Capgemini reinforces its commitment to the global fight against COVID-19

New Social Response Unit to mobilize and scale key initiatives with primary focus

on public health

Paris, April 24, 2020 – Capgemini today affirmed its commitment to the global fight against COVID-19, by detailing a series of initiatives being undertaken across the Group. Capgemini colleagues have mobilized strongly, expressing their solidarity and leveraging their creative and deep technology and data expertise, to address the needs of local authorities and communities as they cope with the crisis

In addition to the donation and delivery of hundreds of thousands of key pieces of personal protection and medical equipment to frontline organizations such as hospitals, police departments and fire stations , a recent companywide internal ‘Call for Ideas’ saw more than 250 proposals from team members, in just two weeks, for short term and longer term practical initiatives, many of which are now under construction.

Furthermore, over 40 local activities are already underway – see some examples below.

In France Capgemini is, Supporting the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP) through the deployment of an application allowing remote monitoring of patients with or suspected of having Covid-19, as well as other key initiatives such as a call center to help mobilize healthcare professionals. Delivering a website to bring together an ecosystem of contributors to enable the production and distribution of goggles, masks and other key equipment. Helping to enable a freephone service, called ‘SOS Confinement’ to listen and help those who are struggling with social isolation, feeling excluded, anxious or lonely during the confinement.

In India, Capgemini is developing, with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, affordable, field deployable, rapid test kits for COVID19, with a view to the entire test result being available in 10 minutes at a significantly lower cost. Capgemini is also working on a new app to support quarantined individuals, help prevent breach of quarantine procedures and address the individual’s need for testing or hospitalization, while securing essential supplies like medicines at their doorstep.

In Italy, Capgemini is supporting Fondazione Banco Alimentare ONLUS which coordinates the Banco Alimentare Network and is managing recovery and distribution of food to people and families in difficulty through the National Banco Alimentare's Municipal Operations Centers.

In the Netherlands, Capgemini is contributing advice and technical expertise to the cybersecurity coalition Wij Helpen Ziekenhuizen ("We Help Hospitals”), to ensure the continuity of the health sector and its care provision during these challenging times.

In Norway, Capgemini is supporting three municipalities by setting up a webpage for local businesses to upload their profiles to promote their offerings to communities in Oslo, Bergen, and Stavanger.

, , and . In the US, Capgemini is actively exploring a solution for a large west coast metropolitan area to develop an infrastructure capacity tracker that will be able to help the homeless population find shelter, as well as track available beds and ventilators throughout the region.

In a number of countries, including the UK, India and Spain, Capgemini colleagues are using 3D printers to produce face shields and medical material to help address the shortage of protective equipment. In the UK for example, these are then being sent to 3DCrowd UK’s distribution hub.

Across Europe, experts have also created a 'Telehealth Toolbox' website to help doctors accelerate the transition to telemedicine during the pandemic

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO of the Capgemini Group and Aiman Ezzat, the next Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group following the May 20, 2020 Annual General Meeting, are delighted with the global mobilization of each and every team member, that reflects a strong sense of solidarity and team spirit, part of the founding values of the Group.

“During these unprecedented times, Capgemini’s number one priority is to look after our people and their families, our clients and business partners. As a global leader with a strong sense of responsibility to the communities in which we live and work, we are committed to the fight against COVID-19 by mobilizing the broad technology and creative expertise of our 270,000 team members,” comments Aiman Ezzat, Chief Operating Officer and the next Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group following the May 20, 2020 Annual General Meeting, who is co-ordinating this effort. “These exceptional circumstances call for agility and ingenuity and setting up the Social Response Unit will enable us to share best practices and bring great ideas to fruition quickly to benefit the many.”

The new Social Response Unit, a clear commitment by Capgemini for a better society and citizen welfare, will accelerate, replicate and amplify planned initiatives, enabling them to be executed in a coordinated manner with agility and speed, to deliver social impact to a broader set of individuals and communities. While the unit’s initial focus will be solely on the need of the hour – public health, longer term interventions are planned to help tackle the economic and social impacts on society in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“As a global company, we are in a position to purposefully apply our technology expertise and passion where it is most needed in the fight against COVID-19,” comments Shobha Meera, recently appointed as Chief CSR Officer at Capgemini, member of the Group Executive Committee, and Group Leader for the Social Response Unit. “With the creation of our Social Response Unit, we are expanding upon Capgemini’s existing social impact effort, the Architects of Positive Futures program , to truly make the world a better place now and post-COVID.”

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

