24 April 2020

G4S PLC

CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

G4S plc, the leading global security company announces the following changes to its committee membership with immediate effect:

Steve Mogford becomes chair of the Risk Committee.

John Ramsay joins the Risk Committee.

Barbara Thoralfsson joins the Audit Committee.

As a result, the membership of these committees is as follows:

Nomination Committee CSR

Committee



Risk Committee Audit Committee Remuneration Committee John Connolly

(chair)



Elisabeth Fleuriot

(chair)



Steve Mogford

(chair) John Ramsay

(chair) Clare Chapman

(chair) Steve Mogford



Winnie Fok Ashley Almanza Steve Mogford Elisabeth Fleuriot Barbara

Thoralfsson



John Ramsay John Connolly Barbara

Thoralfsson Winnie Fok John Ramsay Barbara

Thoralfsson



Tim Weller













For further enquiries, please contact:



Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 963 3189 Media enquiries:



Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 G4S Press Office +44 (0) 207 963 3333

