Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc 5.4 7.2 -24 4.6 19 Volume Receivables from the public and public sector 4,076 4,110 -1 4,017 1 Deposits from the public and public sector 3,409 3,368 1 3,107 10 Actively managed assets 1 5,431 6,343 -14 5,476 -1 Equity capital 258 258 0 247 4 Balance sheet total 5,599 5,607 0 5,542 1 Risk exposure amount 1,589 1,583 0 1,548 3 Financial ratios Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 2 8.4 11.4 7.6 Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE), moving 12-month avarage to end of report period 10.9 10.7 9.9 Expence/income ratio 3 0.72 0.70 0.81 Loan loss level, % 4 0.37 0.18 0.05 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 5 146 139 171 Loan/deposit ratio, % 6 120 122 129 Core funding ratio, % 7 89 90 90 Equity/assets ratio, % 8 4.6 4.6 4.5 Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 9 14.4 13.3 13.4 Earnings per share, EUR 10 0.35 0.46 -25 0.30 18 Earnings per share after dilution, EUR 0.35 0.46 -24 0.30 18 Earnings per share, EUR, moving 12-month

average to the end of report period 1.75 1.69 3 1.52 15 Equity capital per share, EUR 11 16.54 16.61 0 15.91 4 Equity capital per share after dilution, EUR 16.54 16.59 0 15.86 4 Market price per Series A share, EUR 17.00 17.00 15.10 13 Market price per Series B share, EUR 15.70 16.55 -5 14.20 11 Number of shares outstanding, 000s 15,586 15,551 0 15,525 0 Number of shares outstanding, after dilution, 000s 15,600 15,601 0 15,595 0 Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions 720 705 2 683 5

1 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group’s own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume

2 Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders´portion of equity capital

3 Expenses / Income

4 Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period

5 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) = liquid assets, level 1 and 2 / 30-day net outflow

6 Receivables from the public and public sector / Deposits from the public and public sector

7 Receivables from the public and public sector / Deposits including certificates of deposit, index bonds and debentures issued to the public and public sector plus covered bonds issued

8 Equity capital / Balance sheet total

9 Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

10 Shareholders’ portion of earnings for the period / Avarage number of shares

11 Shareholders’ portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day

The Bank of Åland (Ålandsbanken) follows the disclosure procedure stipulated in "Disclosure obligation of the issuer (7/2013)", published by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and hereby publishes its Interim Report for the period January–March 2020, which is enclosed with this stock exchange release. The Bank`s Interim Report for the period January – March 2020 is attached to this release in PDF format and is also available on the company’s web site at



https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/en_resultat_jan-mar_20.pdf

Mariehamn, April 24, 2020

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland, tel. + 358 (0)40 512 7505





