24 April 2020

G4S PLC

CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

G4S plc, the leading global security company announces the following changes to its committee membership with immediate effect:

  • Steve Mogford becomes chair of the Risk Committee.
  • John Ramsay joins the Risk Committee.
  • Barbara Thoralfsson joins the Audit Committee.

As a result, the membership of these committees is as follows:

Nomination CommitteeCSR
Committee

 		Risk CommitteeAudit CommitteeRemuneration Committee
John Connolly
(chair)

 		Elisabeth Fleuriot
(chair)

 		Steve Mogford
(chair)		John Ramsay
(chair)		Clare Chapman
(chair)
Steve Mogford

 		Winnie FokAshley AlmanzaSteve MogfordElisabeth Fleuriot
Barbara
Thoralfsson

 		John RamsayJohn ConnollyBarbara
Thoralfsson		Winnie Fok
  John Ramsay Barbara
Thoralfsson

 
  Tim Weller

 		 

 		 


