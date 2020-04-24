24 April 2020
G4S PLC
CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
G4S plc, the leading global security company announces the following changes to its committee membership with immediate effect:
As a result, the membership of these committees is as follows:
|Nomination Committee
|CSR
Committee
|Risk Committee
|Audit Committee
|Remuneration Committee
|John Connolly
(chair)
|Elisabeth Fleuriot
(chair)
|Steve Mogford
(chair)
|John Ramsay
(chair)
|Clare Chapman
(chair)
|Steve Mogford
|Winnie Fok
|Ashley Almanza
|Steve Mogford
|Elisabeth Fleuriot
|Barbara
Thoralfsson
|John Ramsay
|John Connolly
|Barbara
Thoralfsson
|Winnie Fok
|John Ramsay
|Barbara
Thoralfsson
|Tim Weller
|
|For further enquiries, please contact:
|Helen Parris
|Director of Investor Relations
|+44 (0) 207 963 3189
|Media enquiries:
|Sophie McMillan
|Head of Media
|+44 (0) 759 5523483
|G4S Press Office
|+44 (0) 207 963 3333
