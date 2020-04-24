EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE APRIL 24, 2020, 11.00 AM. (EET/EEST)



The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meetings on February 7 and April 16, 2020 approved requests of shareholders to convert 145,224 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

After the conversions, the company's amount of Series A shares totals 15,015,651 and the amount of B shares totals 8,885,769. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 23,901,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 309,198,789.

The conversion of shares was registered in the Trade Register on April 24, 2020. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on April 27, 2020.





Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.2 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 67.5 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 14.6 percent (March 31, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.





