IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold its 2020 annual general meeting on Friday 15 May 2020 at 12.00 hours CET. The meeting will be held as an online (digital) meeting.

The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed in pdf file (link). The annual report for 2019 was published on 22 April 2020.

Notice in English:

IDEX AGM Notice 1-5 ENG

Notice in Norwegian:

IDEX AGM Notice 1-5 NOR

The notice of the annual general meeting and the annual report for 2020 are available at the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

